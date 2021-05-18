Successfully reported this slideshow.
| Enfermedad Inflamatoria Intestinal: CUCI y Crohn Edwin Daniel Maldonado Domínguez
Introducción La enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal comprende: La incidencia ha incrementado en prácticamente todos los paí...
Sobre la colitis indeterminada: • Entre el 7 y 10% de los casos de enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal entran en esta categ...
Etiología Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062...
Mayor concordancia en gemelos: 58% en gemelos monocigóticos Familiares de 1er grado tienen aumento de 5 veces el riesgo de...
Respuesta Th1 y Th17 Liberación de citocinas proinflamatorias: IL-17 (atrae neutrófilos), Interferón gamma y TNF-alfa Daño...
Respuesta mediada por linfocitos Th2 Liberación de interleucinas 5 y 13 Activación de linfocitos B y linfocitos NK Flynn S...
Alteración en la barrera intestinal: • Formada por enterocitos, células caliciformes, neuroendocrinas, células de Paneth, ...
Alteraciones en el microbioma: Microbioma: amplia variedad de bacterias, virus, hongos y otros animales unicelulares que v...
Los factores ambientales son clave para el desarrollo de EII Dietas ricas en grasas saturadas y carnes procesadas Dietas a...
Epidemiología Más común en países occidentales, principalmente norte de Europa y América del Norte 1.6 millones de Estadou...
En México: 1097 casos de hospitalización por Crohn y 5,345 por CUCI en 2015, con prevalencia por 100,000 habitantes de 0.5...
Enfermedad de Crohn
35-45% de los casos la enfermedad está en íleon terminal y colon proximal 30% de los casos enfermedad en íleon terminal 20...
Cuadro Clínico Puede afectar cualquier parte del tracto intestinal: desde boca hasta el ano La gravedad y ubicación de la ...
Dolor abdominal: Suele ser cólico Persiste años antes del diagnóstico Se alivia después de las deposiciones Dolor en cuadr...
Diarrea: Puede ser sanguinolenta Se presenta cuando la enfermedad afecta colon y recto Hemorragia intensa en 1-2 % de los ...
Fístulas La inflamación puede evolucionar hacia patrón fistuloso u obstructivo Fístulas en 20 al 40% de los pacientes, en ...
Obstrucción El patrón fibroestenótico de inflamación da como resultado estenosis Se presentan como dolor abdominal, náusea...
Otras características: • Las fístulas perianales representan un fenotipo de enfermedad distinto, que es más agresivo • 15%...
Sitio Manifestación Incidencia Dermatológico • Eritema nodoso • Pioderma gangrenoso • 2-34% • 1-12% Reumatológico • Artrit...
Diagnóstico Hallazgos de laboratorio, inespecíficos: Trombocitosis, aumento de reactantes de fase aguda (PCR) y anemia PCR...
Endoscopía: Los hallazgos típicos son: inflamación segmentaria, aftas y ulceraciones longitudinales serpinginosas Las ulce...
La endoscopía alta no se recomienda de rutina, sin síntomas gastrointestinales superiores La cápsula endoscópica se reserv...
Ulcera aftoide de la mucosa Enfermedad temprana, resto de la mucosa sin grandes cambios
Úlcera más profunda Se observa sangrado de la mucosa y eritema
Úlceras superficiales serpinginosas y patrón nodular
Mucosa sigmoidea Úlceras superficiales con patrón nodular (empedrado)
Histología: Infiltrado inflamatorio crónico focal, irregular, discontinuo y transmural Preservación de células caliciforme...
Granulomas en la enfermedad de Crohn (flechas)
Tratamiento Los objetivos son: • Controlar los síntomas • Inducir a la remisión • Minimizar los efectos sistémicos • Modif...
Primero debemos determinar la severidad de la enfermedad: Severidad de la enfermedad Características Leve a moderada Sin d...
La clasificación de Montreal (actualizada a partir de la clasificación inicial de Viena) clasifica a los pacientes según s...
