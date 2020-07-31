Oar fish- Characters, Habitat, Feeding ,Threat ppt

Oarfish are large, greatly elongated, pelagic lampriform fish belonging to the small family Regalecidae. Found in all temperate to tropical oceans yet rarely seen, the oarfish family contains three species in two genera. One of these, the giant oarfish, is the longest bony fish alive, growing up to 8 m in length. Wikipedia

Class: Actinopterygii

Scientific name: Regalecidae

Phylum: Chordata

Higher classification: Lampriformes

Rank: Family

Kingdom: Animalia