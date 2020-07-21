Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ASHA Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura An ISO Certified & Trustworthy Ambulance Service Company +91 79035 20263 | +91 93346 ...
An ISO Certified Ambulance Service Company in Patna Vision: A Trust of People’s Hope Tagline: Where we never give! Cardiac...
ASHA Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura, Bihar Embalming Service | Dead Body Transportation Service EMBALMING & FREEZER BOX: ...
ASHA Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura, Bihar Embalming Service | Dead Body Transportation Service Coffin Box or Coffin Cask...
House No-25, Sector-E, PC Colony, Kankarbagh, Patna Bihar-800020 Phone No: +91-9334691234; +91-7903520263 Email id: info@a...
Place a call to Sanitized Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura | ASHA AMBULANCE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Place a call to Sanitized Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura | ASHA AMBULANCE

27 views

Published on

Is you are a victim medically? You need higher treatment after going out of Sheikhpura. The other city is Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, or the determined city where you want to shift your loved one patient. We are an ISO Certified Asha Ambulance Services in Sheikhpura whose venue is Kankarbagh-20. We facilitate each medical journey in a specific way of conduction. Our ICU Specialists Team and the entire sets of emergency equipment are panacea for the patient during the travel. We are available round the clock to help you.
Site Info@ https://bit.ly/2E07EIh
Helpline No: +91 93346 91234 | +91 79035 20263
Email ID: info@ashaambulanceservice.com
Gmail ID: ashaambulancepatna@gmail.com

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Place a call to Sanitized Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura | ASHA AMBULANCE

  1. 1. ASHA Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura An ISO Certified & Trustworthy Ambulance Service Company +91 79035 20263 | +91 93346 91234
  2. 2. An ISO Certified Ambulance Service Company in Patna Vision: A Trust of People’s Hope Tagline: Where we never give! Cardiac Care Ambulance Force Traveler Vehicle Basic Life Care Ambulance Bolero Vehicle Website: www.ashaambulanceservice.com Tags: #ashaambulanceservice Contact No: +91 79035 20263 | +91 93346 91234
  3. 3. ASHA Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura, Bihar Embalming Service | Dead Body Transportation Service EMBALMING & FREEZER BOX: To Know more info visit us @ www.ashaambulanceservice.com
  4. 4. ASHA Ambulance Service in Sheikhpura, Bihar Embalming Service | Dead Body Transportation Service Coffin Box or Coffin Casket: We provide Coffin Box in all Qualities. We dispatch this coffin box service from Patna or Sheikhpura to anywhere in India. We have the transfer facility of Coffin Box by Road Ambulance or Commercial Airlines. Patna | Ranchi | Kolkata | Bihar’s 38 Districts | All over India from Patna
  5. 5. House No-25, Sector-E, PC Colony, Kankarbagh, Patna Bihar-800020 Phone No: +91-9334691234; +91-7903520263 Email id: info@ashaambulanceservice.com Gmail id: ashaambulancepatna@gmail.com

×