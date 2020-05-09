Successfully reported this slideshow.
Analytical Balance Calibration of Analytical Balance: Internal Calibration: Perform internal calibration on every working ...
Analytical Balance External Calibration of Analytical Balance Test Parameters Readability (d): The smallest mass differenc...
Analytical Balance External Calibration of Analytical Balance Perform the external calibration by every six months or in case of any major equipment failure, through external agency.
Analytical Balance For Sartorius CP 124S: Sr. No. Test Test Load Acceptance Criteria 01 Repeatability 10g Repeatability is...
Analytical Balance Performance Veriﬁcation: For Mettler Toledo AB104-S and Sartorius CP 124S: Carry out performance check ...
Analytical Balance Calibration of Microbalance: Microbalance is an instrument capable of making precise measurements of we...
Analytical Balance Internal Calibration of Microbalance: Perform internal calibration on every working day and for the cas...
Analytical Balance Sr. No. Test Test Load Acceptance Criteria 01 Repeatability 0.2 g Repeatability is satisfactory if two ...
Analytical Balance For Sartorius SE-2: External calibration is performed for the following parameters: Sr. No. Test Test L...
Analytical Balance Performance Check of Microbalance: Carry out performance check on every working day with externally cer...
Analytical Balance Weighing Methods: Method 1 1.) Place the receiver (weighing container or butter paper) on the balance i...
Analytical Balance Method 2 1.) Place the receiver on the balance in the center of the pan, and do not tare the balance. 2...
Analytical Balance Precautions: 1.) Prior to weighing of any substance check the calibration status and calibrated weighin...
End of The Presentation
  1. 1. Analytical BalanceAnalytical Balance (Basic Understanding, Current Practice And Regulatory Requirement)(Basic Understanding, Current Practice And Regulatory Requirement) Presented By: Mr. Ashok ChoudharyPresented By: Mr. Ashok Choudhary Bioanalytical Quality MonitorBioanalytical Quality Monitor BIOANALYTICAL RESEARCH DEPARTMENTBIOANALYTICAL RESEARCH DEPARTMENTBIOANALYTICAL RESEARCH DEPARTMENT
  2. 2. Analytical Balance 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. CONTENT History of Balance Classiﬁcation of Balance Classiﬁcation of Weights Class Designations Where to locate analytical balances How to operate analytical balance Handling of Weight Calibration of Analytical Balance Weighing Methods Precautions
  3. 3. Analytical Balance
  4. 4. Analytical Balance
  5. 5. Analytical Balance Weighing Range of Balance
  6. 6. Analytical Balance
  7. 7. Analytical Balance
  8. 8. Analytical Balance
  9. 9. Analytical Balance
  10. 10. Analytical Balance
  11. 11. Analytical Balance
  12. 12. Analytical Balance
  13. 13. Analytical Balance Calibration of Analytical Balance: Internal Calibration: Perform internal calibration on every working day and for cases like after adjustment of level indicator, after the power failure, after any minor malfunction, before weighing the analyte(s) for method development, method validation and project sample analysis.
  14. 14. Analytical Balance External Calibration of Analytical Balance Test Parameters Readability (d): The smallest mass difference which can be read on the balance. For Microbalance – Mettler Toledo MX5, XP6 and Sartorius SE-2, the readability (d) = 1µg. Linearity: Ability of a balance to follow the linear relation between a load and the indicated weighing value. Eccentricity: Deviation in the measurement value caused by eccentric loading – Eccentricity usually is expressed as the largest magnitude of any of the deviation between an off-center reading and the center reading for a given test load. Repeatability: Ability of a weighing instrument to display identical measurement values for repeated weighing of the same objects under the same conditions, e.g., the same measurement procedure, same operator, same measuring system, same operating conditions, and same location over a short period of time. Sensitivity: Change in weighing value divided by the change in load, usually measured between zero and the capacity of the balance.
  15. 15. Analytical Balance External Calibration of Analytical Balance Perform the external calibration by every six months or in case of any major equipment failure, through external agency. For Mettler Toledo AB104-S: External calibration is performed for the following parameters: Sr. No. Test Test Load Acceptance Criteria 01 Repeatability 5 g Repeatability is satisfactory if two times the standard deviation of the weighed value, divided by the smallest net weight, does not exceed 0.10%. 02 Eccentricity Test 50 g The observed maximum deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 03 Linearity 10 g The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 20 g 50 g 100 g 04 Sensitivity The largest test point (100 g) of the linearity test shall be used to assess sensitivity. The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 05 Minimum weight The minimum net weight, Mmin of a balance can be expressed by the Equation:   Mmin = k × s / required weighing tolerance   Where, k = coverage factor (usually 2) s = standard deviation of Repeatability Tolerance = 0.10%
  16. 16. Analytical Balance For Sartorius CP 124S: Sr. No. Test Test Load Acceptance Criteria 01 Repeatability 10g Repeatability is satisfactory if two times the standard deviation of the weighed value divided by the smallest net weight does not exceed 0.10%. 02 Eccentricity Test 50g The observe maximum deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 03 Linearity 20g (Tare weight 0g) The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 20g (Tare weight 20g) 20g (Tare weight 50g) 20g (Tare weight 100g) 04 Sensitivity The largest test point (100g) of the linearity test shall be used to assess the sensitivity. The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 05 Minimum weight The minimum net weight, Mmin of a balance can be expressed by the Equation: Mmin = k × s / required weighing tolerance Where, k = coverage factor (usually 2) s = standard deviation of Repeatability Tolerance = 0.10%
  17. 17. Analytical Balance Performance Veriﬁcation: For Mettler Toledo AB104-S and Sartorius CP 124S: Carry out performance check on every working day with externally certiﬁed E2 class weights of 100mg and 10g. For Sartorius CP 225D: Carry out performance check on every working day with externally certiﬁed E2 class weights 50mg and 10g. Acceptance Criteria: The tolerance for the displayed weight of the externally certiﬁed E2 class weight should be within ±0.10% of certiﬁed value as per THE UNITED STATES PHARMACOPOEIA-2004 and second supplement to USP 36-NF 31, Chapter 41 and 1251.
