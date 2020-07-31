Oar fish- Characters, Habitat, Feeding ,Threat ppt

-
Oarfish are large, greatly elongated, pelagic lampriform fish belonging to the small family Regalecidae. Found in all temperate to tropical oceans yet rarely seen, the oarfish family contains three species in two genera. One of these, the giant oarfish, is the longest bony fish alive, growing up to 8 m in length. Wikipedia
Class: Actinopterygii
Scientific name: Regalecidae
Phylum: Chordata
Higher classification: Lampriformes
Rank: Family
Kingdom: Animalia
