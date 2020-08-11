Kellogg Clubs AI Strategy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AI driven strategy to enhance the Kellogg Club Experience Our Team Ashwath Krishnan MMM '20 Curtis Sylliaasen EWMBA '21 Parul Purwar MBA'21 Vaishnavi Yeruva MSAI'20
“Last week I spent an hour flagging and choosing between conflicting events. WHEN DO I EVER HAVE AN HOUR TO THIS ?" Heba A...
We surveyed 120 full time students at Kellogg regarding their event experiences with the current event management system a...
4 A real example of event conflicts taken from Campus Groups
PROBLEM: The multitude of Kellogg club events creates scheduling, budgeting and diversity issues 5 4623 77 Aug OctSep 109 ...
6 Objective: Use an AI driven solution to enable Kellogg clubs to do the following Reduce Conflict: Assign a predicted att...
7 Campus Group Data: • Event Details – Tags, Club Name, Date, Time, Event Location and Target Group • Attendee Data – Regi...
8 Nearest Neighbors: Compute the similarity score between event attendees to understand the diversity of attendees and to ...
9 Avoid scheduling conflicts Suggest diversity improvement measures Increase cross club events Improve event discovery At ...
10Copyright or confidentiality statement. NEXT STEPS: How do we proceed from here? Engage stakeholders and Secure buy in K...
  1. 1. AI driven strategy to enhance the Kellogg Club Experience Our Team Ashwath Krishnan MMM ’20 Curtis Sylliaasen EWMBA ’21 Parul Purwar MBA’21 Vaishnavi Yeruva MSAI’20
  2. 2. “Last week I spent an hour flagging and choosing between conflicting events. WHEN DO I EVER HAVE AN HOUR TO THIS ?" Heba Ansari MMM’20 “I Literally have to maintain a diary to track all the events that I want to go to“ Tuhina Kapur 2Y’ 20 “Would be great to get a digest of new events added so I don't have to manually search” Survey Respondent “Needs to be easier to weed out what doesn't relate to you and your interests. There is so much, yes, but I waste a lot of time weeding through stuff that has little bearing on my goals” Survey Respondent “It'd be great to be auto-notified of events for the clubs of which I'm a member a week ahead of time through the app. Right now, I rely almost entirely on communications in club slack channels for upcoming events and just use the app to register” Survey Respondent “Would be awesome to select interests and have notifications when events have been entered on Campus Groups/CMS that meet those interests” Survey Respondent Quotes from surveyed Kellogg students about their club event experience
  3. 3. We surveyed 120 full time students at Kellogg regarding their event experiences with the current event management system at Kellogg 87% Said that they missed between 2 and 10 events in the fall quarter due to conflicts 56% Felt very stressed about scheduling and prioritizing events and spent at least 30 mins each week selecting between conflicting events 75% Said that finding accurate information from a conflicted event was a challenge The Kellogg Club events experience is sub-optimal
  4. 4. 4 A real example of event conflicts taken from Campus Groups
  5. 5. PROBLEM: The multitude of Kellogg club events creates scheduling, budgeting and diversity issues 5 4623 77 Aug OctSep 109 Jan 345 Nov Dec Feb Mar 102 Apr May Jun Jul 210 62 150 164 187 11 School BodyRecreation / ActivitiesCareer ImpactAffinity # of Club Events segmented by type of event1 188 97 100 29 8 228 190 126 100-200<20 20-50 50-100 200-500 >500 22 650 15 424 183 78 8 5310 5 74 33 51 62 37 5 8 7 # of Event Attendees segmented by type of event2 On average, 7-8 events occur every day at Kellogg in predominantly 2 slots (12 – 1 PM) and (5 – 6 PM) This creates scheduling conflicts forcing students to choose between multiple desirable events Events end up having low attendance due to conflicting schedules, resulting in poor utilization of club resources and KSA budgets. Students who seek continuity prioritize attending similar events from the same clubs with the same people as before, creating a diversity problem. Students are unable to explore different clubs/events resulting in them becoming more “exclusive” SCHEDULING BUDGETING DIVERSITY
  6. 6. 6 Objective: Use an AI driven solution to enable Kellogg clubs to do the following Reduce Conflict: Assign a predicted attendee score to events based on predicted attendees based on prior events attended, interests and other demographic data. Disable scheduling conflicts of events with similar attendee scores 1 O Understand Diversity: Scoring mechanism and network maps to understand the diversity of event attendees using demographic, financial and other data 2 SCOPE: How might we use AI and analytics to solve these problems? O Enable Exploration: Building a recommendation engine for students and highlighting upcoming events that they may enjoy based on prior event data 3a O Improve Outreach: Using the inclusivity score, scheduling and recommendation algorithms to aid clubs in reaching out to desired students 3b