Se prefiere la terapia de “más a menos” • Consiste en iniciar con terapia potente, e ir disminuyendo paulatinamente Sairen...
Enfermedad leve Pueden tolerar dieta normal Se emplean aminosalicilatos orales Al haber mayor extensión, los aminosalicila...
Enfermedad moderada a grave Los glucocorticoides son el pilar del tratamiento, superiores a antibióticos y aminosalicilato...
Enfermedad refractaria Se emplea la terapia biológica Infliximab eficaz en el 75 al 80% de los pacientes, el 50% logran re...
Otros anti TNF como Adalimumab o Certolizumab La Talidomida se ha empleado en casos refractarios, pero muchos efectos secu...
La cirugía está indicada para pacientes que no mejoran después de 1 a 2 semanas de terapia médica intensiva Sairenji T, Co...
Terapia de mantenimiento Se basa en Azatioprina, Metotrexato y agentes biológicos Los aminosalicilatos y antibióticos no s...
Evolución de los pacientes Torres J, Mechandru S, Colombel J, et al. Crohn's disease. Lancet. 2016; 1-15.
Colitis ulcerosa
La inflamación se limita a la mucosa del colon Síntomas menos heterogéneos que en Crohn Gravedad de los síntomas se correl...
Diarrea: Principal característica A menudo posprandial y nocturna Inflamación rectal: deposiciones frecuentes de poco volu...
Dolor abdominal: • Varia desde un dolor tipo cólico leve hasta calambres severos con enfermedad más extensa Flynn S, Eisen...
Otras características: En 15% de los pacientes colitis fulminante o megacolon tóxico Frecuentemente requieren cirugía por ...
Diagnóstico Se establece mediante la correlación de aspectos: Clínicos Bioquímicos Endoscópicos Histopatológicos Yamamoto-...
Colonoscopia La colonoscopía con intubación de la válvula ileocecal constituye el método de elección para evaluar la exten...
CUCI - Rectosigmoiditis con involucro continuo de la mucosa - Ulceraciones - Exudado
CUCI - Colitis de larga evolución - Se observa la formación de pseudopólipos
Etenosis de colon en colonoscopía, con mucosa ulcerada, sangrado espontáneo y pérdida de patrones vasculares y haustrales....
Se deben de tomar al menos dos biopsias por segmento a nivel de íleon terminal, colon ascendente, transverso, descendente,...
La clasificación de Montreal es la más utilizada para definir la distribución de la enfermedad, ésta describe la extensión...
Diagnóstico definitivo: histopatológico Los hallazgos más frecuentes son: Distorsión de arquitectura en las criptas Infilt...
Tratamiento Lo primero es determinar la severidad de la enfermedad: Severidad Evacuaciones por día Sangre en heces Elevaci...
Para valorar el grado de actividad de la enfermedad se emplea el índice de Truelove y Witts Leve Moderado Severo 1) Frecue...
Índice de Mayo
Enfermedad activa
Enfermedad leve o moderada Aminosalicilatos son los fármacos de elección Enfermedad izquierda: administración tópica (supo...
Enfermedad grave Dosis altas de esteroides orales (40- 60 mg Prednisona/día) El esteroide se disminuye cuando ya no hay sí...
En el 16% de las veces puede ser refractaria a esteroides y aminosalicilatos Otra opción: Infliximab, fármaco anti TNF o C...
Tratamiento de mantenimiento
• El objetivo es prevenir complicaciones a largo plazo y mejorar la función • Para la mayoría de los pacientes es suficien...
Monitorización Mayor riesgo de cáncer colorrectal Colonoscopias de seguimiento cada 1-2 años Se deben tomar biopsias duran...
Resumen del tratamiento para Crohn y CUCI Medicamento CUCI Crohn Efectos adversos Poblaciones específicas Activa Mantenimi...
Medicamento CUCI Crohn Efectos adversos Poblaciones específicas Activa Mantenimiento Activa Mantenimiento Esteroides Hidro...
