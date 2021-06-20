Successfully reported this slideshow.
W H E N D O Y O U I N V O L V E T O H E L P ?
Have you ever been in a situation where everyone is blaming and insulting somebody? And that everyone else is looking towa...
Okay. Have you ever been in a situation where you show initiative to help someone and you instead get ridicule, insult,and...
Another one. Have you ever been around people whom you show sympathy for something they lack and you get blame and meannes...
Humans are social beings. We like to cooperate. We thrive on helping each other. No a man or a woman finds it wrong to hel...
You need to protect yourself from being alienated in these kinds of situations.You need to have boundaries and know when y...
One thing you need to make sure is that you won’t actually feel used because you involved. You need to make sure that peop...
You also need to make sure that the person you involve to help kindly accepts your offer. You wouldn’t want to be left una...
Some situations are very messy and dangerous to involve to help. Things might go wrong and you may get out of the situatio...
What you otherwise need to do is to disregard the situation and go on with your life. If the situation is worse and you sh...
Being careful of these types of situations helps you keep your integrity and cool and ensure that your kindness is not tak...
THE GOOD PSYCHE https://medium.com/zealionaire https://medium.com/the-good-psyche https://medium.com/words-worth-wows
Self Improvement
Jun. 20, 2021

When Do You Involve To Help?

https://medium.com/the-good-psyche/when-do-you-involve-to-help-b7d745488df5

https://medium.com/the-good-psyche

When Do You Involve To Help?

