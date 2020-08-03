Mapping the Astycene

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTERNATIONAL WEBINAR on Contemporary Urban Scene August 01, 2020, Saturday, 1600 HRS IST Organized by The Postgraduate De...
1. Contemporary urbanization has led to a sea-change in demographics, land cover, economic processes, and geographical cha...
8. Kates et al (1990): we live in a period of “Great Transformation,” when “the scales, rates, and kinds of environmental ...
1. We are now in the “Century of the City” where urbanization defines our social, economic, and environmental characterist...
Mapping Settlements and Urban Cartography
1. The map is a cultural construct and an essential tool for creating human environments. 2. The oldest known world map da...
“We think maps can be useful and fun, so we’ve designed Google Maps to simplify how to get from point A to point B.” – Goo...
11. Open source toolkits are challenging the traditional role of the GIS and GPS. Crowdsourcing aids in the mapping of eve...
Global Scale Mapping
Urban Mapping Software 1. Urban Footprint 2. ARCCAD 3. ENVI 4.7 4. ArcGis CityEngine 5. Qgis 6. Urban Observatory 7. Aspec...
Creating a Simple 3D City For this, we need ‘2D building footprints’ as well as ‘airborne lidar data’ of reasonable resolu...
1. After successfully creating the raster surfaces, the elevation of the buildings is determined by generating a set of ra...
Emergency Zones and Anti-Crisis Measures 1. The outbreak of COVID-19 has shown that every country, state, and municipality...
Regional Scale Mapping Kolkata: The Sinking City 1. The interferogram (phase differences i.e 0 – 2π) represents the LOS di...
1. In 2000s, urban mapping was done by not only daily/near-daily global observation data such as MODIS but also other type...
Thus, the methodology comprises three phases: 1) classification of urban land-cover (impervious surface) from remotely- se...
Flowchart of Mapping
Urban Population Density overlaying Urban Land-cover 2000
Urban Land-cover overlaying Urban Population Density 2000
1. The RS data cannot capture socio-economic features well. 2. The geolocation datasets contain patterns of human movement...
Flowchart of Analysis
The probability of Urban Area extraction using the Random Forest (RF) Classifier: A = the Yangtze River Delta (YRD), B = t...
The city-level VIIRS, NDVI, hourly LRD similarity (H. LRD Sim.), road density, and RF probability: 1) Shanghai, 2) Changsh...
1. A comparison of the Landsat 8 imagery (SWIR2-SWIR1-Red), MODIS/LC 2017, GHSL30 2015, HMMGUL 2015, and RF classification...
Intra-Urban Mapping
Form refers to the shape and arrangement of human settlement while structure is the way they are organized. Thus, form is ...
Settlements originate depending on: 1. Resources for housing and fuel 2. Natural resources, e.g., fresh water supply 3. Re...
1. It is the study of the form of urban settlements along with their formation and transformation. 2. It is a thriving fie...
Variables of Urban Morphology Macro-Scale: cultural production and city form, political control and town form, incremental...
Pierre Gauthier and Jason Gilliland (2005): Mapping urban morphology: a classification scheme for interpreting contributio...
The externalist approaches primarily see the urban form as an end product of processes driven by political, anthropologica...
7. The influences which the city exerts on its social and economic structure help in the economic structure of the area an...
K. D. Lilley (2009): Four major traditions emerged over time to explain urban morphology: Morphographic Approach 1. It der...
Conzenian Approach 1. Conzen (2012) believes that ‘urban morphology’ seeks to explain the layout and spatial composition o...
However, urban morphology is not an end-state by itself, rather, it has forces against which it acts. It’s a regulator of ...
Morphology of the Indian Cities
J. E. Brush (1962) found that the morphology of Indian cities is associated with the existing layout of streets, arrangeme...
Mysore Patna Bhubaneshwar Pune
Hyderabad New Delhi
Bangalore Chennai Guwahati Kolkata-Howrah
Gurgaon Salt Lake City Chandigarh
Barasat
Indian Initiatives
The Ministry of Urban Development has initiated a Centrally Sponsored National Urban Information System (NUIS) Scheme duri...
Content Layers (1:10000 Scale) 1. Multispectral satellite images for 1:10,000 mapping; Aerial photo prints used as source ...
Mapping Ancient/Historical Settlements Neighbourhood Scale
1. The rapidly growing global population places cultural heritage at great risk. 2. The encroachment of modern settlement ...
Urban areas across the region from the European Space Agency Climate Change Initiative (ESA CCI) global landcover dataset ...
1. Urban expansion in and around Jerash has been dramatic. 2. Since 1953, much of the area around the city has been develo...
Water sources and infrastructure at Jerash based on 100-y RS data: supply channels, probable supply areas extracted from t...