Medicamento CUCI Crohn Efectos adversos Poblaciones específicas Activa Mantenimiento Activa Mantenimiento Inmunomodulares ...
Comparación entre CUCI y Crohn Características Crohn CUCI Aparición Abrupto (días/semanas) Indolente (semanas/meses) Local...
Gracias por su atención
  1. 1. | Enfermedad Inflamatoria Intestinal: CUCI y Crohn Edwin Daniel Maldonado Domínguez
  2. 2. Introducción La enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal comprende: La incidencia ha incrementado en prácticamente todos los países industrializados durante el siglo XXI Enfermedad de Crohn Colitis ulcerosa Colitis indeterminada Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  3. 3. Sobre la colitis indeterminada: • Entre el 7 y 10% de los casos de enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal entran en esta categoría • Colitis grave que presenta características de ambas enfermedades, lo que dificulta la diferenciación • Cada vez más una definición clínico patológica Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  4. 4. Etiología Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062. Existen factores: Que al unirse contribuyen al desarrollo de la enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal Genéticos Ambientales Relacionados con el hospedador
  5. 5. Mayor concordancia en gemelos: 58% en gemelos monocigóticos Familiares de 1er grado tienen aumento de 5 veces el riesgo de desarrollar la enfermedad Se han implicado más de 201 mutaciones genéticas Algunos genes asociados son: Genes asociados con Colitis Genes asociados con enfermedad de Crohn Genes asociados con enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  6. 6. Respuesta Th1 y Th17 Liberación de citocinas proinflamatorias: IL-17 (atrae neutrófilos), Interferón gamma y TNF-alfa Daño a la pared intestinal Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  7. 7. Respuesta mediada por linfocitos Th2 Liberación de interleucinas 5 y 13 Activación de linfocitos B y linfocitos NK Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  8. 8. Alteración en la barrera intestinal: • Formada por enterocitos, células caliciformes, neuroendocrinas, células de Paneth, células M y células inmunitarias (células presentadoras de antígeno) • Actividad de macrófagos atenuada lo que deteriora la actividad de neutrófilos y permite translocación bacteriana Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  9. 9. Alteraciones en el microbioma: Microbioma: amplia variedad de bacterias, virus, hongos y otros animales unicelulares que viven en el cuerpo Existe disminución en la diversidad del microbioma del hospedador Disminución de la población de Firmicutes y aumento en Proteobacterias y Bacteroidetes con menor producción de ácidos grasos de cadena corta Los ácidos grasos de cadena corta son necesarios para la función de los linfocitos T reguladores, por lo tanto, existe estado proinflamatorio Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  10. 10. Los factores ambientales son clave para el desarrollo de EII Dietas ricas en grasas saturadas y carnes procesadas Dietas altas en fibra reducen el riesgo de EII Medicamentos que alteran el microbioma (antibióticos, AINES) aumentan el riesgo Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  11. 11. Epidemiología Más común en países occidentales, principalmente norte de Europa y América del Norte 1.6 millones de Estadounidenses afectados, 785,000 con Crohn y 910,000 con CUCI Mayor predisposición en la 2da a 4ta década de la vida, sin predilección por génereo Enfermedad de Crohn: afecta edad promedio de 15 a 25 años Enfermedad de CUCI: afecta promedio de edad de 25 a 35 años Más probabilidad en personas que viven en entorno urbano que rural Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  12. 12. En México: 1097 casos de hospitalización por Crohn y 5,345 por CUCI en 2015, con prevalencia por 100,000 habitantes de 0.52 para EC y 1.78 para CUCI Pico de mayor incidencia a los 20 y 40 años, afectando por igual hombres y mujeres Pico de mayor incidencia a los 20 y 40 años, afectando por igual hombres y mujeres Yamamoto-Furusho J.K, Gutiérrez-Grobe Y., López Gómez F, at al. Consenso mexicano para el diagnóstico y tratamiento de la colitis ulcerosa crónica idiopática. Revista de Gastroenterología de México. 2018; 83(2): 144-167.
