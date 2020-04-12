Crispr guides the_future_of_genetic_engineering[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRISPR-Cas guides the future of Genetic Engineering PRESENTED BY ASHISH DUTTA MSc MICROBIOLOGY 2nd Semester
 This presentation is on the review paper written by Gavin J. Knott and Jennifer A. Doudna Published in the journal SCIEN...
 Major terms associated 1. crRNA (Crispr RNA)- crRNA is the exact RNA sequence that we get from the transcription of the ...
 4. PAM- Protospacer Adjacent Motif is a short DNA sequence (usually 2-6 bp long) that follows the DNA region targeted fo...
 Adaptation- In this step microbes capture snippets of foreign genetic elements by help of Cas1 and Cas2 and incorporate ...
 Expression- As a result of transcription the CRISPR array and associated cas proteins are expressed,Cas proteins forms t...
 Interference- In this step the Cas effector nucleases target foreign genetic elements complementry to their crRNA and ma...
 Cas Nucleases- The diverse RNA programmable CRISPR Cas enzymes  Cas nucleases are DNA & RNA targeting endonucleases,The...
 Today Scientists have developed many programmable RNA guided homologs and engineered variants of SpCas9, Now SpCas9 shar...
 Class 2 type V- Cas12a is used to target ss & ds DNA. Cas12a binds to DNA sequence complementry to the crRNA spacer adja...
 Class 2 type VI- Cas13a targets ssRNA guided by a single crRNA. Cas13a binds to a ssRNA sequence complementry to the crR...
Applications of Cas mediated Genome editing  Because of the availability of programmable RNA guided nucleases present in ...
 To treat neurological disorders by inactivation of defective genes associated with Huntington’s disease & Amyotrophic la...
 To tackle the challenges associated with NHEJ and HDR DNA repair system scientists have developed Cas nucleases fused to...
 This advancement in dCas9 allows for genomic perturbation without DNA damage, Eg- dCas9 fused to TET1(demythylase) targe...
 Cas9 RNA targeting is used to (i) Eliminate pathogenic RNA foci. (ii) To Rescue mRNA splicing defects (iii) In protein p...
 Nucleic acid detection and diagnostics  Cas13 as a tool for detecting RNA transcript of interest in a pool of RNA by de...
 Specificity & delivery of CRISPR Cas  Unintended binding modifications & cleavage of nucleic acids pose a challenge to ...
 Cas9-sgRNA nananoparticles injected directly corrects the causative DMD in mice models.  The success of CRISPR Cas base...
 Many Cas9 based clinical trials are in progress which results will guide future use of CRISPR in somatic cell editing bo...
Crispr guides the_future_of_genetic_engineering[1]
×