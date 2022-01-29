Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 40

Designing Research Questionnaire & checklist

Jan. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Questionnaires is one of the most popular tool of collecting data
They provide a convenient way to gathering information from a target population. A questionnaire is a planned self-reported form designed to elicit information though written or verbal responses of the subjects.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machines? by Cyril Vart, Fabernovel
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoga & Ayurveda: Self-Healing and Self-Realization Dr. David Frawley
(4.5/5)
Free

Designing Research Questionnaire & checklist

  1. 1. QUESTIONNAIRE & CHECKLIST Prof Dr Nilima Sonawane Principal Institute Of Nursing Education , Mumbai nilima.sonawane09@gmail.com
  2. 2. The contents  Define questionnaire.  types of questions.  guidelines for designing good questionnaire.  various methods of questionnaire administration.  advantages and disadvantages of questionnaire.  Define checklist.  characteristics and construction of checklist.  Discuss advantages and disadvantages of checklist.
  3. 3. Questionnaire • Questionnaires is one of the most popular tool of collecting data • They provide a convenient way to gathering information from a target population. • They are cost-effective and easy to construct and analyze. • A questionnaire is a planned self-reported form designed to elicit information though written or verbal responses of the subjects.
  4. 4.  A questionnaire is a research instrument consisting of a series of questions for the purpose of gathering information from respondents. Questionnaires can be thought of as a kind of written interview. They can be carried out face to face, by telephone, computer or post.  Questionnaires provide a relatively cheap, quick and efficient way of obtaining large amounts of information from a large sample of people.
  5. 5. Definitions  A questionnaire is a structured instrument consisting of a series of data prepared by researcher that a research subject is asked to complete, to gather data from individuals about knowledge, attitude, beliefs and feelings.  The instrument is called a questionnaire or sometimes a self- administered questionnaire (SAQ),when respondents complete the instrument themselves, usually in a paper and pencil format but occasionally directly onto a computer.  A questionnaire is structured self-report paper and pencil instrument that a research subject is asked to complete.
  6. 6. Types of questions  Open-format / Open ended questions • provide opportunity to the respondents to express their opinions and answers in their own way. Open-ended questions enable the respondent to answer in as much detail as they like in their own words. • For example: “can you tell me how happy you feel right now?”
  7. 7. • Open –format questions have followings characteristics: 1. There is no predetermined set of responses. 2. They provide true, insightful and unexpected suggestions.  An ideal questionnaire contains open-ended questions towards the end of all the questions that would ask respondents about the suggestions for changes or improvements. Ex: state your opinion about the quality of health care services in Maharashtra?
  8. 8. Open ended questions  Strengths • Rich qualitative data is obtained as open questions allow the respondent to elaborate on their answer.  Limitations • Time-consuming to collect the data. It takes longer for the respondent to complete open questions. This is a problem as a smaller sample size may be obtained. • Time-consuming to analyze the data. It takes longer for the researcher to analyze qualitative data as they have to read the answers and try to put them into categories by coding, which is often subjective a
  9. 9. Closed-format Questions  These questions offer respondents a number of alternative replies, from which the subjects must choose the one that most likely matches the appropriate answer.  Closed-format questions have following characteristics: 1. They facilitate easy statistical calculation of data. 2. Provide easy preliminary analysis 3. Can be asked to different groups at different intervals. 4. Facilitate efficient tracking of opinion.
  10. 10. Subtypes of Closed-format questions 1. Dichotomous questions 2. Multiple-choice questions 3. Cafeteria questions 4. Rank order questions 5. Contingency questions 6. Rating questions 7. Importance questions 8. Likert questions 9. Bipolar questions 10. Matrix questions
  11. 11. Dichotomous Questions • These requires the respondent to make a choice between two responses such as yes/no or male/female.  Ex: Q) Have you ever been hospitalized? a. Yes b. No
  12. 12. Multiple-choice questions  These questions require respondents to make a choice between more than two response alternatives.  Ex: Q)Which of the following disease is sexually transmitted ? a. DM b. Hypothyroidism c. Syphilis d. HTN
  13. 13. Cafeteria Questions • These are special type of MCQ’s that ask the respondents to select a response that most closely corresponds to their views.  Ex: Q) What do you think about hormone replacement therapy? a. It is dangerous, should be avoided. b. One should be cautious while using it. c. I am uncertain about my views. d. It is beneficial, should be promoted.
  14. 14. Rank order Questions • These questions ask respondents to rank their responses from most favorable to least favorable.  Ex: Q) What according to you is most important for your life. Rank from most favorable to least favorable. a. Money b. Education c. Family d. Health
  15. 15. Contingency Questions • A question that is asked further only if the respondents gives a particular response to previous question.  Ex: Q)Are you stressed? a. No b. if yes what are the reasons?.........
  16. 16. Rating questions • These questions ask respondents to judge something along an ordered dimension. • Respondent is asked to rate a particular issue on a scale that ranges from Poor to Good. • They may provide a number of choices.  Ex: Q) How you rank the education quality in India?
  17. 17. Importance questions • In this, respondents are asked to rate the importance of a particular issue, on a rating scale of 1-5. This helps to know that the things/issues that are important to a respondent.  Ex: Q) Exercising every day is ……..for the health.