  13. 13. Enfermedad de Crohn
  14. 14. 35-45% de los casos la enfermedad está en íleon terminal y colon proximal 30% de los casos enfermedad en íleon terminal 20% de los casos enfermedad limitada a colon Enfermedad gastroduodenal asilada en menos del 5% La afectación yeyunal es rara Recordar que: Torres J, Mechandru S, Colombel J, et al. Crohn's disease. Lancet. 2016; 1-15.
  15. 15. Cuadro Clínico Puede afectar cualquier parte del tracto intestinal: desde boca hasta el ano La gravedad y ubicación de la enfermedad dictan los signos y síntomas asociados Los síntomas más frecuentes son: • Dolor abdominal • Diarrea acuosa • Pérdida de peso Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  16. 16. Dolor abdominal: Suele ser cólico Persiste años antes del diagnóstico Se alivia después de las deposiciones Dolor en cuadrante inferior derecho (cuando afecta íleon terminal) Agudo y severo, simular apendicitis Inicio insidioso con brotes y remisiones Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  17. 17. Diarrea: Puede ser sanguinolenta Se presenta cuando la enfermedad afecta colon y recto Hemorragia intensa en 1-2 % de los casos A menudo episódica Causa pérdida de peso significativa Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  18. 18. Fístulas La inflamación puede evolucionar hacia patrón fistuloso u obstructivo Fístulas en 20 al 40% de los pacientes, en cualquier estructura Las más comunes son las fístulas enteroentéricas Pueden ser asintomáticas, pero contribuyen a malabsorción y diarrea Las segundas más comunes son las enterovaginales Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  19. 19. Obstrucción El patrón fibroestenótico de inflamación da como resultado estenosis Se presentan como dolor abdominal, náusea y vómito Pueden ocurrir en todo el tracto gastrointestinal, siendo el intestino delgado el más común Otros lugares frecuentes: salida gástrica, colon y estenosis anales Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  20. 20. Otras características: • Las fístulas perianales representan un fenotipo de enfermedad distinto, que es más agresivo • 15% de los pacientes tienen fístula perianal al momento del diagnóstico, la incidencia global es del 17 al 43% de los pacientes en algún momento de su enfermedad • Síntomas sistémicos; fatiga, fiebre Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  21. 21. Sitio Manifestación Incidencia Dermatológico • Eritema nodoso • Pioderma gangrenoso • 2-34% • 1-12% Reumatológico • Artritis periférica • Espondilitis • Sacroileitis simétrica • 5-20% • 1-26% • <10% Ocular • Conjuntivitis • Uveítis • Epiescleritis • 0.3 – 5% Hepatobiliar • Colangitis esclerosante primaria • Hepatitis autoinmune • Esteatosis hepática • Colelitiasis • 2-5% Renal • Litiasis • Uropatía obstructiva • 6-23% Cardiovascular • Estado procoagulante (TVP, TEP, EVC) • Endocarditis • Miocarditis • Pleuropericarditis Hueso • Osteoporosis • Osteomalacia Manifestaciones extraintestinales: Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  22. 22. Diagnóstico Hallazgos de laboratorio, inespecíficos: Trombocitosis, aumento de reactantes de fase aguda (PCR) y anemia PCR: biomarcador de actividad de la enfermedad, pero mala correlación con hallazgos endoscópicos Biomarcadores fecales: calprotectina fecal que se correlaciona con infiltrados de neutrófilos en intestino El punto de corte para diferenciar la inflamación de la mucosa depende del ensayo y puede variar entre 50 y 250 μg / g Torres J, Mechandru S, Colombel J, et al. Crohn's disease. Lancet. 2016; 1-15.
  23. 23. Endoscopía: Los hallazgos típicos son: inflamación segmentaria, aftas y ulceraciones longitudinales serpinginosas Las ulceraciones serpinginosas intercaladas producen el patrón en empedrado Sirve además para la vigilancia de las neoplasias colorrectales y manejo de complicaciones, como estenosis Estándar de oro Torres J, Mechandru S, Colombel J, et al. Crohn's disease. Lancet. 2016; 1-15.
