Powerpoint paket 6 Pkn

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IDENTITAS NASIONAL DAN NASIONALISME 150 MENIT PAKET KE-6
KOMPETENSI DASAR Mahasiswa dan mahasiswi mampu mengimplementasikan Identitas Nasional dan Nasionalisme Indonesia
INDIKATOR • Menguraikan Indentitas Nasional • Menjelaskan unsur yang mempengaruhi identitas nasional • Menjelaskan konsep ...
• Brain Storming (5’) Apakah Nasionalisme kita telah luntur ?
Pentingnya Perkuliahan Identitas Nasional 1. Menjaga persatuan dan kesatuan Nasinal 2. Cinta Tanah Air Indonesia 3. Menjag...
Langkah-Langkah Perkuliahan 1. Brainstorming (10’) 2. Tujuan (5’) Kegiatan Awal (15') 1 1. Tanya Jawab (10’) 2. Cooperativ...
Tanya Jawab (15’) 1) Apa makna identitas Nasional 2) Bagaimana menjga kelangsungan identitas nasional di Indonesia, dan 2)...
POKOK MATERI – Identitas nasional – Unsur-unsur yang mempengaruhi identitas nasional – Konsep nasionalisme – Nasionalisme ...
Identitas Nasional adalah ciri, jati diri dan tanda-tanda yang melekat pada suatu negara KONSEP IDENTITAS NASIONAL
Dimensi dalam identitas nasional antara lain : 1. Pola perilaku, adalah gambaran pola perilaku yang terwujud dalam kehidup...
Lanjutan 3. Alat-alat perlengkapan, adalah sejumlah perangkat atau alat-alat perlengkapan yang digunakan untuk mencapai tu...
1.suku, 2.agama, 3.bahasa, dan 4.budaya UNSUR PEMBENTUK IDENTITAS NASIONAL
Nasionalisme adalah sebuah situasi kejiwaan dalam wujud kesetiaan seseorang secara total diabdikan langsung kepada negara ...
WATAK NASIONALISME Watak nasionalisme Indonesia yang terjadi pada masa sebelum kemerdekaan secara garis besar terdapat tig...
Tes Tulis (20’) Jawablah pertanyaan berikut ini dengan singkat! 1. elaskan hubungan antara identitas individu, identitas k...
Kegiatan Tindak Lanjut (5’) • Mahasiswa-mahasiswi dianjurkan untuk membaca materi berikutnya di rumah • Mencari dan mengha...
SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH DAN SUKSES SELALU AMIN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Powerpoint paket 6 Pkn

