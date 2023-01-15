Angina Pactoris.pptx

1.
ANGINA PACTORIS
• Presented BY: Mr. Ashish Singh
• Diploma in Pharmacy
• Dev Bhoomi Institute of Pharmacy & Research
WHAT IS ANGINA?
• Angina Pactoris is the medical term for chest pain or discomfort due to
Coronary heart disease. It occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t get as much
blood as it needs. This usually happens because one or more of the heart’s
arteries is narrowed or blocked, also called ischemia.(lack of blood supply)
• Angina usually causes uncomfortable pressure, fullness, squeezing or pain
in the center of the chest. You may also feel the discomfort in your neck, jaw,
shoulder, back or arm.
• Angina in women can be different than in men.
WHEN DOES ANGINA OCCUR?
• Angina often occur when the heart muscle needs more blood
than it’s getting, such as during physical activity like
climbing a hill or stairs, or when you’re having strong
emotions. Severely narrowed arteries may allow enough
blood to reach the heart when the demand for oxygen is low,
such as when you’re sitting, but angina may also occur at
rest.
SYMPTOMS
The pain/discomfort:
1. Occurs when the heart must work harder usually during physical exertion.
2. Doesn’t come as a surprise, and episodes of pain tend to be alike.
3. Usually lasts a short time (05 or less min.)
4. May feel like gas or indigestion.
5. May feel like chest pain that spreads to the arms, back or other areas.
POSSIBLE TRIGGERS OF STABLE ANGINA INCLUDE:
• Emotional stress
• Exposure to very hot or cold temperature
• Heavy meals
• Junk food
• Smoking