1© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Integrated Business Planning for MTO Industries 8th December 2020 GitaCloud W...
2© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Webinar Launch • Housekeeping Items: • Zoom Controls: • You can click on to a...
3© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Panelists Markus Vogel, IT Lead for Business Transformation SCM & PLM, Varian...
4© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Panelists Eric Simonson, Director SCM Solution Management, SAP • Eric Simonso...
6© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Agenda S&OP Maturity Journey at Varian Medical Wrap-up Q&A 10 min Kick-off 5 ...
7© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. hat hy Key Results by 2022 • Increase our customer NPS from 53% to 70% • Incr...
8© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 2019: Global Leader in Radiation Therapy, AND Building a Multi-Modality Cance...
9© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Enable sustainable and profitable growth Aligned with Customer expectations S...
10© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) – Key Elements • Revenue Recognition alig...
11© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Varian’s S&OP Transformation Charter Solution: Integrated Business Process (...
13© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Varian’s Make-To-Order Challenges Varian’s Challenges FG Product and Sales O...
14© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. TrueBeam SAP Super BOM Sales BOM Header ~300 components & options (Software/...
15© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Varian’s Planning Complexities Revenue Forecast vs. Ship Forecast & Date Unc...
16© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Varian’s Planning Complexities CRM and SAP S/4 Systems Operate with Disconne...
17© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. July 2019 March 2020 April 2020 July 2020 September 2020 January 2021 Initia...
18© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Success Drivers & Lessons Learned Lessons Learned • Start a master data trac...
20© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. GitaCloud Overview Digital Supply Chain Innovation at Scale WHO WE ARE WHERE...
21© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Design Showcase 1. IBP Process Map & Solution Architecture for M...
22© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Monthly S&OP Planning Cycle Supported by Weekly S&OE Planning Cy...
23© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. SAP Analytics Cloud SAP Add-On for IBP IBP Response & SupplyIBP S&OP MTO Sol...
25© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Dynamic Attach Rate Generation based on S/4 Sales History Proble...
26© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Demand Forecast for Sub-Assemblies with Planning BOMs and Attach...
28© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Sales Forecast Using Opportunity Qualification Problem Statement...
29© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Sales Forecast Using Range Forecasts for Close Date in IBP S&OP ...
31© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Revenue Forecast Using Range Forecasting Problem Statement: • MT...
32© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Revenue Forecast Using Range Forecasting Solution & Value: • Dyn...
34© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Purchase Order Based Supplier Collaboration (Using Web Based Pla...
35© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Purchase Order Based Supplier Collaboration (Using Web Based Pla...
37© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Demand Management (Planner Override of IBP Requested / Confirmed...
38© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Demand Management (Planner Override of IBP Requested / Confirmed...
40© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO GitaCloud ValueNow MTO Extension Tactical / Operational Demand P...
41© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. IBP for MTO Key Takeaways MTO presents complex challenges. Standard IBP does...
43© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Legal disclaimer The information in this presentation is confidential and pr...
44© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Official roadmap timing by feature, can now be found in the Roadmap Explorer...
45© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 1. This is the current state of planning and may be changed by SAP at any ti...
46© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Enhancements in order-based planning • Periodic lot sizes • Multiple activit...
47© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 1. This is the current state of planning and may be changed by SAP at any ti...
55366enUS (20/02) © 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be repro...
50© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Call To Action Q&A • Please fill the survey at the end of this webinar • Git...
51© 2020 GitaCloud, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ashutosh Bansal President & CEO, GitaCloud +1 925-519-5965 6200 Stoneridge M...
