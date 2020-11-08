Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SURVEY DATA AND ANALYSIS
Factor analysis identified three key categories of online purchasing behaviors: verification, early adoption, and convenie...
Cluster analysis was used to segment respondents based on how they aligned with those behavioral factors. 450 respondents ...
Four customer segments emerged and were named them based on their behavioral qualities. Simplicity Seekers (151) Likes con...
Top target segments were identified by analyzing each segments' online shopping frequency, current dental care habits, and...
Innovators scored highest on several key purchase factors; factors that directly translated to higher oral care spending a...
Innovators also rated Colgate highest on all four product descriptors tested (rank out of 100 possible points):
Recommendation – Based on this analysis, Colgate should focus on the Innovator customer segment when marketing Colgate Dir...
Innovators prioritize new technology and gadgets and appreciate convenience and new-age business models (subscription, eas...
Innovators skew more male Innovators segment was 52% male compared to an overall sampleset average of 38% male Gen Z: 25% ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Colgate DTC analysis

30 views

Published on

Deepdive into the analysis of the market research data for Colgate's DTC brand launch

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Colgate DTC analysis

  1. 1. SURVEY DATA AND ANALYSIS
  2. 2. Factor analysis identified three key categories of online purchasing behaviors: verification, early adoption, and convenience. Verification Early Adoption Convenience Shop around for good deal X Value speed X Prefer to have products shipped X Use online reviews X Seek newest tech X Recommendations from peers X Prefer subscription X Rely on social media X Do a lot of research X Stick with same brand X
  3. 3. Cluster analysis was used to segment respondents based on how they aligned with those behavioral factors. 450 respondents Alignment with verification behaviors Alignment with early adoption behaviors Alignment with convenience behaviors RESPONSE MEANS BY CUSTOMER SEGMENT
  4. 4. Four customer segments emerged and were named them based on their behavioral qualities. Simplicity Seekers (151) Likes convenience, does not care about novelty Disengaged (92) Does not care about verifying products, does not care about convenience Heavy Researchers (102) Does a lot of research, does not care about convenience Innovators (105) Cares a lot about novelty, likes convenience 450 respondents
  5. 5. Top target segments were identified by analyzing each segments' online shopping frequency, current dental care habits, and awareness of Colgate No Yes, but I did not finish treatment Yes, a full treatment once Yes, a full treatment more than once How frequently do you shop online? (comparing segments) Have you used a whitening treatment in the last 12 months? (innovators vs. average) How familiar are you with Colgate products? (innovators vs. average) Not | Have heard | Have used | Use frequently
  6. 6. Innovators scored highest on several key purchase factors; factors that directly translated to higher oral care spending and openness to shopping online. Frequency of shopping online Electric toothbrush use Toothbrush change frequency Whitening kit use
  7. 7. Innovators also rated Colgate highest on all four product descriptors tested (rank out of 100 possible points):
  8. 8. Recommendation – Based on this analysis, Colgate should focus on the Innovator customer segment when marketing Colgate Direct. 450 respondents Simplicity Seekers (151) Likes convenience, does not care about novelty Disengaged (92) Does not care about verifying products, does not care about convenience Heavy Researchers (102) Does a lot of research, does not care about convenience Innovators (105) Cares a lot about novelty, likes convenience
  9. 9. Innovators prioritize new technology and gadgets and appreciate convenience and new-age business models (subscription, easy return policy). Key demographic differentiator: Innovators reside mostly in urban centers. Response location: innovators only Identifying and Targeting Innovators - Location
  10. 10. Innovators skew more male Innovators segment was 52% male compared to an overall sampleset average of 38% male Gen Z: 25% Millennial: 75% Female: 37% Male: 52% Non-binary: 1% Urban: 50% Suburban: 32% Rural: 19% Other: 1% Identifying and Targeting Innovators - Demographics

×