1. Shows newly identified features and previously mapped structures; it demonstrate that a substantial number of archaeolo...
1. Impact of recent activity on the ancient city, showing proportions of the area within the city walls affected. 2. While...
Vijaynagaram Historic City Maps
Calicut Diu
Cannanore Goa
1726
Plan de la Loge Hollandoise d Ougly A. 1721 Plan of Serampore, 1762
Calcutta, 1842
Cochin Goa, Capital of Portugese EI, 1595 1857
Urban Design: An Abstract Art
1) The geospatial technology efficiently helps ‘urban extent mapping’, ‘land cover mapping’, and ‘intra-urban mapping’. 2)...
Map the holes, gaps and crevices in your life Examine their emotional tone—dark, light, coloured Walk into the void Perfor...
Mapping the Astycene

We are now in the "Century of the City" where urbanization defines our social,economic,and environmental characteristics.
In this era of the Anthropocene, when we are altering the functioning of the global environment, the term "Astycene" accurately describes this "new urban era" where "anthropos" is an "astos," a dweller of an urban area. The term has been derived from two Greek words:αστυ, i.e., asty= city, town and καιν, i.e., cene= new.
Hence, my topic of presentation is: "Mapping the Astycene"

  1. 1. INTERNATIONAL WEBINAR on Contemporary Urban Scene August 01, 2020, Saturday, 1600 HRS IST Organized by The Postgraduate Department of Geography Krishnagar Government College (Celebrating 175 years of Excellence)
  2. 2. 1. Contemporary urbanization has led to a sea-change in demographics, land cover, economic processes, and geographical characteristics of an area. 2. It is changing rapidly and in multiple dimensions, transforming thereby, the relationship between cities and the global environment. 3. It creates the human-dominated landscapes and drives our local and regional environmental changes by transforming the land cover, hydrological systems, and biogeochemistry. 4. Worldwide, urban expansion is one of the primary drivers of ‘habitat loss’ and ‘alteration’, and of the ‘extinction of plant and animal species’. 5. Yet, there are opportunities for transitions to sustainability. ‘High population densities’ and ‘compact urban design’ are required to support ‘walkable neighbourhood’and ‘mass transit’alternatives to the ‘automobile’. 6. This, coupled with high residential and employment densities can reduce energy consumption, vehicle miles travelled, and CO2 emissions. It can also save land for agriculture, wildlife, and habitat by using less land for urban development. 7. The trade-offs between environmental ‘challenges’ and ‘opportunities’ depends on ‘how and where urban areas expand, urban lifestyles, and consumption patterns as well as the ability of institutions and governance structures to address these issues. Characteristic Features of Contemporary Urbanisation
  3. 3. 8. Kates et al (1990): we live in a period of “Great Transformation,” when “the scales, rates, and kinds of environmental changes have been fundamentally altered as a result of rapid population growth and urbanisation.” 9. In 2008, humanity crossed a milestone when the global urban population exceeded the rural population for the first time in human history. 10. This new era of urbanization has unique characteristics that differentiate it from other periods in human history: • First, the scale of urbanization is extraordinary; cities are bigger than at any other time in terms of area, size, economy, and environmental impacts. • Second, the rate at which population and land cover are becoming urban is faster than at any other time in history. • Third, the location of urbanization shows a clear shift: in the 1950s - 1970s, urban transition occurred in Europe and S America, and is now occurring in Asia and Africa into their agricultural lands, forests, and other natural land covers. • Fourth, the form of urban settlements is changing. Urban areas are now becoming increasingly expansive and peri-urban with significant differences between developed and developing countries. • Fifth, urban function is being increasingly specialized, affecting thereby the urban labour force, lifestyles, and environment. • Sixth, the above characteristics interact and amplify their individual effects as these are interrelated. Individually, these suggest a significant break from periods of rapid urbanization in the past; together, they represent the ‘new era of urbanization’
  4. 4. 1. We are now in the “Century of the City” where urbanization defines our social, economic, and environmental characteristics. 2. In this era of the Anthropocene, when we are altering the functioning of the global environment, the term “Astycene” accurately describes this “new urban era” where “anthropos” is an “astos,” a dweller of an urban area. The term has been derived from two Greek words: αστυ, i.e., asty = city, town καιν, i.e., cene = new Hence, my topic of presentation is: “Mapping the Astycene”
  5. 5. Mapping Settlements and Urban Cartography
  6. 6. 1. The map is a cultural construct and an essential tool for creating human environments. 2. The oldest known world map dates back to a Babylonian clay tablet of the 6th Century B.C. They are renowned for constructing irrigation canals, surveying property lines and representing their urban communities. They utilized key cartographic concepts—scale and orientation— to convey a sense of their habitat, parameters of their urban environment, and their cosmological beliefs which linked the physical with the metaphysical. 3. Historically, social processes of settlement formation include ‘place and society’ evolving together without any ‘comprehensive pre-planning’, perhaps adapting to ‘geographic constraints’ or particular ‘rules of land ownership’. 4. Other alternatives for urban formations include settlement patterns being controlled by certain rules dictated by social, religious, or legal understandings and requirements, e.g., laws of the Indies, the Islamic religious laws, or interpretations of literary works. 5. A major aspect of settlement formation can be traced to our cultural as well as our emotional needs and desires. Some of these include consultation with the fields of cartography and geography for collated data that explicates the origin of the cities and settlement patterns.
