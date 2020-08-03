We are now in the “Century of the City” where urbanization defines our social,economic,and environmental characteristics.

In this era of the Anthropocene, when we are altering the functioning of the global environment, the term “Astycene” accurately describes this “new urban era” where “anthropos” is an “astos,” a dweller of an urban area. The term has been derived from two Greek words:αστυ, i.e., asty= city, town and καιν, i.e., cene= new.

Hence, my topic of presentation is: “Mapping the Astycene”