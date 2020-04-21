Facilities operations post lock down

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Post Lockdown For Facilities Operations
The Objective of this document is to provide a sound strategy for resuming businesses post COVID-19 lockdown. It also prov...
COVID-19 is an unknown enemy that over 200 countries across the globe are trying to protect its citizens from. According t...
Precaution Is Only Cure Social Distancing Measures Communication Measures Site Entrance Record Keeping Elevators Cen...
Social Distancing Measures Cancel all non-critical meetings, recreational activities, locker room access and mock drills....
Communication Measures Display approved signage across the facility mandating social distancing Use Public Announcement ...
Facility Entrance Site Entrance:- Each site should have single entry & exit for easy monitoring Display signage at site m...
Record Keeping Body Temperature record of site team Body temperature of visitors who are on and above 99F Record of all...
Identification Suspect Case Suspect Case For reporting / Record Keeping: A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever a...
Elevators Extra precautions to be given by end-users while using elevators •Dedicated manpower to be deployed for cleaning...
Elevators & Lobbies Extra precautions to be given by end-users while using elevators •End-users to face opposite direction...
Centralize Air Conditioning •Further open minimum outdoor air dampers, as high as 100%, thus eliminating recirculation (in...
Centralize Air Conditioning •Please ensure the AHU’s switch on to nominal speed at least 2 hours before and after the clie...
Suggestions For Improving Air Quality •Consider portable room air cleaners with HEPA filters. •Consider UVGI (ultraviolet ...
Utilities Rooms •All utilities rooms to be sanitized with use of recommended chemicals every alternate days. DG Room / LT ...
Washrooms & Ventilation  Ensure availability of PPE (Masks, Gloves) for individuals engaged in housekeeping processes spe...
Common Area Sanitization  Establish protocols and processes for sanitization. Sanitize all surfaces using VIREX II OR Hyp...
Office Culture Employee Working Cadence Essential meetings to be done in open for maintaining social distancing . Encour...
Cafeteria Operations  Social distancing marking to be done at counter .  Mandatory face mask and gloves for HK staff and...
Traffic Management •Cars with valid RFID tags/ Passes only be allowed in the basements OR in open parking. Sanitization of...
Stores Operations  Floor markings to ensure social distancing while operating store & set up prioritized issuing hours pe...
Waste Management •Segregation of waste – Three-way segregation of waste at source must be ensured DRY/WET/MEDICAL WASTE. •...
Waste Management Precautions that need to be exercised: 1. Precautions with handling waste – Waste must not be dumped care...
AarogyaSetu App •AarogyaSetu App developed by Govt of India informs, detects & alerts citizens about COVID19 cases & helps...
LETS CARES FOR EVERYONE AT SITE , SOCIETY , STATE & NATION LETS JOIN TOGETHERE AGAINST COVID 19
Facilities operations post lock down

Preventive measures for Facilities Operations

Facilities operations post lock down

  1. 1. Post Lockdown For Facilities Operations
  2. 2. The Objective of this document is to provide a sound strategy for resuming businesses post COVID-19 lockdown. It also provides a framework for social distancing, right sanitization guidelines, workplace norms among others to ensure safety and hygiene for internal and external clients which will remain of utmost importance. Note :- Details mentioned in this presentations are the suggestions which may differ site to site and are flexible as per client limitations Objective
  3. 3. COVID-19 is an unknown enemy that over 200 countries across the globe are trying to protect its citizens from. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 spreads when people touch their eyes and nose after coming in contact with an infected person or contaminated surfaces or objects. Objects get contaminated when droplets from an infected person fall on them through coughing, sneezing or exhalation. In other words, it spreads in a manner similar to that of flu. Social distancing seems to be the only way to control the spread of this virus. A complete lockdown seems to be the only effective way to effect social distancing. India too has taken timely measures to contain the spread of the pandemic including imposing a 21-day lockdown. Organizations that are prepared for the new reality with a complete SOP will reap the benefits. The days immediately after re-opening sites & corporate offices post COVID-19 lockdown will be critical . They will have a difficult yet crucial task of ensuring safety and hygiene and instilling confidence in both internal and external customers/ Residents / Campus etc in every possible way. COVID-19
  4. 4. Precaution Is Only Cure Social Distancing Measures Communication Measures Site Entrance Record Keeping Elevators Centralize Air Conditioning Improving Air Quality Utilities Rooms Washrooms & Ventilation Common Area Sanitization Office Culture Cafeteria Traffic Management Stores Operations Waste Management AarogyaSetu App
  5. 5. Social Distancing Measures Cancel all non-critical meetings, recreational activities, locker room access and mock drills. Define maximum occupancy limit for all buildings and enclosed areas Cancel access of visitors to organization's facilities/premises Restrict loading / unloading activities to ensure minimal interaction between personnel Space out employee amenities with using of queue managers Stagger shift timings to maintain social distancing at the start/end of shifts.
