Wastewater

There are two broad categories of waste water on the basis of their origin. They includes sewage and industrial effluent.

Sewage is waste water generated from residential areas like community whereas industrial effluent is waste water generated from various industries.

Domestic sewage and industrial effluent differ in their composition and nature of pollutant. For example, microorganisms and organic matter are main pollutant in sewage whereas various toxic chemicals are main pollutants in industrial effluent.

I. Industrial effluent:

Waste water generated from various industries is called industrial effluent.

In general various toxic chemicals alike acid, alkali, coloring agents etc are main pollutants. Microorganisms and organic matters are usually lower in industrial effluent.

Actual composition and characteristics of industrial effluent depends on type of industry and nature of raw materials of industry.

Pollutants in industries are generated during processing of raw materials and manufacturing of products.