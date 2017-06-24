Best vastu tips for the east direction

The East direction is a very powerful one as it is owned by Lord Indra, the God of Prosperity, festivity and power as justified by VastuShastra. The corresponding planet for this direction is Surya (Sun). We all know that the sun supports life and vegetation on earth, and hence the east direction too is responsible for growth and success of an individual. Being the direction from where the sun rises, this direction is marked by prosperity and fulfillment in life because it is the sun which is responsible for cleansing and energizing the entire universe.



