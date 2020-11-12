Diversity of life ii lecture 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AP Biology Invertebrate: Annelida  Segmented worms  earthworms, leeches  segments  increase mobility  redundancy in b...
Phylum Annelida Characteristics • Protostomia, coelomates. • Metamerism (= unspecialized segmentation).
Annelida - Systems • Integument - epidermis is one cell layer with mucous gland that secrete a moist cuticle. • Skeletal -...
Annelida - Systems • Excretory - a pair of nephridia per segment. • Respiratory - through skin, some through parapodia; tu...
Annelid Body Plan Setae
Class Polychaeta • Class: Class Polychaeta (mostly Marine) • Have many setae/bristles. • Highly specialised head regions. ...
Class Polychaeta
Class Oligochaeta
Class Oligochaeta • Lack parapodia and have few setae. • Lack the distinctive head region of polychaetes and have no eyes....
Oligochaete Reproduction
Class Hirudinea • Most live in fresh bodies of water, but some live among moist vegetation. • Dorso-ventrally flattened. •...
Class Hirudinea - Anatomy
Importance of Annelids • Earthworms eat decomposing organic material and dig tunnels in the soil aerating the soil. • They...
Phylum Arthropoda
AP Biology Invertebrate: Arthropoda  Spiders, insects, crustaceans  most successful animal phylum  bilaterally symmetri...
AP Biology Arthropod groups insects 6 legs, 3 body parts crustaceans gills, 2 pairs antennae crab, lobster, barnacles, shr...
Phylum Arthropoda • includes spiders, scorpions, horseshoe crabs, centipedes, crustaceans, insects. • The largest and most...
Phylum Arthropoda • Almost 2/3 of all species that have been described are arthropods. • There may be as many as 30,000,00...
Phylum Arthropoda • Economical, environmental and health importance: • Pollination. • Food source. • Pests. • Disease vect...
Phylum Arthropoda Taxonomy of Arthropods • Arthropods divided into three subphyla - based on appendages: 1. Chelicerata: •...
22 Phylum Arthropoda - Alternate Classification 1. Subphylum Trilobita • extinct trilobites 2. Subphylum Chelicerata • hor...
Chelicerates and Mandibulates
Mandibulates: Crustaceans and Uniramians • Mandibulates are divided into two major groups - Crustaceans and Uniramians (Tr...
Key Innovations of arthropods • Jointed appendages - Arthropod (jointed feet). • Jointed appendages are specialised for di...
Arthropods – Breathing mechanisms • Terrestrial Uniramians and some Chelicerates have trachea. • Trachea are branched tubu...
Arthropod – Skeletal Support System • Rigid exoskeleton, made of chitin and protein helps to protect organism against pred...
Arthropod - Moulting • Growth requires periodic moulting - liability. • New exoskeleton grows beneath old one separated by...
Arthropods - Segmentation • Segmental body plan clear in all forms. • Segments fused to form specialised body regions. • I...
Arthropods - Eyes • Ocelli are simple eyes with single lenses. • Sometimes occur together with compound eyes. • Function i...
Arthropod – Digestive system • Gut is tubular and extends from mouth to anus - with specialization: - crop, stomach (midgu...
Arthropod Circulatory system • Circulatory system is open. • Heart extends through thorax and abdomen. • Contraction sends...
Arthropods – Respiratory system • Crustaceans have feathery gills under carapace. • Chelicerates have book gills and book ...
An efficient system that conserves water - a good adaptation for terrestrial life Arthropods - Excretion • Several forms o...
Arthropods – Nervous System • Double chain of ganglia runs along ventral surface. • Three fused pairs of dorsal ganglia fo...
Subphylum Chelicerata Three Classes of Chelicerates • Class Arachnida - spiders, scorpions, ticks • Class Merostomata - ho...
Class Arachnida • Spiders, daddy longlegs, scorpions, mites & ticks. • All have a pair of chelicerae, pair of pedipalps, f...
Class Arachnida • Most are carnivorous, some mites are herbivorous. • Most ingest only liquified foods, digestion begins e...
Class Merostomata Horseshoe Crabs e.g.: Limulus sp, common on North Atlantic coasts. • Ancient group - Limulus fossils dat...
