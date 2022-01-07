Asha Dental is a Leawood-based family dentist practice that treats patients of all ages. We are committed to delivering the highest quality dental care and do so using advanced dental equipment. We are a cosmetic dentist that offers services like checkups, teeth cleaning, crowns, veneers, and more. We also perform emergency dentist services that include bonding, root canals, crowns, and bridges. As local dentists, we create lifelong relationships with our patients and their families and work to ensure that they receive treatments in a comfortable and relaxed environment.