  7. 7. “We think maps can be useful and fun, so we’ve designed Google Maps to simplify how to get from point A to point B.” – Google.com blog (February 2005) 6. Maps are always ‘essential’ and ‘contested’ as they shape decisions both serious and trivial: from mapping gene activity, crime risks and rising housing prices to directing a pedestrian toward the most exotic cup of coffee or the most pleasant route to work. 7. In the past, maps were more authoritative, the closely guarded documents that were the purview of kings, generals and heads of state. These people had power because they had the map. 8. Cartography seemed something of a dead language as maps existed as static documents. Today, speed has increased, costs have decreased and there are ever more robust tools available. Access to data has dramatically enhanced the functionality, and also opened the floodgates to an infinite array of possibility. 9. There has never been so much data available as there is now. More and more people are using it to make maps that are transforming the way we design, build and understand cities. 10. This new form of cartography allow people to make themselves the center of their universe, creating a map specific to their desired and necessary uses. Even in what is perhaps the most common mapmaking scenario today, where Google owns the data and creates the product, each individual user is interacting with a different map. The level of ‘variance and mutability’ is amazingly unprecedented.
  8. 8. 11. Open source toolkits are challenging the traditional role of the GIS and GPS. Crowdsourcing aids in the mapping of everything from usage patterns in national parks to the destruction of the Amazon Rainforests. With iPhones, drones or even just some helium and a balloon, one can now approximate Google’s aerial mapping. 12. Civic groups create mapping applications to help both government and citizens better understand what’s going on in their neighbourhood and how to change them for the better. 13. Local groups offer workshops to teach anyone who is interested how to make their own map. Students in classrooms map their neighbourhood to better understand their communities. Others make personal maps simply to help make sense of their of own experiences. 14. Our relationship to maps has been completely transformed — as have the ways maps are made. Today it helps us make sense of the most seemingly mundane (highlighting bus route frequency, illustrating urban density) and the controversial issues (a map of private transit that shaped the discourse of a city, a map that exaggerates for effect, the impact of sea level rise). 15. Urban cartography is in a period of rapid innovation. But more important is maps need to be not just provocative but also credible. A high buzz factor exists about interactive maps in small circles but those outside that circle may wonder how durable this work really is. 16. Does value recur? Any look at cartography today has to ask ‘Is this just eye candy?’ or ‘Will it make a difference?’ A map can’t just look good, it must resonate. Posing the wrong problem results in what one mapmaker calls “a beautiful mess.”
  9. 9. Global Scale Mapping
  10. 10. Urban Mapping Software 1. Urban Footprint 2. ARCCAD 3. ENVI 4.7 4. ArcGis CityEngine 5. Qgis 6. Urban Observatory 7. Aspectum GIS GIS is used in Urban Planning. Previously, GIS was mainly used to display districts and land ownership information. Smart transport, IoT, traffic data allow making a significant leap in technology and make decisions more thoughtful. Therefore, new solutions cost less and last longer. GIS Technology can be used for multi- tasking in an Urban Area. A number of ways is growing as municipal tasks multiply. GIS technology is a foundation of construction and renovation maps, transport visualizations. It is also used to monitor disasters and inform people about help centers. GIS is very useful in delineating Urban Development . GIS technology alone is of more use to land management and construction departments. However, citizens may benefit from urban planning maps and smart infrastructure applications based on geodata. GIS also help mapping the Urban Sprawl . First of all, maps should contain historical data, unless it would be hard to get a full picture. Demographical layers will be useful too because development generally corresponds with specific needs and income levels.
