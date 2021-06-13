Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE GOOD PSYCHE https://medium.com/zealionaire https://medium.com/the-good-psyche https://medium.com/words-worth-wows
Jun. 13, 2021

https://medium.com/the-good-psyche/why-do-we-need-to-take-self-development-seriously-826d5a0827b5

https://medium.com/the-good-psyche

  1. 1. Why do we need to take self-development seriously?
  2. 2. In the book ‘The monk who sold his Ferarri’ by Robin Sharma, the main character tells his friend how he used to see people who read self-help books and take self- development seriously. He says he used to consider them weak, and people who are devoid of something, until he turned out to be an evangelist for self-development himself.
  3. 3. It is common that people label self-development as caring too much. From how you can recover suffering a loss to the dress you would want to wear to an invitation, people who are against self-development see it as being a jerk.
  4. 4. The truth is, no one finds it attractive at first sight. Who would want to spend time reading a book and browsing articles when he naturally knows how to respond and what to do in any situation. Who needs to ask forums and go through discussion feeds when everyone else is living his life perfectly without any such effort.
  5. 5. The point lies in how much answers and understanding you want about something. It is clear that we all don’t have similar curiosity. But in this everchanging life, the need for self-development is growing more than ever.
  6. 6. Self-development is mainly characterized by the drive for change. People who have strong aspirations and zeal usually make self- development an integral part of their life.
  7. 7. While it holds true that there might exist mood swing, it doesn’t cover the whole story and in any way show the amazing impact of self- development. To be effective, self-development should be done with discipline. It should be a way of life. No one walks away from his self- development endeavors without learning amazing life skills and achieving extraordinary accomplishments.
  8. 8. Some people, like the ones the main character stated in the book we just talked about, are actually annoyed by people pursuing self-development. They consider these type of people mean and selfish. They take them as egocentric maniacs as if they are taking something away from them.
  9. 9. It is only when they see the results that they are able to achieve that they get astonished. Lots of people change their attitudes toward self-help by just noticing these results. Most other people will be attracted to it because of how nicely it is able to change their lives for the better.
  10. 10. Done with responsibility and determination, the help self- development provides, and the transformation it is able to bring to our life is amazing. What life skills are you planning to master next? Grab some tea take a sip and keep on creating your to-do list.
  11. 11. THE GOOD PSYCHE https://medium.com/zealionaire https://medium.com/the-good-psyche https://medium.com/words-worth-wows

