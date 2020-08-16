Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evloution of Marketing

Hand Note on Evolution of Marketing

  1. 1. EVOLUTION OF MARKETING By Dr. G. ASHOK KUMAR Assistant Professor of Economics VIVEKANANDA COLLEGE, TIRUVEDAKAM WEST Madurai – 625 234 Tamil Nadu, India gashokkumar@vivekanandacollege.ac.in Mobile: 9245718409
  2. 2. MARKET – MEANING Market- Latin Word (Marcatus) Market is a place where business centre for exchange Buyers and Sellers Meet together  Goods and Services are bought or sold
  3. 3. EVOLUTION OF MARKET In business market is necessary and it is marketing era The term market exist since from BARTER SYSTEM Development of Exchange Surplus to required The concept of market progressed as follows 1. Barter System 2. Production Orientation 3. Sales Orientation 4. Marketing Orientation 5. Consumer Orientation 6. Management Orientation
  4. 4. 1. BARTER SYSTEM • Goods are Exchanged for Goods • No medium of Exchange • Size of Market is Very Small 2. PRODUCTION ORIENTED Stage for Producer Mass Production Less Consumer oriented (care)
  5. 5. 3. SALES ORIENTATION Change in economic life Selling activity dominant No worry about consumer needs 4. MARKETING ORIENTATION Customers’ Importance realized Competition become stiff Advertising, personal selling, sales promotion etc. Used to boost sales
  6. 6. 5. CONSUMER ORIENTATION Consumer oriented products forwarded Consumer satisfaction through taste, preference and expectation Consumer satisfaction 6. MANAGEMENT ORIENTED • Managerial role coordinated • Business Planning & Promoting Commodities • Satisfying the Potential Customer
