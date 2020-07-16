Take Fast Ambulance Service in Nalanda at least price | ASHA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asha Ambulance Service in Nalanda An ISO Certified Bihar’s First Road Ambulance Service Company The best and safest option...
ASHA Cardiac Care Ambulance Service in Nalanda, Bihar Cardiac Care Ambulance is one of the most high caring road ambulance...
ASHA Ambulance Service in Bihar, India Air Charter Ambulance | Charter Aircraft Medical Flight Jai Prakash Narayan Interna...
Asha Ambulance Service Coffin Box | Embalming | Freezer Box | Mortuary Van Coffin Box Delivery by Road Ambulance and Comm...
Asha Basic Road Ambulance in Nalanda Asha Ambulance Service offers all types of Basic Life Support Ambulance Vehicles Forc...
Thank you all sharing your time with us…. Reg. Office: B/152, P C Colony Rd, Housing Board Colony, Kankarbagh, Patna, Biha...
Now, you would not bother? It is because of emergency time, Asha Ambulance Service in Nalanda is standing with you for all the time being. All the medical advanced privileges are available in your city that passes your loved one from this city to Patna or another super-specialty city hospital. Asha Ambulance is an ISO Certified Ambulance Service where the emergency medical experts monitor and treat the patients. All the necessary ICU equipment sets are accomplished with the patients during the displacement time. Therefore, whenever you need call Asha Ambulance, our on-call executives are sincere to take response for 24/7 Hours.
Web info@ https://bit.ly/2WnZtfu
Phone No: +91-9334691234; +91-7903520263
Email id: info@ashaambulanceservice.com

  1. 1. Asha Ambulance Service in Nalanda An ISO Certified Bihar’s First Road Ambulance Service Company The best and safest option to transfer emergency patients from one city to another city. AIR AMBULANCE | CARDIAC CARE AMBULANCE |COMMERCIAL STRETCHER | TRAIN AMBULANCE 24/7 CALL @ +91 79035 20263 | +91 93346 91234
  2. 2. ASHA Cardiac Care Ambulance Service in Nalanda, Bihar Cardiac Care Ambulance is one of the most high caring road ambulance service in India. Asha Ambulance offers all the hi-tech and advanced emergency setup in this ambulance. The highly reputed and qualified ICU Team Unit conduct this ambulance journey and take care of the patient.
  3. 3. ASHA Ambulance Service in Bihar, India Air Charter Ambulance | Charter Aircraft Medical Flight Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport, Shekhpura Patna All types of serious patients can be easily transferred by Air Charter Ambulance | Patient’s 2 Attendants | 1 MD | 1 Paramedic | 1 Pilot | 1 Captain | All Sets of Emergency Equipment | Cardiac Care Ambulance
  4. 4. Asha Ambulance Service Coffin Box | Embalming | Freezer Box | Mortuary Van Coffin Box Delivery by Road Ambulance and Commercial Airlines Delivery of Corpse by An Ambulance with Freezer Box Services Embalming & Anointment of the Corpse and Packaging in Coffin Box Dead Body Transportation Service & Mortuary Vans for the Corpse For More info @ Ambulance Service in Nalanda+91 79035 20263
  5. 5. Asha Basic Road Ambulance in Nalanda Asha Ambulance Service offers all types of Basic Life Support Ambulance Vehicles Force Traveler | Marshal | Bolero | Tavera | Toyota | Sumo | Omni | Winger | Tata Victa Phone No: +91-9334691234; +91-7903520263 Web info @ www.ashaambulanceservice.com
  6. 6. Thank you all sharing your time with us…. Reg. Office: B/152, P C Colony Rd, Housing Board Colony, Kankarbagh, Patna, Bihar-800020 Main Office: House No-25, Sector-E, PC Colony, Kankarbagh, Patna Bihar-800020 Phone No: +91-9334691234; +91-7903520263 Email id: info@ashaambulanceservice.com Gmail id: ashaambulancepatna@gmail.com ASHA AMBULANCE SERVICE PATNA, BIHAR

