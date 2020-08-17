Successfully reported this slideshow.
NSU Faculty Senate Welcome Fall 2020

Slides presented during the Fall 2020 Opening Session providing basic information about the NSU Faculty Senate

NSU Faculty Senate Welcome Fall 2020

  1. 1. NSU Faculty Senate 2020-2021
  2. 2. Role of the Faculty Senate in Governance 1. Make recommendations to the administration in the area of faculty welfare (including tenure, promotions, benefits, and other matters of general faculty concern). 2. Review and make recommendations on all proposed changes to the Teaching Faculty Handbook. 3. Review and make recommendations on all proposed policy changes that involve faculty affairs. 4. Review and make recommendations on all proposed policy changes which involve university matters generally, and academic matters in particular. 5. Serve as a channel through which faculty opinion may be identified and communicated to the administration. 6. Work and have policy input with the administration in the area of academic affairs, including admission standards, curriculum, and academic freedom. 7. Organize faculty membership on all university-wide committees.
  3. 3. 2020-2021 FS Officers • President: Dr. Ashley Haines • Vice President: Dr. Kathleen Thomas • Secretary: Dr. Rasha Morsi • Assistant Secretary: Dr. James Curiel • Treasurer: Dr. John Kamiru
  4. 4. Fall 2020 Faculty Senate Meetings • Fall 2020 Meetings will be held virtually using MS Teams • Senate meetings are open to all • Meeting are 3rd Tuesday of the month at 12:30 • August 20* • September 15 • October 20 • November 17
  5. 5. Faculty Senate Priorities 2019-2020: • Improve shared governance • Improve faculty development • Address salary disparities • Improve the evaluation process 2020-2021: • To be determined! • Provide suggestions/feedback via the new Faculty Senate Feedback Form: www.nsu.edu/FacultySenate/FeedbackForm • Communicate with your Senator • Contact a Senate Committee Chair • To be presented to the BOV
  6. 6. Faculty Senate Standing Committees • Constitution and Bylaws Committee – Suely Black • Elections and Nominations Committee – Kathleen Thomas and Anne Fernando • Faculty Evaluation Policies and Procedures Committee – Lamiaa Youssef • Faculty Grievance Committee – Rasha Morsi • Faculty Handbook Revision Committee – Mamie Johnson • Faculty Status and Welfare Advisory Committee – Rasha Morsi See committee descriptions on the FS Website: www.nsu.edu/facultysenate
  7. 7. Current Faculty Senators Allied Health: Kevin Jackson (kljackson@nsu.edu) Biology: Ashley Haines (anhaines@nsu.edu), Joe D’Silva (jdsilva@nsu.edu) Business: Bidhu Mohanty (bbmohanty@nsu.edu) Chemistry: Wondwossen Arasho (wdarasho@nsu.edu) Computer Science: Rasha Morsi (rmorsi@nsu.edu) Engineering: Vacant (contact an officer) English & Foreign Language: Lamiaa Youssef (lsyoussef@nsu.edu) Early Childhood/Elementary Education: Lisa Repasky (llrepasky@nsu.edu) History & Interdisciplinary Studies: Geoffroy de Laforcade (gdelaforcade@nsu.edu) Mass Communications: Tony Atwater (tatwater@nsu.edu) Math: Vacant (contact an officer) Nursing: Aretha Thurman (athurman@nsu.edu) Physics: Natalia Noginova (nnoginova@nsu.e du) Political Science: Aberra Meshesha (ameshesha@nsu.edu) Psychology: Joy Cooley-Doles (jacooley@nsu.edu) Secondary Education: Angela Goodloe (argoodloe@nsu.edu) Social Work: Vacant (contact an officer) Sociology: Austin Ashe (awashe@nsu.edu) Technology: Shao-Hui Chuang (schuang@nsu.edu Visual and Performing Arts : Vacant (contact an officer)
  8. 8. How can you be involved? 1. Communicate with your Senator 2. Provide suggestions/input via the new Faculty Senate Feedback Form: link goes here 3. Volunteer to serve on a University-wide Committee or Faculty Standing Committee 4. Become a senator!
  9. 9. Faculty Senate Meetings • Today @ 3pm via MS Teams (Link on the FS Website) • 3rd Tuesday of every month 12:30-1:30 via MS Teams
  10. 10. NSU Faculty Senate 2020-2021