  11. 11. Creating a Simple 3D City For this, we need ‘2D building footprints’ as well as ‘airborne lidar data’ of reasonable resolution (>1 point/m2). First, set up a map document with a file database containing the 2D building footprints. For terrain modeling and the extraction of 3D building models, three basic raster surfaces are required. 1. Digital Terrain Model: A raster representing the elevation of the bare earth, with structures and vegetation removed. This surface is used as the base elevation in the 3D scenes. Only those lidar points classified as ‘ground return points’ are used. 2. Digital Surface Model (DSM): A raster representing the elevation of all structures and natural features on the earth—the same kind of surface you would get if you "shrink-wrapped" the landscape. Only those lidar points classified as ‘first return points’ are used. 3. Normalized Digital Surface Model (nDSM): This surface is used to model the height above the ground surface of structures and vegetation. This is derived by subtracting the DSM from the DTM, i.e., nDSM = DTM – DSM. The DTM and DSM raster surfaces can be created from the ‘lidar point cloud’ using ArcGIS (resources.arcgis.com/en/help/main/10.1/index.html#//015w0000004q000000). High-resolution imagery can also be added to the map, if available.
  12. 12. 1. After successfully creating the raster surfaces, the elevation of the buildings is determined by generating a set of random sample points for each building footprint. 2. Elevation information from the nDSM raster elevation surface is now added to each sample point and stored in the building feature class. Thus, all the random points have an elevation, or z-value. 3. The ArcGIS Summary Statistics tool is run to get the ‘mean elevation’ for each building (Building Footprint Layer). 4. The Esri CityEngine is finally run to generate the 3D buildings. (http://esriurl.com/3dmapsworkflow)
  13. 13. Emergency Zones and Anti-Crisis Measures 1. The outbreak of COVID-19 has shown that every country, state, and municipality has to see all the pictures instantly and react in a very fast manner. 2. One account may contain disaster plans for multiple risks. 3. Data is managed online, so remote work is efficient and accurate.
  14. 14. Regional Scale Mapping Kolkata: The Sinking City 1. The interferogram (phase differences i.e 0 – 2π) represents the LOS displacement that occurred between two SLC data acquisitions. 2. The deformation depicts altitude changes relative to a point of assumed 0-vertical displacement and 0- horizontal displacement. #insar #Subsidence #Interferogram Dipanjan Das Majumdar JU
  15. 15. 1. In 2000s, urban mapping was done by not only daily/near-daily global observation data such as MODIS but also other types of satellite data such as DMSP/OLS night-time light data, ERS SAR data and others. 2. High resolution optical data like Geoeye-1, WorldView-2 were also used for local urban mapping of three types (Keola, 2018): • urban extent map, • land cover map including urban class, • intra-urban map. 4. ‘Urban extent map’ shows only urban area while intra-urban map is a classified map of the urban components such as buildings, streets, and trees. 5. ‘Global urban mapping’ is simply the ‘land cover map’ or ‘urban extent map’ while ‘local urban mapping’ is simply the ‘intra-urban map’. 6. In both the cases, supervised classification is used as urban is too heterogeneous to apply unsupervised method. 7. The key to successful urban mapping is to collect better representative training data for urban/intra-urban classes. 8. Urban extent mapping helps monitoring urban expansion and sprawling. Souknilanh Keola (2018): “Measuring Urbanization in ASEAN from Space”, BRC Research Report, Bangkok Research Center, JETRO Bangkok / IDE-JETRO, 2018
  16. 16. Thus, the methodology comprises three phases: 1) classification of urban land-cover (impervious surface) from remotely- sensed imagery, 2) dasymetric mapping of urban areas according to population, and 3) integration of these outputs to produce comprehensive urban area raster maps and a change analysis. Stephen W Sanford (2011): Techniques for mapping urban areas and change using integrated remote sensing and dasymetric population mapping methods, Northwest Missouri State University 1. Dasymetric mapping (DM) uses secondary or multiple data sources to infer information from a primary data source to reproject the primary data at a finer scale or in more detailed manner. 2. It assumes that population resides in areas of impervious surface land-cover. Thus, the land-cover data helps to infer where population resides within a general population zone, such as a district, block, ward. 3. The ‘land-cover data’ and the ‘population zone data’—are then combined in a ‘complex mathematical way’ to produce more precise estimates as to where population resides.
  17. 17. Flowchart of Mapping
  18. 18. Urban Population Density overlaying Urban Land-cover 2000
  19. 19. Urban Land-cover overlaying Urban Population Density 2000
  20. 20. 1. The RS data cannot capture socio-economic features well. 2. The geolocation datasets contain patterns of human movement related to the extent of urbanization. 3. However, the integration of RS and geolocation data is performed mostly at the city level because the geolocation datasets have limitations. 4. Tencent provides a large-scale location request density (LRD) dataset with a finer temporal resolution, and makes large-scale urban mapping possible. 5. These are combined on a 0.01 degree grid. ‘High spatial resolution land cover (LC) products’ and the ‘normalized difference built-up index (nDBI)’ from Landsat are then used to label all the samples. 6. Xia, Chen and Li (2019) extracted a total of 176,266 km2 of urban areas in China using the ‘random forest classifier’ with an overall accuracy of 90.8% and a kappa coefficient of 0.79. 7. For four cities, the results show that night-time lights and LRD features contributed the most to the urban prediction results. These are more consistent with the manually interpreted urban boundaries of the cities. 8. It shows the potential of Tencent LRD data for the extraction of large-scale urban mapping, and the reliability of the RF classifier based on a combination of RS and geolocation data. Nan Xia, Liang Cheng, and Man Chun Li (2019): Mapping Urban Areas using a Combination of Remote Sensing and Geolocation Data, Remote Sensing. 2019, 11, 1470.
