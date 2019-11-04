How digitization and e commerce is revolutionising freight industries

The 21st century known as the digital an eon has revolutionized our way of living in every outlook. Whether be technical accessibility or an easily approachable E-Commerce platform, freight forwarding is no more left abandoned with digitization and technological advancement. Gone are the days when transporting heavy loads, generating an invoice, maintaining bills, and contacting customers were processed offline. Digitization and E-Commerce have fully revolutionized the Cargo movements and made things much easier and compatible than earlier. -Commerce has changed the outlook of shipments, cargoes, export, and imports, logistics, and supplies chain making it more tech-friendly, controlled and coordinated. We all are well aware of the fact that the beginning of this era is late in the cargo sector but it has brought a massive transformation in the whole logistic process. Freight industries now can be seen with fully automated port terminals, autonomous ships, benchmarking services, proposals of a floating warehouse, drones, etc.