  24. 24. La endoscopía alta no se recomienda de rutina, sin síntomas gastrointestinales superiores La cápsula endoscópica se reserva para casos en los que los estudios endoscópicos han sido negativos a pesar de clínica sugestiva Torres J, Mechandru S, Colombel J, et al. Crohn's disease. Lancet. 2016; 1-15.
  25. 25. Ulcera aftoide de la mucosa Enfermedad temprana, resto de la mucosa sin grandes cambios
  26. 26. Úlcera más profunda Se observa sangrado de la mucosa y eritema
  27. 27. Úlceras superficiales serpinginosas y patrón nodular
  28. 28. Mucosa sigmoidea Úlceras superficiales con patrón nodular (empedrado)
  29. 29. Histología: Infiltrado inflamatorio crónico focal, irregular, discontinuo y transmural Preservación de células caliciformes Agregados linfoides y transmurales Metaplasia de glándula pilórica El sello histológico: granuloma epidelioide, que se observa en el 15% de los casos Torres J, Mechandru S, Colombel J, et al. Crohn's disease. Lancet. 2016; 1-15.
  30. 30. Granulomas en la enfermedad de Crohn (flechas)
  31. 31. Tratamiento Los objetivos son: • Controlar los síntomas • Inducir a la remisión • Minimizar los efectos sistémicos • Modificar el curso de la enfermedad • Evitar hospitalizaciones y cirugías Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  32. 32. Primero debemos determinar la severidad de la enfermedad: Severidad de la enfermedad Características Leve a moderada Sin dolor abdominal, no obstrucción, <10% de pérdida de peso, bien hidratado Moderada a severa Falla del tratamiento para enfermedad leve, dolor abdominal, fiebre, >10% de pérdida de peso, náusea, vómito o anemia Severa a fulminante Falla de tratamiento ambulatorio, fiebre alta, obstrucción, peritonitis, abscesos o caquexia Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  33. 33. La clasificación de Montreal (actualizada a partir de la clasificación inicial de Viena) clasifica a los pacientes según su edad al momento del diagnóstico, la ubicación de la enfermedad y el comportamiento de la enfermedad Edad al diagnóstico <16 años A1 17-40 años A2 >40 años A3 Localización de la enfermedad Ileo L1 Colon L2 Ileocolónico L3 Enfermedad gastrointestinal superior L4 Comportamiento de la enfermedad No penetrante o estenótico B1 Estenótico B2 Penetrante B3 Enfermedad perianal P Torres J, Mechandru S, Colombel J, et al. Crohn's disease. Lancet. 2016; 1-15.
  34. 34. Se prefiere la terapia de “más a menos” • Consiste en iniciar con terapia potente, e ir disminuyendo paulatinamente Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  35. 35. Enfermedad leve Pueden tolerar dieta normal Se emplean aminosalicilatos orales Al haber mayor extensión, los aminosalicilatos tópicos son menos útiles • La Budesonida se recomienda como tratamiento de primera línea, con menores efectos secundarios que la Prednisona. • Antibióticos cuando hay enfermedad perianal o sospecha de microabscesos, cursos de hasta 3 meses con Ciprofloxacino o Metronidazol Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  36. 36. Enfermedad moderada a grave Los glucocorticoides son el pilar del tratamiento, superiores a antibióticos y aminosalicilatos para inducir remisión 40 a 60 mg de Pfrednisona al día mejorará los síntomas en 10 a 14 días en la mayoría de los pacientes Aunque se usa como mantenimiento, la Azatioprina puede inducir la remisión El Metotrexate es otra opción, para minimizar la dosis de esteroides Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  37. 37. Enfermedad refractaria Se emplea la terapia biológica Infliximab eficaz en el 75 al 80% de los pacientes, el 50% logran remisión con una dosis única Infliximab en combinación con otros inmunomoduladores como Azatioprina mostró eficacia mejorada Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  38. 38. Otros anti TNF como Adalimumab o Certolizumab La Talidomida se ha empleado en casos refractarios, pero muchos efectos secundarios Datos de obstrucción, masa o absceso: valorar cirugía En casos de requerir hospitalización: reposo intestinal, reanimación con líquidos, antibiótico de amplio espectro y nutrición parenteral Otras opciones terapéuticas Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  39. 39. La cirugía está indicada para pacientes que no mejoran después de 1 a 2 semanas de terapia médica intensiva Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  40. 40. Terapia de mantenimiento Se basa en Azatioprina, Metotrexato y agentes biológicos Los aminosalicilatos y antibióticos no son efectivos para mantener la remisión Los esteroides deben evitarse por efectos secundarios Infliximab y Azatiprina son los medicamentos de primera elección Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  41. 41. Evolución de los pacientes Torres J, Mechandru S, Colombel J, et al. Crohn's disease. Lancet. 2016; 1-15.