  21. 21. Flowchart of Analysis
  22. 22. The probability of Urban Area extraction using the Random Forest (RF) Classifier: A = the Yangtze River Delta (YRD), B = the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei (BTH), and C = the Pearl River Delta (PRD) region
  23. 23. The city-level VIIRS, NDVI, hourly LRD similarity (H. LRD Sim.), road density, and RF probability: 1) Shanghai, 2) Changsha, 3) Chengdu, and 4) Wuhan,
  24. 24. 1. A comparison of the Landsat 8 imagery (SWIR2-SWIR1-Red), MODIS/LC 2017, GHSL30 2015, HMMGUL 2015, and RF classification results (urban probability > 0.5). 2. The Landsat-8 images were acquired at different dates due to cloud cover (August 2017 for Shanghai (SH); April 2018 for Nanjing (NJ) and Hefei (HF); and a composite of images from December 2017 and March 2018 for Changsha (CS)). 3. The actual urban boundary was acquired from the manual interpretation of Landsat-8 images and cadastral data from the local Land and Resource Bureau. Sanghai Nanjing Hefei Changsha
  25. 25. Intra-Urban Mapping
  26. 26. Form refers to the shape and arrangement of human settlement while structure is the way they are organized. Thus, form is described by size, density, grain (coarse or fine), shape, pattern and focal organization. It may be viewed : 1. as a product (state of being) • The shape and structure, • Mode of existence, • Design of the human settlement • Basic nature 2. as a process(state of becoming) • Shaping of the human settlement, • Ordering(hierarchy), • Arrangement • The conception-abstract idea/mental symbol. Layout / Structure of Human Settlement Regular: Grid, Radial-centric Irregular: Amorphous Physical Determinants: Geology, Climate, River, Topography, Soil, and Natural Vegetation Man-made Determinants: Transport Network, Services/Amenities Distribution, Housing, and Govt. Policy
  27. 27. Settlements originate depending on: 1. Resources for housing and fuel 2. Natural resources, e.g., fresh water supply 3. Reliable food resources 4. Suitable land for agriculture 5. Trade areas 6. Transport corridor Form of Settlements is a function of : Shape, Structure, it’s Mode of Existence, its Design and basic Nature, it’s Order (hierarchy), and the abstract idea / mental mapping Settlements transform as a result of: 1. Rapid urbanization 2. Population growth 3. Non-organized settlements 4. Primitive organized settlements 5. Static urban settlements 6. Dynamic urban settlements 7. Universal city 1. The driving forces influence the functions of settlements that in turn influence the origin, form and transformation of settlements. 2. Nature of origin also has a bearing on the form of a settlement while form and transformation of settlements are interdependent. 3. Finally, origin, form and transformation together define and describe the urban morphology.
  28. 28. 1. It is the study of the form of urban settlements along with their formation and transformation. 2. It is a thriving field of enquiry involving researchers from a wide diversity of disciplinary, linguistic and cultural backgrounds. 3. Basically, it is the study of the physical form of a city, defined by street patterns, building sizes and shapes, architecture, population density and patterns of residential, commercial, industrial and other uses. 4. It changes over time and produces or reproduces various social forms embedded in urbanization. 5. In American geography, urban morphology as a particular field of study owes its origins to L. Mumford (1930s), J. Vance (1960s) and Warner (1970s). 6. Peter Hall (1980s) of the UK is also a central figure in the field of urban morphology. 7. In Europe the word ‘morphology’ has been used in various times by Dickinson (1950), Smailes, and others: morphology is concerned with plan and build of habitat and reflects its functions and idea of planning and building at each phase of its development. Urban Morphology
  29. 29. Variables of Urban Morphology Macro-Scale: cultural production and city form, political control and town form, incremental nature of urban morphology and regional change, cultural context and orientation of contemporary urban planning. Usually these are within the town/city scale Neighbourhood Scale: plot, block, urban form, CBD, lot, neighbourhood forms, etc. Generally these are a transition between macro and micro scales and focus on the district/ neighbourhood level of the urban form. Micro-scale: function, form, urban elements, urban solids and voids, aesthetics, pattern, urban structure and volume. These are more related to street, square and open spaces.