  6. 6. Communication Measures Display approved signage across the facility mandating social distancing Use Public Announcement (PA) systems for broadcasting messages reinforcing social distancing mandate Keep communicating and promoting the message that people need to stay at home even if they have any symptoms related to COVID-19.
  7. 7. Facility Entrance Site Entrance:- Each site should have single entry & exit for easy monitoring Display signage at site main entrance & across the facility mandating social distancing Use temperature guns to note and records staff and visitors body temperature. Social distancing marking to be ensure for same. Extra precautions to be taken while handling foreign visitors. His travel history along with medical report should be demanded and cross verified with authorities. Keep sanitizers bottles and solutions OR hand wash facility with soap. Encourage employees to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds before and after using wash rooms.
  8. 8. Record Keeping Body Temperature record of site team Body temperature of visitors who are on and above 99F Record of all visitors visiting at site with date and IN/OUT time Records of staff travel to abroad in last 01 month .  Staff deployed in Washroom cleaning .  Stock details of sanitizers / Liquid soap / PPE / Body suits etc. Details of nearest Covid 19 government center . Details of staff working at site on daily. Biometric to be avoided for staff attendance . Suspect cases has to be reported to local authorities like nearest Government Covid 19 center / Police station . Note :- Paper less record keeping will be appreciated
  9. 9. Identification Suspect Case Suspect Case For reporting / Record Keeping: A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) AND a history of travel to of residence in a country/area or territory reporting local transmission (See NCDC website for updated list) of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset; OR A patient / Health care worker with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 14 days prior to onset of symptoms; OR A patient with severe acute respiratory infection (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease (e.g., cough, shortness breath) AND requiring hospitalization AND with no other etiology that fully explains the clinical presentation; OR A case for whom testing for COVID-19 is inconclusive Laboratory Confirmed case: A person with laboratory .. Read more at: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/government-issues-guidelines-for- notifying-covid-19-affected-persons-by-private- institutions/articleshow/74680855.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaig n=cppst
  10. 10. Elevators Extra precautions to be given by end-users while using elevators •Dedicated manpower to be deployed for cleaning & disinfect elevator LOP,s & COP,s , hand rail support and panels every half an hour. •End users to push the LOP & COP push buttons with their match sticks / tooth sticks or By using personal pen . Note :- If pen is used it is to be sanitized by washing it with soap solution or by using sanitizer.
  11. 11. Elevators & Lobbies Extra precautions to be given by end-users while using elevators •End-users to face opposite directions to each other inside lift car. Safest is to use corners of lift car (depending on the size of the elevator) and to maintain social distance . •Ensure proper demarcation to stand at distance in the elevator lobbies . •Elevators to be used as per occupancy of the building. Grouping of elevators suggested for lift operations as per site requirements .
  12. 12. Centralize Air Conditioning •Further open minimum outdoor air dampers, as high as 100%, thus eliminating recirculation (in the mild weather season, this need not affect thermal comfort or humidity, but clearly becomes more difficult in extreme weather). •Cleaning of filter has to be done after switching off the AHU. •Please ensure to clean the floor surface of AHU room and surrounded areas of Hanging AHU’s after disinfection treatment of AHU’s. •Please ensure to clean the floor surface of AHU room and surrounded areas of Hanging AHU’s after disinfection treatment of AHU’s. Please ensure no cleaning water staging neither within AHU cabined nor on floor surface. •First and foremost ensure that the person deployed for cleaning is not infected and using proper PPE kits. •Use best disinfectant and cleanser available in market, if any disinfectant not available just clean it with soppy water but ensure that the along with AHU filters and cabinets are thoroughly scrubbed for 20 seconds with soppy water solution and then cabinets are thoroughly scrubbed for 20 seconds with soppy water solution and then rinse or wipe with clean water.
  13. 13. Centralize Air Conditioning •Please ensure the AHU’s switch on to nominal speed at least 2 hours before and after the client operation. •Study says that COVID19 inactive and dry in an environment where humidity in air 40-70%, so maintain it recommended level. •The temperature has to be maintained within 26 to 30 degree centigrade. •Please ensure no leakage in heat recovery system. •The doors and air space has to keep open for maximum air circulation. •The washroom exhaust air discharge cut and AHU fresh air cut should have a good distance so that air dilution can be avoided.
  14. 14. Suggestions For Improving Air Quality •Consider portable room air cleaners with HEPA filters. •Consider UVGI (ultraviolet germicidal irradiation), protecting occupants from radiation, particularly in high-risk spaces such as waiting rooms, prisons and shelters. •Photohydroionization (PHI) technology can be used. This oxidation technologies is a group of oxidants known as Hydro peroxides. .Hydro- Peroxides are either destroying the microbe through a process known as cell lying or by changing its molecular structure and rendering it harmless. NOTE :- The air dampers / air nozzles/ filtered air flow in common areas should be diverted towards upwards to avoid direct flow to end users to avoid to give traveling media to the virus through the direct air flow from one person to other .
