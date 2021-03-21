https://reader.ebookexprees.com/kun1/1843532387 This title features D-Day beaches, Breton ports, and guides to Rouen and St-Malo. Driving tips include getting there from the Channel ports. > Ideas for independent exploring> Detailed guides to sightseeing and activities, together with accommodations, dining, and shopping recommendations> Rated attractions and areas> Road maps and city plans pinpoint driving routes and other tours> Walking routes around towns and cities