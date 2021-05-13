Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cambio Climático y Aeroalérgenos: Importancia del Exposoma

Presentación sobre como el cambio climático y los factores externos han cambiado la epidemiología de las enfermedades alérgicas, así como definición de exposoma

Cambio Climático y Aeroalérgenos: Importancia del Exposoma

  1. 1. El cambio climático y los aeroalérgenos relacionados con alergia y asma: tomando en cuenta el exposoma Edwin Daniel Maldonado Domínguez – Residente de 2do año de Alergia e Inmunología Clínica
  2. 2. El cambio climático tiene efectos en: Producción Distribución Alergenicidad En los aeroalérgenos Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  3. 3. Los factores externos: Afectan el desarrollo y exacerbaciones de enfermedades alérgicas Provocan cambios más tempranos en las estaciones del polen en el aire Provocan aumento de abundancia de polen y especies de plantas alergénicas invasivas Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  4. 4. Calentamiento global ↑1° C la temperatura ↑1.5°C entre 2030 y 2052 El primer factor es: Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  5. 5. Segundo factor: Gases de efecto invernadero y CO2 Afectan a las plantas Afectan a los hongos Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  6. 6. Tercer factor Tormentas eléctricas e inundaciones Eventos extremos Se espera que aumenten en las próximas décadas Ejemplo: tormenta eléctrica de Melbourne en 2016 Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  7. 7. Tenemos que tomar en cuenta el EXPOSOMA: Abarca todas las exposiciones ambientales que un individuo experimenta desde la concepción El cual también influye en enfermedades alérgicas Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  8. 8. Exposoma externo Específico Aeroalérgenos No específico Clima Existe el exposoma interno y externo: Externo Interno Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  9. 9. Existe el exposoma del polen: Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  10. 10. A medida que se acumulan pruebas de un efecto negativo del cambio climático en las enfermedades alérgicas, existe una gran necesidad de emprender acciones tanto como ciudadanos como profesionales de la salud. Medidas de mitigación y adaptación Actividades educativas Información en tiempo real y/o pronósticos aerobiológicos y de calidad de aire Tecnología móvil Allergy. 2020;00:1–3.
  11. 11. Conclusiones: •El cambio climático afecta las enfermedades alérgicas •Tenemos que tomar en cuenta el exposoma •Tomando en cuenta lo anterior, debemos adoptar medidas preventivas

