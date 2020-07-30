EDB Failover Manager for Seamless Failover & Switchover

How to build a highly available PostgreSQL Cluster using EDB Failover Manager?

Database downtime can cost your business significant revenue. And while PostgreSQL is incredibly stable, it does not identify a database failure or automatically switches traffic to a standby database. In such a scenario, EDB Failover Manager (EFM) can be at the forefront of automatically detecting master database failures and promoting the most up-to-date standby database to take over.

Register for this free webinar and learn how EDB Failover Manager helps you build a highly available PostgreSQL Cluster for overall business continuity.