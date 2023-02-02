Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 02, 2023
Shree Metal Prices.pdf

Feb. 02, 2023
Shree Metal Prices.pdf

  1. 1. Shree Metal Prices is an independent media that provides a bespoke metal price update services, serving more than 50,000 customers across the globe. And shree metal prices was founded in 2010 and is an Indian- based company founded by Mr. Dishant Kaushik and Mr. Manoj Sharma who is a market expert and had experience in commodity markets with more than 40 years of experience in the ferrous, non-ferrous metals and has a heavy knowledge in metallurgy of copper, aluminium and zinc. Shree Metal Prices is also been a member with globally recognized association of recycling processors like bureau of Middle East recycling (BMR), Metal Recycling Association of India (MRAI) that represents Dubai and India’s recycling industry. https://www.shreemetalprices.com/ SHREE METAL PRICES
  2. 2. Thousands Of World’s Best Smelters And Importers & Exporters Globally Are Using Shree Metal Prices And Scaling Up Their Business More Efficiently. Our Benchmark Service Boost Margins By Exploring Insider Coverage Of Metal Prices Of Most Consumable Countries In The World In The Way Of Success. Shree Metal Prices are used as trust-able reference data of the prices of commodities of several countries, collecting it from sources such as importers, exporters, mill buying, mill selling, smelters, traders. Our brand has successfully served more than 50,000 customers across the globe. To find out more about our services, request a personalized demo and discover it yourself. SHREE METAL PRICES https://www.shreemetalprices.com/

