The Para Sciences … Transition Sciences and Weird Sciences.pdf

Aug. 28, 2022
The Para Sciences … Transition Sciences and Weird Sciences.pdf

Aug. 28, 2022
Science

Science

  1. 1. TSEOSOPHRY The Para Sciences … Transition Sciences and Weird Sciences
  2. 2. TSEOSOPHRY Para Science. The study of subjects that are outside the scope of traditional science because they cannot be explained by accepted scientific theory or tested by conventional scientific methods and that are normally covered by areas such as religion and occult.
  3. 3. TSEOSOPHRY Astrology is a range of divinatory practices, recognized as pseudoscientific since the 18th century, that claim to discern information about human affairs and terrestrial events by studying the apparent positions of celestial objects. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki /Astrology)
  4. 4. TSEOSOPHRY Occult, in the broadest sense, is a category of esoteric supernatural beliefs and practices which generally fall outside the scope of religion and science, encompassing phenomena involving otherworldly agency, such as magic, sorcery, and mysticism and their varied spells. It can also refer to supernatural ideas like extra-sensory perception and parapsychology. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occ ult)
  5. 5. TSEOSOPHRY Traditional Medicine (also known as indigenous medicine or folk medicine) comprises medical aspects of traditional knowledge that developed over generations within the folk beliefs of various societies, including indigenous peoples, before the era of modern medicine. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Traditional_medicine)
  6. 6. TSEOSOPHRY Religious Studies, also known as the study of religion, is an academic field devoted to research into religious beliefs, behaviors, and institutions. It describes, compares, interprets, and explains religion, emphasizing systematic, historically based, and cross- cultural perspectives. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R eligious_studies)
  7. 7. TSEOSOPHRY Cultural Studies is an interdisciplinary field that examines the political dynamics of contemporary culture (including popular culture) and its historical foundations.
  8. 8. TSEOSOPHRY The afterlife (also referred to as life after death or the world to come) is a purported existence in which the essential part of an individual’s identity or their stream of consciousness continues to live after the death of their physical body. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wik i/Afterlife)
  9. 9. TSEOSOPHRY Theocracy is a form of government in which one or more deities of some type are recognized as supreme ruling authorities, giving divine guidance to human intermediaries. (https://en.wikipedia.org/ wiki/Theocracy)
  10. 10. TSEOSOPHRY Theology is the systematic study of the nature of the divine and, more broadly, of religious belief. It is taught as an academic discipline, typically in universities and seminaries. (https://en.wikipedia.org/ wiki/Theology)
  11. 11. TSEOSOPHRY Christaian Studies. Biblical Studies is the academic application of a set of diverse disciplines to the study of the Bible (the Old Testament and New Testament). (https://en.wikipedia.org/ wiki/Cultural_studies)
  12. 12. TSEOSOPHRY Islamic Studies refers to the academic study of Islam, and generally to academic multidisciplinary “studies” programs — programs similar to others that focus on the history, texts and theologies of other religious traditions, such as Eastern Christian Studies or Jewish Studies but also fields such as (environmental studies, Middle East studies, race studies, urban studies, etc.)— where scholars from diverse disciplines (history, culture, literature, art) participate and exchange ideas pertaining to the particular field of study. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_st udies)
  13. 13. TSEOSOPHRY Indian Religions, sometimes also termed Dharmic religions or Indic religions, are the religions that originated in the Indian subcontinent. These religions, which include Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism, are also classified as Eastern religions. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki /Indian_religions)
  14. 14. TSEOSOPHRY In philosophy, systems theory, science, and art, emergence occurs when an entity is observed to have properties its parts do not have on their own, properties or behaviors that emerge only when the parts interact in a wider whole. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki /Emergence)
  15. 15. TSEOSOPHRY Parapsychology is the study of alleged psychic phenomena (extrasensory perception, telepathy, precognition, clairvoyance, psychokinesis (also called telekinesis), and psychometry) and other paranormal claims, for example, those related to near-death experiences, synchronicity, apparitional experiences, etc. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Par apsychology)
  16. 16. TSEOSOPHRY Myth is a folklore genre consisting of narratives that play a fundamental role in a society, such as foundational tales or origin myths. (https://en.wikipedia.or g/wiki/Myth)
  17. 17. TSEOSOPHRY Folklore is the body of culture shared by a particular group of people; it encompasses the traditions common to that culture, subculture or group. (https://en.wikipedia.org/ wiki/Folklore)
  18. 18. TSEOSOPHRY Secularism is the principle of seeking to conduct human affairs based on secular, naturalistic considerations. Secularism is most commonly defined as the separation of religion from civic affairs and the state, and may be broadened to a similar position seeking to remove or to minimize the role of religion in any public sphere. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secu larism)
  19. 19. TSEOSOPHRY Medium Publications from the same creator https://medium.com/time-to-rethink - Time to Rethink https://medium.com/the-good-psyche - The Good Psyche https://medium.com/zealionaire - Zeallinaire https://medium.com/words-worth-wows - Words Worth Wows YouTube Channels from the same creator Time to Rethink Words Worth Wows The Good Psyche Zeallionaire