  18. 18. Analytical Balance Calibration of Microbalance: Microbalance is an instrument capable of making precise measurements of weight of objects of relatively small mass. Microbalances have the readability display values approximately equal to 1µg. Different models of Microbalances as listed below are available in BRD of VIN: 1.) Mettler Toledo MX5 can be operated in the range of 2mg to 5g. 2.) Mettler Toledo XP6 can be operated in the range of 1mg to 6g. 3.) Sartorius SE-2 can be operated in the range of 1mg to 2g.
  19. 19. Analytical Balance Internal Calibration of Microbalance: Perform internal calibration on every working day and for the cases like after adjustment of level indicator, after the power failure, after any minor malfunction, before weighing the analyte(s) for method development, method validation, and project sample analysis.
  20. 20. Analytical Balance Sr. No. Test Test Load Acceptance Criteria 01 Repeatability 0.2 g Repeatability is satisfactory if two times the standard deviation of the weighed value, divided by the desired smallest net weight, does not exceed 0.10%. 02 Eccentricity Test 2.0 g The observed maximum deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 03 Linearity 0.5 g The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 1 g 2 g 5 g 04 Sensitivity The largest test point (5g) of the linearity test shall be used to assess sensitivity. The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 05 Minimum weight The minimum net weight, Mmin of a balance can be expressed by the Equation:   Mmin = k × s / required weighing tolerance   Where, k = coverage factor (usually 2) s = standard deviation of Repeatability Tolerance = 0.10% External Calibration of Microbalance: Perform the external calibration by every six months or in case of any major equipment failure, through external agency. For Mettler Toledo MX5 and XP6: External calibration is performed for the following parameters:
  21. 21. Analytical Balance For Sartorius SE-2: External calibration is performed for the following parameters: Sr. No. Test Test Load Acceptance Criteria 01 Repeatability 1 g Repeatability is satisfactory if two times the standard deviation of the weighed value, divided by the smallest net weight, does not exceed 0.10%. 02 Eccentricity 1.0 g The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 03 Linearity 0.5 g (Tare 0 g) The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 0.5 g (Tare 0.5 g) 0.5 g (Tare 1 g) 0.5 g (Tare 1.5 g) 04 Sensitivity 2 g The observed deviation should not be more than 0.05% of the weight use. 05 Minimum Weight The minimum net weight, Mmin of a balance can be expressed by the Equation:   Mmin = k × s / required weighing tolerance   Where, k = coverage factor (usually 2) s = standard deviation of Repeatability Tolerance = 0.10%
  22. 22. Analytical Balance Performance Check of Microbalance: Carry out performance check on every working day with externally certiﬁed E2 class weights of 2mg and 100mg. Acceptance Criteria: The displayed weight of the externally certiﬁed E2 class weight should be within ±0.10% of certiﬁed value as per THE UNITED STATES PHARMACOPEIA-2004 and second supplement to USP 36-NF 31, Chapter 41 and 1251.
  23. 23. Analytical Balance Weighing Methods: Method 1 1.) Place the receiver (weighing container or butter paper) on the balance in the center of the pan, and press the appropriate tare key on the balance. 2.) Add the material to the receiver, and record the weight by taking the print out. (Do not tare the balance) 3.) Transfer the weighing material to the ﬁnal ﬂask or receiver; then re- weigh the original weighing receiver by placing it in the same position on the pan. Record the weight by taking the print out. 4.) The second weight represents the un-transferred material and is subtracted from the total material weight to determine the weight of transferred material.
  24. 24. Analytical Balance Method 2 1.) Place the receiver on the balance in the center of the pan, and do not tare the balance. 2.) Add the material to the receiver, and record the weight by taking the print out. (Do not tare the balance). 3.) Transfer the weighing material to the ﬁnal ﬂask or receiver; then re-weigh the original weighing receiver by placing it in the same position on the pan. Record the weight by taking the print out. 4.) The second weight represents the sum of the weights of the receiver and the un- transferred material. Subtract this sum from the sum of the total material weight and the receiver weight to determine the weight of the transferred material. Note: This procedure will preferably be applied, when minimum quantity of material is to be weighed. Follow an alternate weighing method for hygroscopic materials or volatile liquids.
  25. 25. Analytical Balance Precautions: 1.) Prior to weighing of any substance check the calibration status and calibrated weighing range of the balance. 2.) Take appropriate care while weighing any substance or chemical to prevent from any contamination or their spillage. 3.) Always clean the balance with soft brush/soft cloth before and after use. 4.) Weigh the hygroscopic solids or volatile liquids by using weighing bottles with stopper or any other suitable container. 5.) Decontamination the balance should be done.
  26. 26. Analytical Balance
  27. 27. Thanks For Your Attention End of The Presentation