  18. 18. Likert questions • Likert questions help to know how strongly the respondent agrees with a particular statement. These questions help to assess how respondent feels towards a certain issue/ services.  Ex: Q) This community a good place to raise children?
  19. 19. Bipolar questions • Bipolar questions are questions that have two extreme answers. • Respondent has to mark his or her response between two opposite ends of the scale.  Ex: Q) what is your balance of preference here? • I Like Going For Walks [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] I Like Watching Movie
  20. 20. Matrix questions • It include multiple questions and identical response categories are assigned. • Questions are placed one under another, forming a matrix. • Response categories are placed along the top and a list of questions down the side.  EX: please let us know your weekly schedule of the following:
  21. 21. Guidelines for Designing a good Questionnaire  General points:  The questionnaire must be developed exactly in accordance with study objectives  The drafting of the questionnaire should be concise, precise and brief, be because the lengthy questionnaires may lead to boredom among should begin with the instructions for the respondents.  The language of the questionnaire should be according to the respondents knowledge about a particular knowledge.
  22. 22. 4. Questions outside the respondents experience should not be asked. 5. In asking questions about past events, too much reliance should not be placed on the respondents memory. 6. Questions which are likely to lead to bias in the respondents should be avoided. 7. Questions should be very clear and simple. Avoid professional jargons. Guidelines for Designing a good Questionnaire
  23. 23. 9. As for as possible, open ended questions should be avoided. 10. Avoid questions with difficult concept, which are not easily understandable for respondents. 11. Controversial and ambiguous questions should be avoided. 12. The structure of the questionnaire should be ,according to the form in which the responses are to be recorded. Guidelines for Designing a good Questionnaire
  24. 24.  Cross check the respondents by asking the same information in two different ways.  A mailed questionnaire should be accompanied by introduction to the study, purpose and directions to fill the questionnaire.  Abrupt ending of the questions and questionnaire should be avoided. Guidelines for Designing a good Questionnaire
  25. 25. Sequence of the Questions • There should be logical sequence of the questions in the questionnaire. • Researcher must ensure that the answer to question is not influenced by previous question. • Questions should flow from more general to more specific. • Questions should be flow from least to most sensitive. • Sandwich theory states that a questionnaire should generally start with demographic profile of subjects, followed by specific questions according to the objectives of the study.
  26. 26. Question Construction • Use statements which can be interpreted in same way by all subjects. • Use statements where persons that have different opinions or traits will give different answers. • Use only one aspect of the construct in which you are interested. • Avoid asking double-barreled questions which contain two distinct ideas or concepts.  Ex: are you satisfied with pay and fringe benefits? • Avoid leading, loaded, ambiguous and long questions.
  27. 27. Questions Researcher must consider before developing a Questionnaire
  28. 28. • Avoid negative and double negative questions • Use a positive statements • Do not make assumptions about respondent. • Use clear and comprehensible wording. • Use correct spelling, grammar and punctuation. Guidelines for Designing a good Questionnaire
  29. 29. Methods of Questionnaire Administration • A questionnaire may be administered with following methods; each method has it unique advantage as listed below. 1) Postal 2) Phone 3) Electronic 4) Personally administered
  30. 30. Advantage of Questionnaire • Questionnaire are cost-effective. • They are easy to analyze. • They require less time and energy to administer. • Questionnaire offer the possibility of anonymity. • They reduce bias as interviewer not present. • Questionnaire are used for large sample size. • Questionnaire are less intrusive than phone or face-to-face interview.
  31. 31. Disadvantage of Questionnaire • Questionnaire are not suitable for all. Ex: children, blind and illiterates. • Low response rate. • Questionnaire sent by mail may be filled by someone other than the intended person. • Questionnaire provide only superficial information. • Probing of response is not possible. • There are chances of misinterpretation. • People can lie and answer the question vaguely.
  32. 32. Checklist  It is one of the most commonly used instruments for performance evaluation.  Checklist enables the observer to note only whether or not a trait is present.  It consist of listing the steps, activities and behaviors which the observer records when an incident occurs.
  33. 33. Definition  A checklist is a simple instrument consisting prepared list of expected items of performance or attributes, which are checked by researcher for their presence or absence.
  34. 34. Characteristics of Checklists  Observe one respondent at one time.  Clearly specify the characteristics of behavior to be observed.  Use only carefully prepared checklist.  The observer should be trained how to observe, what to observe,& how to record the observed behavior.  Use checklist only when you are interested in calculating, a particular characteristic.
  35. 35. Construction of Checklists Following points should be kept in mind:  Express each item in clear, simple language.  An intensive survey of literature is made to determine type of checklist to be used.  Checklist items may be continuous or divided into groups.  Checklist items formulated on the basis of judgement of experts.  Avoid negative statements whenever possible.  Each item should have clear responses: yes or no, true or false,& the like.  Checklist must have quality of completeness & comprehensiveness.
  36. 36. Advantages of Checklist  It allow inter-individual comparisons.  A simple method to record observation.  Adaptable to subject matter areas.  Useful in evaluating learning activities & procedural work.  Decreases the chances of error in observation.  It allow the observer to contain the direct attention.
  37. 37. Disadvantages of Checklist  Does not indicate quality of performance.  Only a limited component of clinical performance can be evaluated.  Degree of accuracy of performance can not be assessed.  Limited use in qualitative research studies.

×