24 views

Published on

Materi ke enam tentang identitas nasional dan nasionalisme

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Powerpoint paket 6 Pkn

  1. 1. IDENTITAS NASIONAL DAN NASIONALISME 150 MENIT PAKET KE-6
  2. 2. KOMPETENSI DASAR Mahasiswa dan mahasiswi mampu mengimplementasikan Identitas Nasional dan Nasionalisme Indonesia
  3. 3. INDIKATOR • Menguraikan Indentitas Nasional • Menjelaskan unsur yang mempengaruhi identitas nasional • Menjelaskan konsep nasionalisme, dan • Menganalisis nasionalisme di Indonesia.
  4. 4. • Brain Storming (5’) Apakah Nasionalisme kita telah luntur ?
  5. 5. Pentingnya Perkuliahan Identitas Nasional 1. Menjaga persatuan dan kesatuan Nasinal 2. Cinta Tanah Air Indonesia 3. Menjaga kelestarian budaya Indonesia 4. Kebanggaan terhadap semua aset yang dimiliki bangsa Indonesia
  6. 6. Langkah-Langkah Perkuliahan 1. Brainstorming (10’) 2. Tujuan (5’) Kegiatan Awal (15') 1 1. Tanya Jawab (10’) 2. Cooperative Script (30’) 3. Diskusi Kelompok (25’) 4. Presentasi (10’) 5. Penguatan (10’) 6. Tanya Jawab (20’) 7. Tes Tulis (20’) Kegiatan Inti (125') 2 1. Refleksi (5’) 2. Kegiatan Tindak Lanjut (5’) Kegiatan Akhir (10') 3
  7. 7. Tanya Jawab (15’) 1) Apa makna identitas Nasional 2) Bagaimana menjga kelangsungan identitas nasional di Indonesia, dan 2) Bagaimana potret nasionalisme di Indonesia
  8. 8. POKOK MATERI – Identitas nasional – Unsur-unsur yang mempengaruhi identitas nasional – Konsep nasionalisme – Nasionalisme di Indonesia
  9. 9. Identitas Nasional adalah ciri, jati diri dan tanda-tanda yang melekat pada suatu negara KONSEP IDENTITAS NASIONAL
  10. 10. Dimensi dalam identitas nasional antara lain : 1. Pola perilaku, adalah gambaran pola perilaku yang terwujud dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, misalnya: adat istiadat, budaya dan kebiasaan, ramah tamah, hormat kepada orang tua, dan gotong-royong yang merupakan salah satu identitas nasional yang bersumber dari adat istiadat dan budaya. 2. Lambang-lambang, adalah sesuatu yang menggambarkan tujuan dan fungsi negara. Lambang-lambang ini biasanya dinyatakan dalam undang-undang, misalnya: bendera, bahasa dan lagu kebangsaan.
  11. 11. Lanjutan 3. Alat-alat perlengkapan, adalah sejumlah perangkat atau alat-alat perlengkapan yang digunakan untuk mencapai tujuan yang berupa bangunan, peralatan dan teknologi, misalnya : bangunan candi, masjid, peralatan manusia seperti pakaian adat dan teknologi bercocok tanam; dan teknologi seperti kapal laut, pesawat terbang dan lainnya. 4. Tujuan yang ingin dicapai, identitas yang bersumber dari tujuan ini bersifat dinamis dan tidak tetap seperti : budaya unggul, prestasi dalam bidang tertentu. Sebagai sebuah bangsa yang mendiami sebuah negara, tujuan bangsa Indonesia telah tertuang dalam pembukaan UUD 45, yakni kecerdasan dan kesejahteraan bersama bangsa Indonesia.
  12. 12. 1.suku, 2.agama, 3.bahasa, dan 4.budaya UNSUR PEMBENTUK IDENTITAS NASIONAL
  13. 13. Nasionalisme adalah sebuah situasi kejiwaan dalam wujud kesetiaan seseorang secara total diabdikan langsung kepada negara bangsa atas nama sebuah bangsa KONSEP NASIONALISME
  14. 14. WATAK NASIONALISME Watak nasionalisme Indonesia yang terjadi pada masa sebelum kemerdekaan secara garis besar terdapat tiga pemikiran yakni paham ke- Islaman, Marxisme, dan Nasionalisme Indonesia. Nasionalisme Indonesia pada dasarnya berwatak inklusif dan berwawasan kemanusiaan.
  15. 15. Tes Tulis (20’) Jawablah pertanyaan berikut ini dengan singkat! 1. elaskan hubungan antara identitas individu, identitas kelompok dan identitas nasional 2. Bagaimana komentar Saudara tentang unsur- unsur pembentuk nasional di negara Indonesia? 3. Bagaimana nasionalisme muncul? 4. Di era reformasi ini, dapatkah nasionalisme di generasi muda di wujudkan! 5. Bagaimana cara menamkan nasionalisme kepada para peserta didik?
  16. 16. Kegiatan Tindak Lanjut (5’) • Mahasiswa-mahasiswi dianjurkan untuk membaca materi berikutnya di rumah • Mencari dan menghafal dua hadits Nabi tentang cinta Tanah Air
  17. 17. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH DAN SUKSES SELALU AMIN

×