  7. 7. 7 Campus Group Data: • Event Details – Tags, Club Name, Date, Time, Event Location and Target Group • Attendee Data – Registered, Attended, unique attendee id • Feedback Data – Did the attendee like the event ? Would they recommend it? Event ID 478499 463693 426633 Event Name AMA x IBC x GCC x SEA Al umni MixerAMA x IBC x GCC x SEA Al umni MixerBattle of the Bands Attendee_Event_Key AMA x IBC x GCC x SEA Al umni MixerX99AMA x IBC x GCC x SEA Al umni MixerX98Battle of the Bands X97 AttendeeMaskedID X99 X98 X97 Registered Attended Event Type Social Social Social Club Type Affinity Affinity Recreation / Activities Group Name As ian Management As s ociationAs ian Management As s ociationKellogg Bands Group Acronym AMA AMA KelloggB Group Type Full-time Clubs Full-time Clubs Full-time Clubs Start Date 5/4/2019 0:00 5/4/2019 0:00 5/10/2019 0:00 Month-Year 5-2019 5-2019 5-2019 Start Time 2:00:00 PM 2:00:00 PM 8:00:00 PM End Date 5/4/2019 0:00 5/4/2019 0:00 5/11/2019 0:00 End Time 5:00:00 PM 5:00:00 PM 1:00:00 AM Event Location Whis key Thief Tavern Whis key Thief Tavern Vic Theatre Event Tags Networking,Happy Hour,SocialNetworking,Happy Hour,Social Student Data: Mapped to attendee id • Career – Earlier industry, desired industry • Demographic – Age, Gender, Nationality, Ethnicity, Sexual Orientation, languages, interests • Kellogg - Section, Graduation Year, Program • Financial – Data from Kellogg Financial aid for financial inclusivity Program 1Y 2Y Class 2020 2021 Gender Male Female CitizenshipStatus Permanent ResidentPermanent Resident CountryOfCitizenship1ZAF ZAF Section Cash Cows Hedgehogs Industry Technology Finance Function Strategy Venture Capital Scheduling Data • Class Schedule • Recruiting Events (dataset from CMC, Big employers) • Room availability – Data from study buddy STARTING POINT: What do we have available to create a dataset ?
  8. 8. 8 Nearest Neighbors: Compute the similarity score between event attendees to understand the diversity of attendees and to evaluate diversity metrics of each club or club event. 3 Association Maps: Mine association rules about event attendees to understand group dynamics across members from different backgrounds, ethnicities etc. 1 APPROACH: What AI/ML algorithms could be used to solve the problems? Collaborative Filtering: Make event discovery easier by building a recommendation engine based on past events that a member has attended, diversity metrics, interests and goals. 2 Predictive Modeling: Build a ML model to predict who attends an event based on clubs(prior event registration, attendance, event feedback, demographic data etc.) 4
  9. 9. 9 Avoid scheduling conflicts Suggest diversity improvement measures Increase cross club events Improve event discovery At the time of event creation, the club admin provides a few basic inputs The model predicts which Kellogg students are expected to register and attend If the same group of people are also registered/expected to attend another dissimilar concurrent event, the model recommends either to reschedule or merge Two clubs schedule two highly similar events within a few days of each other The model detects two events with a high degree of similarity of content and attendees The model notifies both clubs of an opportunity to collaborate and save club funds or KSA funds Model determines that a diversity score based on demographic, financial and industry data of previous event attendees The model performs scenario analysis and determines which knob to turn to improve club/event diversity The model recommends potential marketing targets for club admins to target for their next event to improve the club/event diversity score Campus groups users rate prior events and list interests which feeds the model Model sorts their feed from predictions based on their past activity and interests. Notifications pushed when new events they like are posted Students register for a main event and a “secondary event”, thus feeding the model to indicate a conflict Club Executive Interface Student Interface BENEFITS: How do the outcomes of this solution look like?
  10. 10. 10Copyright or confidentiality statement. NEXT STEPS: How do we proceed from here? Engage stakeholders and Secure buy in KSA <-> Kellogg Financial Aid <-> KIS <-> Campus groups Consolidate database and standardize inputs Establish standards to tag and segregate data Evaluate models via automated algorithms Use automation tools such as Data robot to find best model

