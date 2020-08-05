Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ICUAmbulanceinPatna
ASHA Ambulance Service CARDIAC CARE ICU AMBULANCE We impart with Doctor and Paramedic in our Ventilator or Cardiac Care Am...
ASHA Ambulance Service Basic Life Care Ambulance Service
ASHA EMERGENCY ICU AMUBLANCE SERVICE Air Charter Ambulance | Cardiac Care Ambulance We pick any emergency patients in Patn...
ASHA Ambulance Service A Complete Source of Dead Body Transfer Services We provide our sanitized & sacred service for the ...
House No-25, Sector-E, PC Colony, Kankarbagh, Patna Bihar-800020 Phone No: +91-9334691234; +91-7903520263 Email id: info@a...
Confirm ICU Ambulance Services from Patna Instantly | ASHA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Confirm ICU Ambulance Services from Patna Instantly | ASHA

28 views

Published on

Do you want to displace your loved one in Patna (One Hospital - 2 - Another Hospital) instantly? Actually, most of the patients have been changing their hospitals in Patna for their proper and higher treatment's sake. Here, Asha Ambulance Service in Patna has been giving the most supportive hand to all of them.
This ambulance has a 24/7 hour service facility to shift the patient from one hospital to another hospital in Patna or out of Patna. For this medical displacement, This ICU Ambulance Service provides doctors, paramedic, ICU nurses, medical personnel, and crew. Within a very little time, we are capable of providing this local ambulance service. If it is time where you need this ambulance service, then call us any moment.
Helpline: +91 79035 20263; +91 93346 91234
Hash Tags: #ashaambulanceservice
Web info: https://ashaambulanceservice.com/

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Confirm ICU Ambulance Services from Patna Instantly | ASHA

  1. 1. ICUAmbulanceinPatna
  2. 2. ASHA Ambulance Service CARDIAC CARE ICU AMBULANCE We impart with Doctor and Paramedic in our Ventilator or Cardiac Care Ambulance We mostly offer the best arrangement and management of ICU Setup in this ambulance For More info: www.ashaambulanceservice.com
  3. 3. ASHA Ambulance Service Basic Life Care Ambulance Service
  4. 4. ASHA EMERGENCY ICU AMUBLANCE SERVICE Air Charter Ambulance | Cardiac Care Ambulance We pick any emergency patients in Patna We provide an ICU Accommodation in Ambulance We always provide Ventilator Ambulance, ICU Ambulance, & Emergency Hi-Care Ambulance Service
  5. 5. ASHA Ambulance Service A Complete Source of Dead Body Transfer Services We provide our sanitized & sacred service for the departed one. An Ambulance with Freezer Box  An Ambulance with Coffin Box  Embalming Service & its Certification  Non-Objection Certificate, NOC  Ritual & Funeral Ambulance Service in Patna
  6. 6. House No-25, Sector-E, PC Colony, Kankarbagh, Patna Bihar-800020 Phone No: +91-9334691234; +91-7903520263 Email id: info@ashaambulanceservice.com Gmail id: ashaambulancepatna@gmail.com

×