Class Pycnogonida Sea Spiders. • Common in marine habitats, especially in cool waters. • Rarely observed because of small ...
Subphylum Mandibulata Class Crustacea – Crustaceans. • Includes shrimp, crabs, crawfish, lobsters, pillbugs, copepods, bri...
Class Crustacea • Have legs on thorax and abdomen like millipedes and centipedes. • Unlike insects crustaceans have two pa...
Crustacean Diversity • Decapod ("ten-footed") Crustaceans - • includes lobsters, shrimp, crabs, crawfish. • Exoskeleton re...
Crustacean Diversity • Terrestrial forms - pillbugs, sowbugs, isopods. • Amphipods are both terrestrial and aquatic. Plank...
Subphylum Uniramia Uniramia (or Tracheata) - has three classes: • Class Chilopoda – centipedes. • Class Diplopoda – millip...
Classes Chilopoda and Diplopoda Centipedes and Millipedes - both have head tagmata followed by numerous repeating segments...
Class Chilopoda and Diplopoda • Centipedes - carnivorous, most eat insects. • Appendages of first body segment are poisono...
Class Insecta Class Insecta – Insects. • Largest group of organisms on earth - with great diversity. • Especially numerous...
Class Insecta • Most are terrestrial but many are aquatic in freshwater. • Have three body segments: Head, thorax, abdomen...
Class Insecta • Digestive tract is tubular and slightly coiled digestion occurs within stomach or midgut. • Excretion by M...
Class Insecta • Possess wide variety of sensory systems - in addition to eyes. • Sensory hairs located all over bodies esp...
Class Insecta - Development • Most insects hatch from laid eggs - rarely develop within mother. • After hatching young ins...
Class Insecta Incomplete metamorphosis (Hemimetabolous development).
Class Insecta Complete metamorphosis (Holometabolous development)
Diversity of life ii lecture 4
Diversity of life ii lecture 4
Diversity of life ii lecture 4
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diversity of life ii lecture 4

2 views

Published on

Those who are in need of information on arthropods

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diversity of life ii lecture 4

  1. 1. AP Biology Invertebrate: Annelida  Segmented worms  earthworms, leeches  segments  increase mobility  redundancy in body sections  bilaterally symmetrical  true coelem fan worm leech
  2. 2. Phylum Annelida Characteristics • Protostomia, coelomates. • Metamerism (= unspecialized segmentation).
  3. 3. Annelida - Systems • Integument - epidermis is one cell layer with mucous gland that secrete a moist cuticle. • Skeletal - hydrostatic (using coelom). • Muscle - longitudinal and circular muscles. • Each segments muscles are independent of the other segments. • Digestive - complete, complex, with typhlosole for absorption and chloragogen cells acting as digestive gland and excretory cells.
  4. 4. Annelida - Systems • Excretory - a pair of nephridia per segment. • Respiratory - through skin, some through parapodia; tubeworms have gills. • Circulatory - closed system (5 hearts), use hemoglobin as oxygen carrier. • Nervous - dorsal brain; ventral, double, solid nerve cord, with ganglia in each segment. • Endocrine - hormones secreted by nervous system. • Reproductive - • Dioecious in Polychaeta; no special organs, posterior end becomes gonads. • Monoecious in Oligochaeta and Hirudinea; Clitellium.
  5. 5. Annelid Body Plan Setae
  6. 6. Class Polychaeta • Class: Class Polychaeta (mostly Marine) • Have many setae/bristles. • Highly specialised head regions. i Antennae. ii Sensory palps. iii Feeding appendages. • Paired extensions of body (parapodia). • Often tube-dwelling. • Burrow into substrate and secrete mucus materials.
  7. 7. Class Polychaeta
  8. 8. Class Oligochaeta
  9. 9. Class Oligochaeta • Lack parapodia and have few setae. • Lack the distinctive head region of polychaetes and have no eyes. • Scavengers that consume soil that contains organic matter. • The ingested soil moves into a storage chamber called the crop, then to an area called the gizzard, where grinding action breaks down the soil particles. • Undigested material passes out the anus in a form called castings, which are prized as soil fertilizer.
