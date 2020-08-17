Successfully reported this slideshow.
Case Analysis: Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. Designing A Supply Chain Network Submitted by Group 11 PGP11202 Ashish K...
2 ● Leading provider of semiconductor packaging, Got listed on NASDAQ in 1961 ● Founded by Fred Kulicke and Al Soffa in fo...
3 ● Semiconductor equipment sales were 23.3% of semiconductor sales in 2000 ● Global sales grew from $7.5 Bn in 1992 to $4...
4 Problem Statement ● FY2000–01 was among one of the firm’s best years; K&S reported record-high sales. And with that succ...
● As per statistics between 6% and 9% of all plants expand on-site during one year ● It is the cheapest way to add capacit...
Political Economic Social Technological Environmental Legal Israel Political unrest in Middle east did not hinder the work...
Parameters China Singapore Israel Jordan Investment Cost(in million US dollar) 6.5 6 2 4.5 Capacity(in million of units) 4...
Parameters China Singapore Israel Jordan Investment Cost(in million US dollar) 0.65 0.6 0.2 0.45 Capacity(in million of un...
The factor rating cost for 1. China =4.08 2. Singapore=3.85 3. Israel=3.512 4. Jordan=3.7325 It is evident that the expans...
10 Which Location in China? Basis Suzhou Wuxi Location Developed location Less prestigious location Cost of living Low Low...
11 Thank You!
Kulicke And Sofia Industries, Inc. Designing A Supply Chain Netwwork

HBR | Case Analysis

Published in: Leadership & Management
Kulicke And Sofia Industries, Inc. Designing A Supply Chain Netwwork

  1. 1. Case Analysis: Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. Designing A Supply Chain Network Submitted by Group 11 PGP11202 Ashish Kumar Choudhary PGP11207 Debleena Sen PGP11217 Jannat Arora PGP11239 Radhika Ganeriwal PGP11240 Rashi PGP11249 Sarthak Ghosh PGP11259 Smruti Monalisa
  2. 2. 2 ● Leading provider of semiconductor packaging, Got listed on NASDAQ in 1961 ● Founded by Fred Kulicke and Al Soffa in fort Washington, Pennsylvania, in 1951 ● The first global expansion was in Switzerland in 1972 ● Became global player by setting up facilities at North America, Europe and Asia ● With strong financial performance, it gained 50% market share in 2000 ● Taiwan, Korea, China and other Pacific-asian countries accounted for 53% of total sales ● Main market space- Wire bonding, expanded to capillaries and wedges ● Annual Capillary production- 6 million units ● Capacity expansion owing to highest record sales in FY 2000-01 K&S | Overview
  3. 3. 3 ● Semiconductor equipment sales were 23.3% of semiconductor sales in 2000 ● Global sales grew from $7.5 Bn in 1992 to $47.7 Bnin 2000 ● Global GDP, chip demand, chimaker capacity and utilization were the key sales drivers ● Financial health of the companies was affected by speedy changes in the technology ● There was an increase in demand for semiconductor equipment makers and need for capacity utilization ● Supply chain businesses were affected by the geographical shift in electronics manufacturing industry Industry | Overview
  4. 4. 4 Problem Statement ● FY2000–01 was among one of the firm’s best years; K&S reported record-high sales. And with that success, capacity-expansion discussions followed ● K&S had a pertinent question is to expand or to add capacity looking at market demand and reach of the customers ● The question was whether to expand within Israel or move else to tap in the local market ● Also, there were four choices in the oversees location, namely China, Jordan, Singapore and Israel ● There were two locations within China (i.e, Suzhou and Wuxi) under consideration
  5. 5. ● As per statistics between 6% and 9% of all plants expand on-site during one year ● It is the cheapest way to add capacity and cause least disruptions while dealing with current operations ● MNCs are encouraged by offering tax incentives and other attractive benefits which would be profitable on the ground of reduced production cost ● Expansion in production will require proportionate workforce as well and due to the fact a large presence of chip makers means availability of well educated workforce ● As per our calculation china is the best option and both locations in china are well established with customer base and infrastructure as well ● Increasing the scale of operation in existing plant would offers the benefits of economies of scale 5 Why expansion ?
  6. 6. Political Economic Social Technological Environmental Legal Israel Political unrest in Middle east did not hinder the working of K&S production facility Already established facility for production lowest investment cost Risk increases as dependency on one location increases Female workers(age>30)L ess job availability so low turnover Already Established facility, R&D shows presence of sufficient infrastructure Location of K & S’S R & D, Far from emerging Asian market High Tax Burden(43% of GDP) Jordan Uncertain diplomatic condition, Unsettled Arab– Israeli peace agreements Low labour cost,high unemployment (14%) People understood English, 50%citizen were of Palestinian origin Lack of advanced technology, infrastructure, Facilities, Questionable access to local suppliers Close to Israeli Site ,economic development was encouraged Goods allowed to enter U.S. duty free Singapore Political stability Well trained workforce, free-market economy,industrialized economy,already established production site,logistic centre social stability,high cost of living Excellent infrastructure, Efficient public transport Very far from Israel,Close to Asian market, Island nation Government actively working towards a ‘wired’ economy China Strict centralized political framework High investment cost.low production costs,available supply of labor Collectivism, Low cost of living,Competitive advantage Excellent infrastructure Location near to the Asian Market 4 SEZs, Tax incentives Facility locations and Capacity Allocation options (PESTEL Analysis)
  7. 7. Parameters China Singapore Israel Jordan Investment Cost(in million US dollar) 6.5 6 2 4.5 Capacity(in million of units) 4 3 2.5 3.5 Shipping cost to Asia(in $/unit) 0.50 0.50 1.0 1.0 Shipping cost to US and other countries(in $) 1.50 1.50 0.75 0.75 Efficiency (units/worker/hour) 7 8 10 8 Average hourly manufacturing wages(in US $) 0.50 9.19 10.78 1.05 Currency Exchange rates 8.28yuan/dollar 1.72 Singapore dollars/dollar 4.084 new shekels/dollar 0.71 Jordanjian dinars/dollar 7 Comparison
  8. 8. Parameters China Singapore Israel Jordan Investment Cost(in million US dollar) 0.65 0.6 0.2 0.45 Capacity(in million of units) 1.56 1.17 0.975 1.365 Shipping cost to Asia(in $/unit) 0.025 0.025 0.05 0.05 Shipping cost to US and other countries(in $) 0.375 0.375 0.1875 0.1875 Efficiency (units/worker/hour 1.47 1.68 2.1 1.68 Total 4.08 3.85 3.5125 3.7325 8 Rating of each location against the factors
  9. 9. The factor rating cost for 1. China =4.08 2. Singapore=3.85 3. Israel=3.512 4. Jordan=3.7325 It is evident that the expansion in China would be more profitable 9 Factors Rating Capacity 0.39 Efficiency 0.21 Shipping to US 0.25 Shipping to ASIA 0.05 Investment 0.10 Location Factor Rating Analysis
  10. 10. 10 Which Location in China? Basis Suzhou Wuxi Location Developed location Less prestigious location Cost of living Low Lower than Suzhou Infrastructure Well established infrastructure Less developed infrastructure Convenience Convenient due to proximity of Shanghai Airport Quite distant from Shanghai Airport Despite Wuxi's distance from Shanghai and lagging infrastructure, Wuxi was considered a strong option as provided an excellent growth potential.
  11. 11. 11 Thank You!

