Assignement 1 mutual &amp; self inductance
Description related self and mutual inductance

  1. 1. Mutual & Self Inductance
  2. 2. Mutual & Self Inductance • Mutual Inductance • Mutual Inductance of Coaxial Solenoids • Self Inductance • Inductive Reactance & Impedance • Inductance / Unit Length of a Coaxial Cable
  3. 3. Mutual Inductance • If 2 coils are placed near each other (in the same plane), a changing current in one coil will induce an EMF in the other coil • From Faraday’s law, the EMF E2 induced in coil 2, is proportional to the rate of change of the magnetic flux passing through it
  4. 4. Mutual Inductance • Let - be the magnetic flux in each loop of coil 2, created by the current in coil 1. If coil 2 contains N2 turns, the is the total flux in coil 2 the Mutual Inductance from Faraday’s Law • This relates the change in current in coil 1 to the EMF induced in coil 2 1,2B 1,22 BN  1 2 1,2 1,2 I N MDefine B  dt d NBut B 1,2 22   dt dI M dt dI N M N dt dI N M dt d and N I M B B 1 1,2 1 2 1.2 22 1 2 1,2 2 1 1,2 1,2 1,2    
  5. 5. Mutual Inductance • The mutual inductance of coil 2 with respect to coil 1 is a constant and depends upon the geometry of the two coils • The reverse situation can also take place when a change in current in coil 2 induces an EMF into coil 1 • The mutual inductances M1,2 = M2,1 so that the SI Units for mutual inductance is the Henry (H) 1H = 1V·s/A = 1Ω·s dt dI M 2 2,11  dt dI M dt dI M 1 2 2 1  
  6. 6. Mutual Inductance of a Coaxial Solenoid • A long thin solenoid of length l, radius r1, contains N1 turns • Coil 2 is wrapped around coil 1, with a radius r2, contains N2 turns • The mutual inductance of the coils is l N nwhererlnnM  2 1210 
  7. 7. Self Inductance • The concept of inductance applies also to a single isolated coil of N turns • When a changing current passes through a coil (solenoid), a changing magnetic flux is produced in the coil. This in turn, induces an EMF in the same coil. • This EMF opposes the change in flux (Lenz’s Law)
  8. 8. Self Inductance • The magnetic flux ΦB passing through N-turns of the coil is proportional to the current I inn the coil. This proportionality is now called self inductance • The induced EMF E, due to the self-inductance of the coil is (from Faraday’s Law): • Self Inductance is also measured in Henrys I NL B  dt dI L dt IL B B    dt dI L dt d N B    l A NLthen l A NIABSince 2 0 0    
  9. 9. Inductance • The inductance, L, is dependent on the geometry and the presence of a core made out of ferro-magnetic material • The symbol for inductance is: • Every electronic component, such as a resistor, or a wire, has some amount of inductance called “parasitic inductance”, which is usually unwanted.