  42. 42. Colitis ulcerosa
  43. 43. La inflamación se limita a la mucosa del colon Síntomas menos heterogéneos que en Crohn Gravedad de los síntomas se correlaciona con el grado de inflamación Tiempo de aparición de síntomas hasta el diagnóstico suele ser más corto que en Crohn Cuadro Clínico Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  44. 44. Diarrea: Principal característica A menudo posprandial y nocturna Inflamación rectal: deposiciones frecuentes de poco volumen con moco Pancolitis: diarrea más grave y de mayor volumen Frecuentemente sanguinolenta, excepto si afecta solo distal Sangrado severo en el 10% de los pacientes Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  45. 45. Dolor abdominal: • Varia desde un dolor tipo cólico leve hasta calambres severos con enfermedad más extensa Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  46. 46. Otras características: En 15% de los pacientes colitis fulminante o megacolon tóxico Frecuentemente requieren cirugía por perforación o hemorragia severa Síntomas sistémicos: fatiga, fiebre y pérdida de peso Estenosis colónica en 5 a 10% de los pacientes, que provoca obstrucción El estreñimiento puede ser posible, sobre todo en enfermedad distal localizada Manifestaciones extraintestinales menos frecuentes que en Crohn Flynn S, Eisenstein S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation and Diagnosis. Surg Clin N Am 99. 2019: 1051–1062.
  47. 47. Diagnóstico Se establece mediante la correlación de aspectos: Clínicos Bioquímicos Endoscópicos Histopatológicos Yamamoto-Furusho J.K, Gutiérrez-Grobe Y., López Gómez F, at al. Consenso mexicano para el diagnóstico y tratamiento de la colitis ulcerosa crónica idiopática. Revista de Gastroenterología de México. 2018; 83(2): 144-167.
  48. 48. Colonoscopia La colonoscopía con intubación de la válvula ileocecal constituye el método de elección para evaluar la extensión y grado de actividad Si se observa datos de actividad grave se recomienda solo rectosigmoidoscopia flexible para biopsias Los hallazgos más característicos son: pérdida de patrón vascular, eritema, friabilidad, erosiones y ulceraciones de la mucosa. En fase crónica: pseudopólipos y aspecto tubular de colon. Afectación de la mucosa continua Yamamoto-Furusho J.K, Gutiérrez-Grobe Y., López Gómez F, at al. Consenso mexicano para el diagnóstico y tratamiento de la colitis ulcerosa crónica idiopática. Revista de Gastroenterología de México. 2018; 83(2): 144-167.
  49. 49. CUCI - Rectosigmoiditis con involucro continuo de la mucosa - Ulceraciones - Exudado
  50. 50. CUCI - Colitis de larga evolución - Se observa la formación de pseudopólipos
  51. 51. Etenosis de colon en colonoscopía, con mucosa ulcerada, sangrado espontáneo y pérdida de patrones vasculares y haustrales. Se identifica una estenosis que inhibe el paso del colonoscopio (flecha).