  30. 30. Pierre Gauthier and Jason Gilliland (2005): Mapping urban morphology: a classification scheme for interpreting contributions to the study of urban form identified two approaches: 1. cognitive (those that aim to produce knowledge or develop theoretical and analytical tools , and 2. normative (that aimed at articulating a vision of the future, or at formulating an approach to planning practice. Cognitive approach provides explanations or develops explanatory frameworks or both (emphasizing the ‘what should be’). Normative approach determines the modalities according to which the city should be planned or built in the future (emphasizing the ‘what is’ and perhaps also the ‘why’). The elements in the system are not discrete objects and the relations between elements are not contingent. Certainly, there lies an ‘internal’ logic and this perspective allows for the development of theoretical frameworks for primary explanation of morphogenesis and also the potential for change present in the system itself. These approaches with an understanding of the internal logic of the urban fabric are called internalist approaches to urban morphology. It often produces original and highly innovative interpretations of urban material culture.
  31. 31. The externalist approaches primarily see the urban form as an end product of processes driven by political, anthropological, geographical, economic, historical, and perceptual determinants. 1. A city is a spatial form of a dynamic system and forms the core of the research about urban morphology. 2. The geographer M.R.G. Conzen (1998) drew insights from Cassirer’s philosophy of symbolic forms, whereas the Italian architect and planner Caniggia (1988) was inspired by the European continental structural linguistics, particularly the structural phonology of the Cercle de Prague. 3. The adoption of the Italian methods by architectural scholars in France marked their entrance into the French structuralist debate. 4. Therefore, the field of urban morphology lies at the intersection of several academic disciplines such as architecture, urban planning, geography and history, each of which has a variety of traditions, and analytical methods. 5. Dickinson (1956) found the uses which can pay the highest rent at a particular place occupies the land. 6. Once the site is occupied, it is the human or cultural factors which give the essential form, shape and sustenance to the town on a particular site according to the needs of the age (Smailes, 1966).
  32. 32. 7. The influences which the city exerts on its social and economic structure help in the economic structure of the area and in the formation of landuse patterns. 8. Functions and forms both depends on the cultural realm in which they develop. 9. Levy (1999) believes that: a) a particular logic has dictated the organization of the urban fabric in the different periods of its evolution; b) some categories remain constant, while certain aspects are permanent; c) there are rules of transformation over time that dictate changes to the fabric; and d) the organization and development of the fabric are not random, but follow laws that urban morphology tries to identify’.
  33. 33. K. D. Lilley (2009): Four major traditions emerged over time to explain urban morphology: Morphographic Approach 1. It derives from a strong tradition of settlement study and landscape morphology in central European geography, beginning with the work of Schlüter in the 1890s. 2. It is characterized by a concern for creating typologies of historic urban forms, especially medieval towns and cities of the continental Europe. 3. It was more concerned with iconography than morphology. 4. It came from the continental Europe (Germany, and Italy in particular), during the middle decades of the twentieth century. Morphogenetic Approach 1. By the 1940s, ‘morphogenetic’ approach came in based on the principles of ‘plan analysis’ in which compositeness of town plans was recognized and put to use in mapping out not typologies but histories of urban form. 2. In the ‘inter-war period’, it developed through a series of German historic town atlases that used large-scale town plans to identify the historical phases of development. 3. Dickinson introduced this to a geography audience in Britain in the 1930s, and undertook a study of town plans in eastern England(West European City ).
  34. 34. Conzenian Approach 1. Conzen (2012) believes that ‘urban morphology’ seeks to explain the layout and spatial composition of urban structures and open spaces, their material character and symbolic meaning in terms of the forces that have created, expanded, diversified, and transformed them’. 2. He devised the ‘town plan analysis’ to identify ‘plan elements’ (streets, plots, and buildings) and used these to define areas of morphological homogeneity, each indicating a phase of urban morphogenesis. 3. He viewed the formation and redevelopment processes through his deep analysis of streets, plots, and buildings, and paid particular attention to cyclical changes in form, e.g., the formation of ‘fringe belts’ and the internal transformation of the buildings (‘the burgage cycle’). Urban Design Approach (International Seminar on Urban Form, 1992). 1. Urban morphology strives to disclose the ‘genesis’ or ‘engendering process’ of this built form created by human agency. It includes a kind of causal (or structural) determinism that remains unexplained. 2. Thus, urban design can not be considered as an expression of ‘free will’ but as a transaction with a range of ‘natural laws’ of which we fail to be fully aware. 3. It happens due to technological advancements and can be explained using social triangulation, and ecological transects.