  10. 10. Oligochaete Reproduction
  11. 11. Class Hirudinea • Most live in fresh bodies of water, but some live among moist vegetation. • Dorso-ventrally flattened. • Suckers found on both ends. • Unlike other annelids, its segments are not separated internally. • Leeches lack both setae and parapodia. • Most are predators or scavengers (detritus feeders). • Very few are parasites. • They secrete anticoagulants, hirudin, to keep blood from clotting and anesthetic that prevents the host from feeling their presence.
  12. 12. Class Hirudinea - Anatomy
  13. 13. Importance of Annelids • Earthworms eat decomposing organic material and dig tunnels in the soil aerating the soil. • They act as decomposers and as fertilizers too. • Leeches suck blood and are parasitic but medicinally this has been used in blood-letting and reconstructive surgery of severed digits and plastic surgery. • The water based annelids bio-monitor the marine environment.
  14. 14. Phylum Arthropoda
  15. 15. AP Biology Invertebrate: Arthropoda  Spiders, insects, crustaceans  most successful animal phylum  bilaterally symmetrical  segmented  specialized segments  allows jointed appendages  exoskeleton  chitin (carbohydrate) + protein
  16. 16. AP Biology Arthropod groups insects 6 legs, 3 body parts crustaceans gills, 2 pairs antennae crab, lobster, barnacles, shrimp arachnids 8 legs, 2 body parts spiders, ticks, scorpions
  17. 17. Phylum Arthropoda • includes spiders, scorpions, horseshoe crabs, centipedes, crustaceans, insects. • The largest and most diverse animal phylum.
  18. 18. Phylum Arthropoda • Almost 2/3 of all species that have been described are arthropods. • There may be as many as 30,000,000 species of insects alone. • Abundant in all habitats, but dominate in terrestrial habitats. • Most arthropods are small, but a few may be as large as 3.6 m.
  19. 19. Phylum Arthropoda • Economical, environmental and health importance: • Pollination. • Food source. • Pests. • Disease vectors.
  20. 20. Phylum Arthropoda Taxonomy of Arthropods • Arthropods divided into three subphyla - based on appendages: 1. Chelicerata: • first appendages are for feeding – (chelicerae -fangs of spiders, feeding appendages of horseshoe crabs). 2. Mandibulata: Crustacea and Uniramia (Tracheata): • first appendages are antennae, first feeding appendages are called mandibles. 3. Trilobita: • Extinct.
  21. 21. 22 Phylum Arthropoda - Alternate Classification 1. Subphylum Trilobita • extinct trilobites 2. Subphylum Chelicerata • horseshoe crabs, spiders, ticks, mites, and some extinct groups 3. Subphylum Myriapoda • centipedes, millipedes 4. Subphylum Crustacea • crabs, lobsters, shrimps, barnacles 5. Subphylum Hexapoda • Insects
  22. 22. Chelicerates and Mandibulates
  23. 23. Mandibulates: Crustaceans and Uniramians • Mandibulates are divided into two major groups - Crustaceans and Uniramians (Tracheata) - based on appendages. • Crustaceans have biramous (branched) appendages. • Uniramians (insects, millipedes, centipedes) have uniramous (unbranched) appendages.
  24. 24. Key Innovations of arthropods • Jointed appendages - Arthropod (jointed feet). • Jointed appendages are specialised for different functions: legs, mouthparts, antennae. • Joints in appendages make them highly functional for walking, and grasping. • Antennae are sensory - sounds and chemicals. • Mouth parts specialised for different food sources. • Exoskeleton, segmental body with specialisation of body regions.
  25. 25. Arthropods – Breathing mechanisms • Terrestrial Uniramians and some Chelicerates have trachea. • Trachea are branched tubules that allow air to diffuse into the body • Smaller tracheoles bring air to individual cells. • Air entry controlled through external spiracles and closing of spiracles conserves water. • Flow is mostly passive - muscular movements can increase flow. • Limits body size because all cells must be able receive oxygen.