  52. 52. Se deben de tomar al menos dos biopsias por segmento a nivel de íleon terminal, colon ascendente, transverso, descendente, sigmoides y recto, incluyendo zonas normales de la mucosa Yamamoto-Furusho J.K, Gutiérrez-Grobe Y., López Gómez F, at al. Consenso mexicano para el diagnóstico y tratamiento de la colitis ulcerosa crónica idiopática. Revista de Gastroenterología de México. 2018; 83(2): 144-167.
  53. 53. La clasificación de Montreal es la más utilizada para definir la distribución de la enfermedad, ésta describe la extensión máxima macroscópica de la enfermedad en la colonoscopía. Feuerstein J, Moss A, Farraye A. Ulcerative Colitis. Mayo Clin Proc. 2019: 97(7): 1357-1373.
  54. 54. Diagnóstico definitivo: histopatológico Los hallazgos más frecuentes son: Distorsión de arquitectura en las criptas Infiltrado linfoplasmocitiario en lámina propia Criptitis Abscesos de cripta Disminución de células caliciformes Yamamoto-Furusho J.K, Gutiérrez-Grobe Y., López Gómez F, at al. Consenso mexicano para el diagnóstico y tratamiento de la colitis ulcerosa crónica idiopática. Revista de Gastroenterología de México. 2018; 83(2): 144-167.
  55. 55. Tratamiento Lo primero es determinar la severidad de la enfermedad: Severidad Evacuaciones por día Sangre en heces Elevación de VSG Involucro sistémico Leve <4 +/- - - Moderado 4-6 +/- +/- - Severo 7-10 + + + Fulminante >10 + + + Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  56. 56. Para valorar el grado de actividad de la enfermedad se emplea el índice de Truelove y Witts Leve Moderado Severo 1) Frecuencia de evacuaciones 4 veces o menos Entre leve y severo 6 veces o más 2) Sangre en heces +/- (+++) 3) Fiebre Ausente 37.5° o mayor 4) Taquicardia Ausente 90/min o más 5) Anemia Ausente 10 g/dL o menos 6) VSG Normal 30 mm/h o más Leve: los 6 criterios se cumplen Severo: cuando los criterios 1 y 2 se cumplen, o cuando se cumplen 4 a 6 de los criterios Yamamoto-Furusho J.K, Gutiérrez-Grobe Y., López Gómez F, at al. Consenso mexicano para el diagnóstico y tratamiento de la colitis ulcerosa crónica idiopática. Revista de Gastroenterología de México. 2018; 83(2): 144-167.
  57. 57. Índice de Mayo
  58. 58. Enfermedad activa
  59. 59. Enfermedad leve o moderada Aminosalicilatos son los fármacos de elección Enfermedad izquierda: administración tópica (supositorio) Los enemas alcanzan el ángulo esplénico Se alcanza remisión en el 75% de los pacientes en 4 semanas Enfermedad de colon transverso o ascendente: formulaciones orales La combinación es más efectiva Se debe alcanzar la dosis máxima antes de probar otros medicamentos Yamamoto-Furusho J.K, Gutiérrez-Grobe Y., López Gómez F, at al. Consenso mexicano para el diagnóstico y tratamiento de la colitis ulcerosa crónica idiopática. Revista de Gastroenterología de México. 2018; 83(2): 144-167.