  35. 35. However, urban morphology is not an end-state by itself, rather, it has forces against which it acts. It’s a regulator of function and sets the orientation of the morphology. It is one of the determinants of the urban pattern, urban form and urban space organization. It explores the social and cultural segregation within a city and tries to understand in terms of the people and process shaping it. Thus, it helps predict urban changes. Wolpert (1967) believe that the structure of a town passes through the developmental stages of histogenesis, patternogenesis, and morphogenesis: 1) Histogenesis refers to the origin of historical nucleus of the town. Settlement starts concentrating around a nucleus, e.g., religious site, fort, lake, etc. Centripetal force is active in this process. 2) Patternogensis is the phase of development of various nuclei of human settlements and their interactions, ultimately providing a skeletal pattern to the town. It happens with the development of roads and structures. Thus, the sectoral development of town takes place and centrifugal force becomes active. 3) Morphogenesis can be perceived in the morphological character, closely associated with the functional character of the city.
  36. 36. Morphology of the Indian Cities
  37. 37. J. E. Brush (1962) found that the morphology of Indian cities is associated with the existing layout of streets, arrangement and characteristics of buildings, and the associated landuse pattern. The three basic models of urban morphology are: 1. Concentric Model (Burgess,1929), 2. Sector Model (Hoyts,1939), 3. Multiple Nuclei Model (Ullmann & Harris, 1945) However, no Indian town purely follows these models. Though a lot of variations in the city structure are observed - ranging from fully planned and modern westernized cities to more or less indigenous cities, yet a varying blend of the orient with the occident and with a distinctive Indianness is a common feature. The four types of the cities are: 1. Indigenous Cities with one Dominant Node: These are numerically in majority and follows the Bleicher-Clark Model of Urban Density Gradient. 2. Anglicized Port Cities: Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, that have lower densities in the city centre, as contrasted with the indigenous cities. 3. Two-Node Cities: eg. Hyderabad – Secunderabad, and Mysore - Bangalore. 4. Planned Cities: eg. Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Salt Lake City, etc where the population density is lower throughout and the density crest is not necessarily in the centre.
  38. 38. Mysore Patna Bhubaneshwar Pune
  39. 39. Hyderabad New Delhi
  40. 40. Bangalore Chennai Guwahati Kolkata-Howrah
  41. 41. Gurgaon Salt Lake City Chandigarh
  42. 42. Barasat
  43. 43. Indian Initiatives
  44. 44. The Ministry of Urban Development has initiated a Centrally Sponsored National Urban Information System (NUIS) Scheme during the 10th Five Year Plan with two major components: 1. Urban Spatial Information System (USIS) to meet the spatial (maps/images) data/information requirements of urban planning for routine functions, and 2. National Urban Databank and Indicators (NUDBI) for development of town level urban database to support development of indices through a network of Local Urban Observatories (LUOs) and National Urban Observatory (NUO) Programme. Database to be developed at three levels: a) 1:10,000 scale GIS for Development / Master Plan for 152 towns. b) 1: 2000 scale GIS database for detailed town planning schemes using high resolution remotely sensed data sources (Aerial Photographs) for areas greater than 25km2, c) 1: 1000 scale Utility Maps derived from the 1:2000 base maps for 22 towns to be undertaken using Ground Profiling /Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology. Outputs Multispectral satellite images for 1:10000 mapping; Aerial photo prints used as source for 1:2000 mapping, Global Positioning System (GPS) data, 1:1,000 scale Utility maps using Ground Profiling/Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology from 1:2000 database, Town level mosaic map for each of the two scales, GIS data sets containing all layers as specified in the NUIS Standards Document. The data shall be delivered in Digital Format along with two sets of Colour Prints.
  45. 45. Content Layers (1:10000 Scale) 1. Multispectral satellite images for 1:10,000 mapping; Aerial photo prints used as source for 1:2,000 mapping; Global Positioning System (GPS) data; 1:1,000 scale Utility maps using Ground Profiling/Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology from 1:2000 database; 2. Town level mosaic map for each of the two scales; GIS data sets containing all layers as specified in the NUIS Standards Document. The data shall be delivered in digital format along with two sets of colour prints. Content Layers (1:2000 Scale) Urban layer of point features; Urban network layer of line features; Urban land cover layer of polygon features. As per minutes of the meeting held on 12.03.2014 and letter of TCPO Dtd 03.06.2014, the towns whose attribute collection/vetting has not been done upto 15.06.2014, would be deemed completed and Maps of these towns will be delivered with a stamp of “For internal use only and not Vetted by SNA’’ It is decided that the project may be closed by the end of March 2016.