  26. 26. Arthropod – Skeletal Support System • Rigid exoskeleton, made of chitin and protein helps to protect organism against predators. • Reduces desiccation (water loss) - allows life in dry environments. • Skeleton functions as attachment for muscles. • Exoskeleton limits arthropods maximum size although chitin is tough, it is brittle and cannot support great weight without increasing its thickness greatly. • Exoskeleton must be shed in order for increase in size.
  27. 27. Arthropod - Moulting • Growth requires periodic moulting - liability. • New exoskeleton grows beneath old one separated by a fluid that dissolves components of old skeleton. • Old skeleton cracks open and is shed. • New skeleton is soft and must be expanded to full size. • Hardens with exposure to air or water.
  28. 28. Arthropods - Segmentation • Segmental body plan clear in all forms. • Segments fused to form specialised body regions. • Insect: head, thorax, abdomen. • Crustacean: cephalothorax, abdomen.
  29. 29. Arthropods - Eyes • Ocelli are simple eyes with single lenses. • Sometimes occur together with compound eyes. • Function in distinguishing light and dark. • Compound eyes: composed of many ommatidia. • Each ommatidium receives its own image. • it is connected to a nerve cell - entire image is integrated in the brain.
  30. 30. Arthropod – Digestive system • Gut is tubular and extends from mouth to anus - with specialization: - crop, stomach (midgut), hindgut, intestine, rectum.
  31. 31. Arthropod Circulatory system • Circulatory system is open. • Heart extends through thorax and abdomen. • Contraction sends blood forward and relaxation draws blood from tissues. • One-way valves in heart allows blood to flow forward only. • Blood from anterior end flows through tissues to posterior end.
  32. 32. Arthropods – Respiratory system • Crustaceans have feathery gills under carapace. • Chelicerates have book gills and book lungs - series of plates with thin respiratory epithelium.
  33. 33. An efficient system that conserves water - a good adaptation for terrestrial life Arthropods - Excretion • Several forms of excretory systems. • Terrestrial Uniramians have Malpighian tubules. • Slender tubular projections off the digestive tract at the junction of the midgut and hindgut. • Water and solutes pass through walls of tubules, nitrogenous wastes are precipitated as uric acid. • Fluid with waste is emptied into hindgut and eliminated. • Most water and valuable solutes reabsorbed by hindgut.
  34. 34. Arthropods – Nervous System • Double chain of ganglia runs along ventral surface. • Three fused pairs of dorsal ganglia form the brain. • Ventral ganglia control local activity of body regions. • Many activities continue with brain removed. • Some activities begin spontaneously when head is removed.
  35. 35. Subphylum Chelicerata Three Classes of Chelicerates • Class Arachnida - spiders, scorpions, ticks • Class Merostomata - horseshoe crabs • Class Pycnogonida - sea spiders
  36. 36. Class Arachnida • Spiders, daddy longlegs, scorpions, mites & ticks. • All have a pair of chelicerae, pair of pedipalps, four pairs of legs. • Chelicerae are first appendages, fangs with poison glands. • Pedipalps are next, similar to legs - rarely used for locomotion often used for catching and handling prey. • may also chew with basal portion. • may function as copulatory organs or sensory organs. • Scorpion pincers are pedipalps.
  37. 37. Class Arachnida • Most are carnivorous, some mites are herbivorous. • Most ingest only liquified foods, digestion begins externally. • Most are terrestrial, direct transfer of sperm for reproduction. • Respire with trachea, book lungs or both.
  38. 38. Class Merostomata Horseshoe Crabs e.g.: Limulus sp, common on North Atlantic coasts. • Ancient group - Limulus fossils date to 220 million years old. • Live in deep water, migrate to shallow coastal waters to mate. • Feed at night on molluscs and annelids. • Shell-like carapace over cephalothorax protects most body parts. • Possess four pairs of walking legs, chelicerae and pedipalps. • Respire via five pairs of book gills.
  39. 39. Class Pycnogonida Sea Spiders. • Common in marine habitats, especially in cool waters. • Rarely observed because of small size. • Not closely related to spiders. • Adults are parasites or predators on other animals. • Have sucking proboscis with terminal mouth. • Body consists mostly of cephalothorax, no well-defined head. • Possess four to six pairs of legs. • Males exhibit parental care of young, carry eggs on legs.
