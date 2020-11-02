Get The Best Ontario OSSD Online Courses From OCT Certified Teachers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Get The Best Ontario OSSD Online Courses From OCT Certiﬁed Teachers
  2. 2. Looking for a reputable online high school in Ontario? Mosaic Academy oﬀers the ﬂexible online courses you need to complete your secondary education and get oﬃcial OSSD credits! The courses are taught exclusively by OCT certiﬁed teachers, all the course materials are available online, and you'll have access to a state-of-the-art digital platform for a streamlined online learning experience.
  3. 3. The newly updated programs aim to provide a modern alternative to traditional education by adapting the educational process to the safety and health demands of 2020. The current pandemic has led to a massive interest in homeschooling and digital education, and Mosaic Academy strives to provide one of the most comprehensive virtual education programs currently available.
  4. 4. Upon admission, you'll beneﬁt from complete guidance towards completing your courses, with all materials being available online. The online school works with expert teachers to ensure high standards of educational quality, and you'll have the freedom to create your own schedule and study at your own pace.
  5. 5. Mosaic Academy gives you expert educational guidance by enabling you to connect with a counsellor and create a custom academic plan adapted to your unique education goals. Finally, the online school also provides personalised career counselling, from exploring immediately available career options to identifying potential internship programs or ﬁnding the right university or college for you.
  6. 6. With the latest announcement, Mosaic Academy continues to expand its range of online education programs for students both in Canada and internationally. The institution is registered and inspected by the Ontario Ministry of Education, registered with Cognia, the largest accrediting agency in the world, and a member of the Independent and Private School Forum.
  7. 7. Go to themosaicacademy.com to ﬁnd out more!

