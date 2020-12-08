This is the presentation deck from the GitaCloud webinar focused on SAP Integrated Business Planning IBP for Make To Order MTO industries. This webinar was moderated by Gabrielle Brignetti from GitaCloud on 12/8/2020.



Kevin Lau and Markus Vogel from Varian Medical presented their SAP Integrated Business Planning IBP success story. Ashutosh Bansal from GitaCloud presented a design showcase to enable SAP IBP for Make To Order MTO industries. Eric Simonson from SAP presented the long term roadmap for SAP IBP Response & Supply to support MTO industries.



For any questions regarding this content, please send an email to connect@gitacloud.com or visit www.gitacloud.com for additional content.