  40. 40. Subphylum Mandibulata Class Crustacea – Crustaceans. • Includes shrimp, crabs, crawfish, lobsters, pillbugs, copepods, brine shrimp and barnacles. • Have biramous (two branch) appendages. • Have two pairs of antennae. • 3 pairs of feeding appendages. • Larger forms have feathery gills near base of legs.
  41. 41. Class Crustacea • Have legs on thorax and abdomen like millipedes and centipedes. • Unlike insects crustaceans have two pairs of antennae. • Many have compound eyes. • Have tactile (touch sensitive) hairs over whole body. • Excretion of nitrogen wastes occurs mostly across surface of cuticle. • Variety of sexual styles and care of young.
  42. 42. Crustacean Diversity • Decapod ("ten-footed") Crustaceans - • includes lobsters, shrimp, crabs, crawfish. • Exoskeleton reinforced with calcium carbonate. • Anterior segments fused into cephalothorax, covered by carapace. • Crushing pincers common, used to obtain food and in defence. • Swimmerets used in reproduction and locomotion. • Snapping of telson and uropods causes forceful, rapid movement to the rear.
  43. 43. Crustacean Diversity • Terrestrial forms - pillbugs, sowbugs, isopods. • Amphipods are both terrestrial and aquatic. Planktonic crustaceans: • Subclass: Copepods (Copepoda). • Subclass: Water fleas (Cladocera). • Subclass: Ostracods (Ostracoda). • Fairy shrimp and brine shrimp (Anostracoda).
  44. 44. Subphylum Uniramia Uniramia (or Tracheata) - has three classes: • Class Chilopoda – centipedes. • Class Diplopoda – millipedes. • Class Insecta – insects. • Well adapted to terrestrial life. • Respire with trachea. • Malpighian tubules for excretion. • Waxy cuticle on exoskeleton.
  45. 45. Classes Chilopoda and Diplopoda Centipedes and Millipedes - both have head tagmata followed by numerous repeating segments - each with paired appendages. • Centipedes (hundred legs) - have one pair of legs per segment. • Millipedes (thousand legs) - have two pairs of legs per segment.
  46. 46. Class Chilopoda and Diplopoda • Centipedes - carnivorous, most eat insects. • Appendages of first body segment are poisonous fangs. • Millipedes - most are herbivorous. • Can roll bodies into a flat coil. • May secrete defensive fluids and cyanide gas. • Reproduction similar in both groups. • Sexes separate, fertilization is internal, copulate to transfer sperm, all species lay eggs. • Juveniles are similar to adults in appearance.
  47. 47. Class Insecta Class Insecta – Insects. • Largest group of organisms on earth - with great diversity. • Especially numerous in the tropics.
  48. 48. Class Insecta • Most are terrestrial but many are aquatic in freshwater. • Have three body segments: Head, thorax, abdomen. • Have three pairs of legs, all attached to thorax. • Have one pair of antennae. • May have one or two pairs of wings. • Sexes separate with internal fertilisation. • Wings arise as sack-like outgrowths. • Wings are solid except for veins.
  49. 49. Class Insecta • Digestive tract is tubular and slightly coiled digestion occurs within stomach or midgut. • Excretion by Malpighian tubules. • Respiration via trachea that extend throughout body. • Spiracles can be closed by muscles to retard water loss.
  50. 50. Class Insecta • Possess wide variety of sensory systems - in addition to eyes. • Sensory hairs located all over bodies especially on legs and antennae. • Sounds detected by tympanum. • Sensory hairs may also detect sound waves. • Produce sounds which may be inaudible to humans. • Chemicals (pheromones) are also used to communicate.
  51. 51. Class Insecta - Development • Most insects hatch from laid eggs - rarely develop within mother. • After hatching young insects undergo development through a series of instars. • Often the larva is very different from the adult and undergoes metamorphosis to become adult. • Development is either through simple metamorphosis or incomplete metamorphosis.
  52. 52. Class Insecta Incomplete metamorphosis (Hemimetabolous development).
  53. 53. Class Insecta Complete metamorphosis (Holometabolous development)

×