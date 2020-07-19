Session 0 verification_planning_sv_uvm_iti_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SystemVerilog For Verification Training Session 0: Verification Planning Sameh El-Ashry Senior Digital Verification Engine...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Agenda 1. Road Map. 2. Course Contents. 3. Chip Flow. 4. Verification Basics. 5. Verification Planning a...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Course Contents ▪ Verification Planning. ▪ Testbench basics using Verilog. ▪ SystemVerilog basics (Data ...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Chip Design Flow 7/19/2020 4 Design Specifications Floor Planning Technology Library SDF & Parasitics De...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Old Languages for Verification (VHDL vs.. Verilog) ▪ What language should I use? ▪ This is usually dicta...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Why we need functional verification? ▪ To build confidence and stay in business. ▪ A primary purpose for...
S. ElAshry © 2020 60% - 80% time spent in verification – WHY?? ▪ Product time-to-market. ▪ Cost of bugs over time. ▪ Longe...
S. ElAshry © 2020 What is Verification? ▪ Not a testbench. ▪ Not a series of testbenches.
S. ElAshry © 2020 What is a testbench? ▪ A “testbench” usually refers to the code used to create a pre-determined input se...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Ways to Reduce Verification Time ▪ Parallelism: Add more resources. ▪ Abstraction: Higher level of abstr...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Functional Verification Approaches ▪ Black-Box Approach ▪ White-Box Approach ▪ Grey-Box Approach
S. ElAshry © 2020 Black-Box Verification Approach • The black box has inputs, outputs, and performs some function. • The s...
S. ElAshry © 2020 White-Box Verification Approach ▪ White box verification means that the internal facilities are visible ...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Grey-Box Verification Approach ▪ Grey box verification means that a limited number of facilities are uti...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Verification VS. Test ▪ Two often confused. ▪ Purpose of test is to verify that the design was manufactu...
S. ElAshry © 2020
S. ElAshry © 2020 Phases of Verification Analyze Coverage Extract Code Coverage Writing Tests Building Testbench Verificat...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Detailed Phases Of Verification
S. ElAshry © 2020 Verification Plan Concept ▪ In test plan, we prepare a road map for how do achieve the goal, it is a liv...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Case Study: Arithmetic Logic Unit (ALU) ▪ What is your input? Standard document? Specifications document?
S. ElAshry © 2020 Features and Tests ▪ The functionality to be tested should be broken down into more detailed list of fea...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Different kinds of Tests (Around 12 types) ▪ Black box tests: System level testing is mostly black box t...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Different kinds of Tests2 ▪ Unit tests: These are to test particular function or code at micro scale. Th...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Different kinds of Tests3 ▪ End-to-end testing: involves testing of a complete application environment i...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Different kinds of Tests4 ▪ Regression testing: re-running tests after fixes or modifications of the RTL...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Different kinds of Tests5 ▪ Stress testing: term often used interchangeably with ‘load’ and ‘performance...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Different kinds of Tests6 ▪ Corner tests: Verification engineers work with designers to define additiona...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Specifications Extraction (Design and Verification Requirements) (Features)
S. ElAshry © 2020 Measurements ▪ Tests (Inherited form the Driving) • Test1. • Test2. ▪ Checking • Scoreboard. • Assertion...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Verification Requirements
S. ElAshry © 2020 Building Testbench • In this phase, the verification environment is developed. – Verilog verification en...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Mapping to Verilog Environment For ALU Checking Module Driver Module Monitor Module Environment Module T...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Spec Mapping and Linking to the Testbench
S. ElAshry © 2020 Spec Mapping and Linking to the Testbench2 Plan Test Metric Checker Metric Cov Metric Feature Scripts Ma...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Final Mapping Result Show Using DVE (Tools Example) Reference: https://semiengineering.com/coverage-driv...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Verification Planning with Questa® Verification Management (Tools Example) https://verificationacademy.c...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Sign off criteria - verification metrics ▪ (98% to 100%) code coverage. ▪ (100%) functional coverage. ▪ ...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Mini Verification Plan Project ▪ Extract the verification requirements for the APB bus. (Features) ▪ Gen...
S. ElAshry © 2020 Busses: the glue that connects the pieces Timers Central Processing Unit Software Hardware Internal Exte...
S. ElAshry © 2020 AHB Vs APB ▪ Advanced/AMBA High-performance Bus (AHB) ▪ Advanced Peripheral Bus (APB) AHB • High perform...
S. ElAshry © 2020 References ▪ Makefile Introduction ▪ https://www.gnu.org/software/make/manual/html_node/Introduction. ht...
Thank You ! SystemVerilog Training Presented by Sameh El-Ashry samehelashry2014@gmail.com www.linkedin.com/in/sameh-elashr...
  42. 42. Thank You ! SystemVerilog Training Presented by Sameh El-Ashry samehelashry2014@gmail.com www.linkedin.com/in/sameh-elashry-22b5603b Session 0 https://scholar.google.com/citations?hl=en&user=UD8UHsoAAAAJ

