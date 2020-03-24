Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 Lugares increíbles Edwin Daniel Maldonado Domínguez
¿Te imaginas dar un paseo en el parque… bajo el agua?!
Grüner See (Lago Verde) En Austria
Lago Verde,
El nombre viene del color de sus aguas Bancos, puentes y árboles se sumergen durante varios meses del año
Famosas por pistas y rutas para esquiar Pico más alto de 2,277 metros En su base se encuentra el lago Cuando llega la prim...
Lago Verde, Austria (en
Lago Verde, Austria (en
Lago Verde, Austria (en
Lago Verde, Austria (en
ISLA VAADHOO Archipiélago de las Maldivas
Uno de los fenómenos más asombrosos del mundo: El mar de estrellas
Isla Vaadhoo
BIOLUMINISCENCIA Proceso natural por el cual ciertos seres vivos son capaces de crear luz con su propio cuerpo Luciérnagas...
CUANDO CAE LA NOCHE DIVERSOS MOTIVOS LLEVAN A ESAS CRIATURAS A CREAR UN PAISAJE ÚNICO
Isla Vaadhoo
• EL MAR SE ILUMINA • LA ORILLA SE CONVIERTE EN LINTERNA GIGANTE • BAÑARSE EN EL NO ES PELIGROSO • EL FITOPLANCTON BRILLA ...
Isla Vaadhoo
Isla Vaadhoo
CRÁTER DE DARVAZA Turkmenistán
Lugar extraño y sorprendente Se conoce como “las puertas del infierno” Apareció recientemente
Cráter de Darvaza
Cráter de En 1971 en este lugar se encontró una acumulación subterránea de gas; pronto comenzó la perforación pero el proc...
Cráter de Darvaza
Cráter de Darvaza
CAÑO CRISTALES Colombia
El río se conoce como “el río de 5 colores” Recibió su apodo no por casualidad El fondo del río está cubierto por algas es...
Río de 5 colores Azul del cielo Amarillo de la arena Verde de otras algas Negro de las piedras Rosa de las algas
Río de 5 colores
Río de 5 colores
LAGO HILLIER Australia
Lago de color rosado ubicado en la isla Middle Mide 600 metros de largo y desde lo alto se observa su color rosa Rodeado p...
Lago Hillier
Lago Hillier
Nadie ha sabido explicar el origen de su color Los científicos creen que proviene de un pigmento creado por bacterias que ...
MONTE RORAIMA Venezuela, Brasil y Guyana
Monte
Una de las montañas más antiguas del planeta Producto de la actividad tectónica Cuenta con acantilados de más de 400 m de ...
Monte
Película “UP” de Disney Pixar
PAMUKKALE Turquía
Pamukkale
Traducción: castillo de algodón De manera natural produce gruesas capas de piedra calcificada que bajan por la ladera Simu...
Pamukkale
Pamukkale
Pamukkale Patrimonio de la humanidad desde 1996
PARQUE GEOLÓGICO NACIONAL ZHANGYE DANXIA China
Conocido a nivel mundial por los colores inusuales de sus formaciones rocosas Son colores suaves, nítidos y sencillamente ...
Zhangye Danxia
Zhangye Danxia
Depósitos minerales que se produjeron hace más de 24 millones de años! Zhangye Danxia
MUSEO SUBACUÁTICO Cancún, México
Conocido como MUSA Más de 500 esculturas sumergidas Museo submarino más atractivo del mundo
Fue fundado en el año 2009 El artista es Jason deCaires Taylor Para recorrer el museo se hace a través de un tour de buceo...
Museo subacuático
Museo subacuático
Museo subacuático
Museo subacuático
LAGO TURQUESA Indonesia
Lago turquesa
Los visitantes que se aventuran a escalar el volcán Kawah Ijen no esperan encontrarse con un lago color turquesa en la cim...
Lago turquesa
Pero lamentablemente, y por más atractivo que parezca, no es un lugar para bañarse…
Debido a que estas aguas tienen un alta concentración de azufre Lago turquesa
Lago turquesa Lugar para disfrutarse con tiempo limitado. Los vapores que emana son perjudiciales para la salud
¿Cuál fue el que más te gusto? Gracias por su atención!