  15. 15. Utilities Rooms •All utilities rooms to be sanitized with use of recommended chemicals every alternate days. DG Room / LT Room/ WTP/STP/Electrical meter rooms floors . •Hygiene of equipments to be maintained . •Ventilation system of utilities rooms to be operational and to be kept in use . •All basic tools to be cleaned . Non electronic tools may be cleaned with soap solution like spanners / screw drivers / tool box etc.
  16. 16. Washrooms & Ventilation  Ensure availability of PPE (Masks, Gloves) for individuals engaged in housekeeping processes specially cleaning of washrooms. Place liquid soap at all times, be disinfected 02 hourly bases. • Flushing of WC to be only done after putting seat cover . •Washroom exhaust fans to be run round along with all windows of washrooms to be closed to maintain negative pressure in washroom. • To avoid air dilution between AHU & washroom the exhaust air discharge cut and AHU fresh air cut should have a good distance so that air dilution can be avoided.
  17. 17. Common Area Sanitization  Establish protocols and processes for sanitization. Sanitize all surfaces using VIREX II OR Hypo Chloride at common areas that are frequently touched at least once every 4 hours .  All surfaces like, Doors, Door Handles, DFMDs, Reception Counters, Elevator Call Buttons, Elevator car inside call buttons must be disinfected on regular intervals by dedicated manpower.
  18. 18. Office Culture Employee Working Cadence Essential meetings to be done in open for maintaining social distancing . Encourage remote working for as long as possible. Conduct virtual meetings using online apps/platforms (Skype, hangout, Webex) Stagger shifts as much as possible Suggest each individual should carry personal cup/glass . Employee Communication Provide all employees with training on preventing transmission of COVID-19, through daily briefing by the site manager. Ensure frequent communication using WhatsApp and other communication tools Display posters promoting respiratory hygiene.
  19. 19. Cafeteria Operations  Social distancing marking to be done at counter .  Mandatory face mask and gloves for HK staff and pantry boys .  Staff and end-users at cafeteria should also maintain social distancing while using tables .  Introduce healthy menus for employees such as immunity-enhancing diet & avoid serving any raw food such as salads.  Restrict the number of employees entering the cafeteria at one point of time to prevent gathering
  20. 20. Traffic Management •Cars with valid RFID tags/ Passes only be allowed in the basements OR in open parking. Sanitization of individual cars is the responsibility of individual but as per site specific the sanitization may also be done at main entrance by facility team if provision is available . •Cab drop offs shall only be at the designated areas, to ensure social distancing. •Basements parking will be opened in phases considering occupancy of building. •Temperature checking will be continuing at the basement ramp entries and Campus entries & location may vary as per site specific. •Cabs will only be allowed to enter at site with site in-charge approval and only in case of senior citizen / patient . •Drivers must remain inside the cars or at driver rooms with proper distancing in place. Any defaulters observed will not be allowed to enter at site .
  21. 21. Stores Operations  Floor markings to ensure social distancing while operating store & set up prioritized issuing hours per site requirements .  Manage stores with minimum number of staff & sanitization spray to be done every alternate day inside store at store items excluding electrical and electronic items which are unpacked.  Adequate availability of disinfectants, chemical for cold fogging, hand sanitizers, face mask, hand gloves and other PPE must be ensured.  Ensure timely and appropriate disposal of PPE i.e. Mask, Hand gloves to be done in a specific bin (Yellow) placed outside of every building  PAR stock (50% of the PPE) and re-ordering levels must be ascertained and adhered to all times.
  22. 22. Waste Management •Segregation of waste – Three-way segregation of waste at source must be ensured DRY/WET/MEDICAL WASTE. •Engagement with door-to-door sanitation workers – The door-to-door sanitation workers must be specifically apprised about the contents of the waste. Staff must provide them with personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, boots as a matter of duty for their important contributions to the society. •Handling medical waste with special care - Used masks, gloves, tissues and other sanitary waste must be discarded separately. One way to do so is to wrap the sanitary waste in a newspaper bag marking it clearly and specifically.
  23. 23. Waste Management Precautions that need to be exercised: 1. Precautions with handling waste – Waste must not be dumped carelessly in cases of missed pick-ups. 2. Avoid use of plastic – As per the scientists of National Institute of Health, corona virus can survive on plastic surfaces for a considerable period of time and hence the use of plastic must be minimised as much as possible. 3. House Keeping team health and hygiene to be maintained with very high standards along with to maintain their high morale.
  24. 24. AarogyaSetu App •AarogyaSetu App developed by Govt of India informs, detects & alerts citizens about COVID19 cases & helps connect to healthcare providers. •To support nation’s collective fight against COVID19 & for your own safety download AarogyaSetu App. •The Aarogya Setu app is available on both Android and iOS. •It can be downloaded through the App Store. Make sure there is no space between Aarogya and Setu or type ‘AarogyaSetu’ in the search bar to find the app. •Note :- Site team and all employees download AarogyaSetu App to support Indian Government .
  25. 25. LETS CARES FOR EVERYONE AT SITE , SOCIETY , STATE & NATION LETS JOIN TOGETHERE AGAINST COVID 19

