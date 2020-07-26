Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shri. Gajul Madhavi Balaprasad
 There is no substitute for hard work
 The expert in anything was once a beginner
 There are no shortcuts to any place worth going
 The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow
 Failure is opportunity to begin again intelligently
 We generate fears while we sit. We overcome them by action.
 It Always Seems Impossible Until It’s Done.
 Believe in yourself
 Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world
 Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.
 The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.
 The future depends on what we do in the present
 The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.
 Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.
Motivational quotes for students
×