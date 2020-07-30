Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDB Failover Manager for Seamless Failover & Switchover
Sandeep K. CTO & Director, Ashnik Jayaraj S. Solution Architect, EnterpriseDB Nishchay K. Database Consultant, Ashnik
Webinar Covers • Why EDB EFM • How EDB EFM enables to build highly available PostgreSQL cluster • What are key components ...
Open Source Database a Game Changing Trend Cloud and open source databases are growing even faster than the industry avera...
Moving beyond Just HA to cluster management tool for Postgres With main focus on the security and safety of the cluster
Extending the capabilities to High Availability for Postgres in Containers EFM helps as a controller to monitor and manage...
Let’s deep dive into EDB EFM Providing PostgreSQL High Availability with Automated Failover
• EFM - Architecture • EFM Supported Failure Scenarios • Customer Setup • Demo on configuration| Switch over & switch back...
EFM - EDB Failover Manager • Master Node • Standby Node can be 1 or more • Witness Node • Agents o Runs on each nodes o Mo...
EFM - Supported Failure Scenarios • Master Database is Down • Standby Database is Down • Witness is Down • Master Agent or...
EFM - What happens at background? • When master database is down
EFM - What happens at background? • When standby Database is down
EFM - What happens at background? • When witness is down
EFM - Asynchronous Replication
EFM - Synchronous Replication
EDB Failover Manager for Seamless Failover & Switchover

How to build a highly available PostgreSQL Cluster using EDB Failover Manager?
Database downtime can cost your business significant revenue. And while PostgreSQL is incredibly stable, it does not identify a database failure or automatically switches traffic to a standby database. In such a scenario, EDB Failover Manager (EFM) can be at the forefront of automatically detecting master database failures and promoting the most up-to-date standby database to take over.
Register for this free webinar and learn how EDB Failover Manager helps you build a highly available PostgreSQL Cluster for overall business continuity.

EDB Failover Manager for Seamless Failover & Switchover

  Webinar Covers • Why EDB EFM • How EDB EFM enables to build highly available PostgreSQL cluster • What are key components and typical enterprise deployment scenarios for EDB EFM • Demo - How to deploy configure EDB Failover Manager
  5. 5. Open Source Database a Game Changing Trend Cloud and open source databases are growing even faster than the industry average. PostgreSQL a strong Alternative to the traditional commercial Databases Capability to innovate rapidly to deliver new functionality, greater agility and reduce overall TCO. EDB PostgreSQL - an Enterprise Database Alternative to Oracle Containment - New workloads - Migration Revisiting previous webinar highlights
  6. 6. Moving beyond Just HA to cluster management tool for Postgres With main focus on the security and safety of the cluster
  7. 7. Extending the capabilities to High Availability for Postgres in Containers EFM helps as a controller to monitor and manage the cluster
  8. 8. Poll 2 – On your screen now!
  9. 9. Let’s deep dive into EDB EFM Providing PostgreSQL High Availability with Automated Failover
  • EFM - Architecture • EFM Supported Failure Scenarios • Customer Setup • Demo on configuration| Switch over & switch back | Monitoring PostgreSQL service to detect failures automatically We will cover:
  11. 11. EFM - EDB Failover Manager • Master Node • Standby Node can be 1 or more • Witness Node • Agents o Runs on each nodes o Monitor the health of Master and Standby nodes o Talk with each other and witness to check health of cluster o Send notifications to DBA o Perform Failover • JGroups
  12. 12. EFM - Supported Failure Scenarios • Master Database is Down • Standby Database is Down • Witness is Down • Master Agent or Node Fails • Standby Agent or Node Fails • Nodes Become Isolated from the Cluster
  13. 13. EFM - What happens at background? • When master database is down
  14. 14. EFM - What happens at background? • When standby Database is down
  15. 15. EFM - What happens at background? • When witness is down
  16. 16. EFM - Asynchronous Replication
  17. 17. EFM - Synchronous Replication