  60. 60. Enfermedad grave Dosis altas de esteroides orales (40- 60 mg Prednisona/día) El esteroide se disminuye cuando ya no hay síntomas Considerar hospitalización Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20. Precaución con los medicamentos y procedimientos que aumentan el riesgo de megacolon tóxico: opioides, anticolinérgicos, antidiarreicos, colonoscopia y enema de bario
  61. 61. En el 16% de las veces puede ser refractaria a esteroides y aminosalicilatos Otra opción: Infliximab, fármaco anti TNF o Ciclosporina Otras opciones: otros anti TNF como Adalimumab o Golimumab ó inhibidor de Janus quinasa como Tofacitinib Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  62. 62. Tratamiento de mantenimiento
  63. 63. • El objetivo es prevenir complicaciones a largo plazo y mejorar la función • Para la mayoría de los pacientes es suficiente con aminosalicilatos una vez al día • Esteroides se emplean si hay datos de exacerbación leve, pero no como terapia de mantenimiento • Opciones cuando hay refractariedad a aminosalicilatos: Azatioprina o Infliximab Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  64. 64. Monitorización Mayor riesgo de cáncer colorrectal Colonoscopias de seguimiento cada 1-2 años Se deben tomar biopsias durante los procedimientos Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  65. 65. Resumen del tratamiento para Crohn y CUCI Medicamento CUCI Crohn Efectos adversos Poblaciones específicas Activa Mantenimiento Activa Mantenimiento Aminosalicilatos Sulfasalazina (oral) 4-6 g/día en 4 dosis 2-4 g/día 3-6 g/día en 4 dosis No Náusea. Vómito, cefalea, rash Embarazo: suplementar ácido fólico S-aminosalicilato (oral) 2-4.8 g/día en 3 dosis 1.2 – 2.4 g/día 2-4.8 g/día en 3 dosis No Nefritis intersticial Evitar en embarazo S-aminosalicilato (supositorio) 1 g diario 500 mg 1-2 veces al día No No Irritación rectal S-aminosalicilato (enema) 1-4 g/ día 2-4 g 1-3 veces por semana No No Irritación rectal Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  66. 66. Medicamento CUCI Crohn Efectos adversos Poblaciones específicas Activa Mantenimiento Activa Mantenimiento Esteroides Hidrocortisona (enema o espuma rectal) 90-100 g 1- 2 veces al día No No No Irritación rectal Adultos mayores: se prefiere espuma Prednisona (oral) 40-60 mg/día No 40-60 mg/día No Hipertensión, hiperglicemia, osteoporosis, alteraciones mentales Metilprednisolona (intravenosa) 40-60 mg/día No 40-60 mg/día No Hipertensión, hiperglicemia, osteoporosis, alteraciones mentales Budesonida oral No No 9 mg/día No Diarrea, gastritis Resumen del tratamiento para Crohn y CUCI Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  67. 67. Medicamento CUCI Crohn Efectos adversos Poblaciones específicas Activa Mantenimiento Activa Mantenimiento Inmunomodulares y biológicos Ciclosporina (intravenosa) 2-4 mg/kg/día No No No Infección, toxicidad renal Infliximab (intravenoso) 5-10 mg/kg en las semanas 0, 2 y 6 5-10 mg/kg cada 4 a 8 semanas 5 mg/kg en las semanas 0, 2 y 6 5 mg/kg cada 8 semanas Infección, linfoma, reacciones a la infusión Azatioprina (oral) No 1.5 – 2.5 mg/kg/día 50 mg/día 2-3 mg/kg/día Náusea, vómito, fiebre, linfoma, supresión medular Edad avanzada: interacciona con Warfarina, requiere ajuste renal Metotrexate (subcutáneo) No No 25 mg/semana 15 mg/semana Rash, náusea, vómito, diarrea, anorexia Evitar en embarazo y lactancia Resumen del tratamiento para Crohn y CUCI Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  68. 68. Comparación entre CUCI y Crohn Características Crohn CUCI Aparición Abrupto (días/semanas) Indolente (semanas/meses) Localización Cualquier parte del tracto intestinal Inicia en recto y se dirige proximalmente Dolor abdominal Común No común Sangrado rectal + ++ Síntomas extraintestinales Común No común Fatiga +++ ++ Pérdida de peso +++ + Fiebre +++ + Enfermedad perianal +++ + Cambios oculares, cutáneos o articulares ++ - Anemia +++ ++ Elevación de PCR y VSG +++ + Anticuerpos PANCA + +++ Involucro rectal por endoscopía +/- +++ Involucro de la mucosa contiguo + +++ Cambios transmurales en biopsia +++ - Granulomas +++ + Sairenji T, Collins K, Evans D. An Update on Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prim Care Clin Office Pract. 2017; 1-20.
  69. 69. Gracias por su atención