  46. 46. Mapping Ancient/Historical Settlements Neighbourhood Scale
  47. 47. 1. The rapidly growing global population places cultural heritage at great risk. 2. The encroachment of modern settlement on archaeological sites means that valuable information about how past societies worked and interacted with the environment is lost. 3. To manage and mitigate these, knowledge is required about what has been lost and what remains to decide what should be investigated and what should be preserved for the future. 4. Remote sensing provides the archaeologists with some of the tools for this. David Stotta, Soren Munch Kristiansena, Achim Lichtenbergerd, and Rubina Raja (2017): Mapping an ancient city with a century of remotely sensed data 1. They applied multi-temporal, multi-sensor data to map features and to chart the impacts of urban encroachment on the ancient city of Jerash (in modern Jordan) by combining archives of aerial photography dating back to 1917 with the state-of-the- art airborne laser scanning. 2. The results show the details of the water distribution system and the ancient city plan. 3. This demonstrates that by combining historical images with modern aerial and groundbased data, we can successfully detect and contextualize these features and thus achieve a better understanding of life in a city in the past. 4. These methods are essential as much of the ancient city has been lost to modern development and the historical imagery is our only source of information.
  48. 48. Urban areas across the region from the European Space Agency Climate Change Initiative (ESA CCI) global landcover dataset from 1992 and 2015. The nearly exponential growth of urban areas in Jordan during the same period. a) Views over the Oval Piazza at Jerash from 1898 (Image courtesy of Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, LC-DIG-matpc-04523) and b) 2015 (Danish-German Jerash Northwest Quarter Excavation Project) . Note the extensive clearance of rubble, construction of tracks, and reconstruction of ruins in foreground and expansive urbanization in background.
  49. 49. 1. Urban expansion in and around Jerash has been dramatic. 2. Since 1953, much of the area around the city has been developed. 3. Within the city walls, the eastern half of the city is nearly totally overbuilt.
  50. 50. Water sources and infrastructure at Jerash based on 100-y RS data: supply channels, probable supply areas extracted from the 1953 DTM assuming gravity-fed, open-channel distribution only and points representing sources of this supply. • (1) Spring and reservoir at Birketein. • (2 and 3) Cisterns in the northwest quarter. • (4) End point of channels supplied by Birketein. • (5) Ain-Kerawan spring. • (6) Cistern in the southwest quarter. • (7) Large cistern in the east of city. • (8) Possible reservoirs associated with a possible siphon supplying the southwest of the city. • (9) Cistern downstream of the city. • (10 and 11) Springs in the vicinity of Deir El Liyat. a) Section of the northwest aqueduct in a 1953 photograph showing a distinctive double-banked channel. b) A portion of the possible southwest aqueduct meeting the city wall.
  51. 51. 1. Shows newly identified features and previously mapped structures; it demonstrate that a substantial number of archaeological features can be identified. 2. These are complex to interpret, but the outline of a probable road network (Inset), and urban subdivisions are visible, along with a large number of sub-rectangular features likely indicative of building foundations.
  52. 52. 1. Impact of recent activity on the ancient city, showing proportions of the area within the city walls affected. 2. While the impact of modern development is most severe, the large areas subject to excavation and clearance mean that even in the protected area only a minority of the area is undisturbed. 3. The ancient city wall (black line) is either reconstructed in modern times (western side) or is nearly lost to urban development (eastern side).
  53. 53. Vijaynagaram Historic City Maps
  54. 54. Calicut Diu
  55. 55. Cannanore Goa
  56. 56. 1726
  57. 57. Plan de la Loge Hollandoise d Ougly A. 1721 Plan of Serampore, 1762
  58. 58. Calcutta, 1842
  59. 59. Cochin Goa, Capital of Portugese EI, 1595 1857
  60. 60. Urban Design: An Abstract Art
  61. 61. 1) The geospatial technology efficiently helps ‘urban extent mapping’, ‘land cover mapping’, and ‘intra-urban mapping’. 2) It also helps to map ‘ancient cities’ and to explore how much has been lost and exactly what is required to preserve and conserve. The analysis of the output certainly teaches us how to live with environmental sustainability. 3) The areas of concern are: a) Investigative studies about histogenesis has been missing for quite some time in our country. b) The geographical regularity or order can not be identified without research about patternogenesis. Again, this is seriously missing. a) The exploratory studies about the urban functions that shape its ‘morphology’ demands immediate address by synchronising the country-specific and time-specific social, political, and environmental issues. Final Observations
  62. 62. Map the holes, gaps and crevices in your life Examine their emotional tone—dark, light, coloured Walk into the void Perforate your everyday navigational maps Embrace chance encounters Your local-social fabric is re-stitched And, as you map anew, move toward interdependence. — Olafur Eliasson Mapping the Astycene Prof Ashis Sarkar Formerly, Head: Department of Geography, Presidency College/University & Chandernagore College profdrashis@gmail.com, editorijss2012@gmail.com Managing Editor and Publisher Indian Journal of Spatial Science https://www.indiansss.org ThankYou All

