Oar fish- Characters, Habitat, Feeding ,Threat ppt

Oarfish are large, greatly elongated, pelagic lampriform fish belonging to the small family Regalecidae. Found in all temperate to tropical oceans yet rarely seen, the oarfish family contains three species in two genera. One of these, the giant oarfish, is the longest bony fish alive, growing up to 8 m in length. Wikipedia
Class: Actinopterygii
Scientific name: Regalecidae
Phylum: Chordata
Higher classification: Lampriformes
Rank: Family
Kingdom: Animalia

  1. 1. FIRSTUP CONSULTANTS OARFISH:CHARACTERISTICS,HABITAT,$ MORE…. family Regalecidae.
  Rare 17-foot-long oarfish found off Catalina Island
  3. 3. FIRSTUP CONSULTANTS • 3 • Oarfish,(Regalecus glesne) • large, long, sinuous fish • Family Regalecidae • order Lampridiformes • Found throughout the tropics and subtropics in rather deep water.
  4. 4. FIRSTUP CONSULTANTS 4
  Body oar fish have a slender and flattened scale-less body,, covered by a silver guanine wrap, as well as an outstanding, medium-sized mouth. In addition, they have some weird accessories that give them a strange appearance, full of a unique beauty, within so many marine species. Fin: They have a good-sized dorsal fin, which begins at the top of the eyes and reaches the end of the tail. This is pink or red and has about four hundred thorns; twelve of them being slightly elongated, which gives rise to the formation of a protruding and very striking red crest. The pelvic fins as well as the dorsal ones have almost the same elements, and their shape resembles an oar and hence the origin of the species name. The pectoral fins are very small, almost visible while the anal and caudal ones are extremely small, almost absent.
  Oar fish use their dorsal fin for swiming a nd do it vertically.
  A ribbon-shaped fish, very thin from side to side, the oarfish may grow to a length of about 9 metres (30.5 feet) and a weight of 300 kg (660 pounds).
It is shiny silver in colour, with long, red, oarlike pelvic fins and a long, red dorsal fin that rises as a manelike crest on top of the head.
Seldom seen at the surface, it is credited as the "sea serpent" of some reported sightings.
They feed on krill or tiny plankton.
They lack scales. Instead their bodies are covered with little bumps called tubercules.
They are super shiny as their entire body is coated with a slivery like material called guanine.
Many marine biologists claims that they are weak swimmers. They are often found hanging vertically in the water with their heads pointing up.
Many historic tales describe them as sea monster but in reality they are toothless and harmless
  The Oar Fish' Common Behavior
  They can be found in the depths swimming vertically although they can also swim horizontally, due to their fairly good locomotion system that allows them to perform various maneuvers of change of speed and direction.. These are shy and very calm fish that don't like to attract attention. When they are stalked by their predators, oar fish tend to flee to the depths and take refuge among the rocks
  Oar Fish: Habitat and Distribution Oar fish inhabit the depths about 1000 meters. Thanks to their ability to adapt their body temperature to about twenty degrees Celsius, they can be found in almost every ocean in the world, except for polar areas. They are usually a migratory fish, so they don't stay long in an area. However, oar fish can be found relatively easily in tropical regions of the temperate oceans. They move to great distances of different waters to look for food and refuge and to flee from their predators being able to navigate from depths of 20 meters to 1000 quickly
  What do Oar fish Feed On? The Regalecidae feed on plankton, squid, small fish and crustaceans using their gills and the very well developed rakes of their mouth, which are not observed with the naked eye, but only when capturing their prey. How do Oar Fish Catch their Prey? Oar fish differ from sawfish because they lack teeth, so they must use other means to catch their prey and feed. Everything in these animals has a raison d'être, since they don't not have teeth, but fortunately they are provided with mouth gills spines designed for such a rake-like activity, which unfold from their gills. Another advantage for catching prey is their vertical swimming way, which is quite useful.
  How Do Oar Fish Reproduce? The spawning occurs between July and December, during which time they lay a larger quantity of eggs around 2.5 millimeters in diameter. Such eggs are thrown towards the surface where they remain floating until they reach the time of hatching.
  13. 13. FIRSTUP CONSULTANTS 13
  Auto Amputation Skills Oar fish have a very relevant characteristic, which is the capacity of self-amputation. However, some doubts have not yet been clarified in this regard, despite the fact that many media have given information about this event, stating that this fish bites its tail to amputate it. The latter is not very credible since they do not have teeth. What is more likely is that this fish separates the final part of its body, (a fact that until now the reason is unknown), many times throughout its existence.
  15. 15. FIRSTUP CONSULTANTS 15
  16. 16. FIRSTUP CONSULTANTS 16
  The Oar Fish and Tsunamis The appearance of these marine creatures badly called sea monsters triggers a horror movie and bad omens, since it is said that every time they are observed an earthquake will arrive. A similar event occurred in 2011 in Haiti and Chile, where a huge sea snake appeared and after two weeks, the disastrous tsunami occurred on the Japanese coast.
  18. 18. FIRSTUP CONSULTANTS 18
  19. 19. THANK YOU Ashish sahu 9621091754 sahu81862@gmail.com FIRSTUP CONSULTANTS 19 Matsya jagat

