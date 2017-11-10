закономерности в табилце квдатратов

И их применения Даниил Зайва ученик 10 класса Средней школы Имени Махмета Каыйрбаева
Если взять первые квадраты 1; 4; 9; 16; 25; 36 То можно заметить закономерность 4-1=3 9-4=5 16-9=7 25-16=9 36-25=11 Разнос...
 Эта закономерность нужна для того, что бы получать квадраты не способом умножения числа самого на себя, а способом сложе...
 Она служит для получения квадратов не способом умножения числа самого на себя, а как и 1-ая, сложением
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 100 121 144 169 196 225 256 289 324 361 Разность Q l 300 320 340 360 380 400 420 440 460 480 2 400 4...
 Я хочу доказать эту закономерность формулой Mn=300+20n+200(Q-1)  n-номер столбца или единицы  Q-строка разности  M-эт...
 Как и предыдущие закономерности она служит для другого метода нахождения квадратного числа  Что бы пользоваться 3-ей за...
 Если взять квадраты столбцов с одинаковыми цифрами на концах , то можно заметить ещё одну закономерность
1 разность 9 1 121 240 361 2 441 400 841 3 961 560 1521 4 1681 720 2401 5 2601 880 3481 6 3721 1040 4761 7 5041 1200 6241 ...
3 разность 7 1 169 120 289 2 529 200 729 3 1089 280 1369 4 1849 360 2209 5 2809 440 3249 6 3969 520 4489 7 5329 600 5929 8...
Можно заметить, что закономерность работает, но как и в любом правиле есть исключения Данное исключение–это столбцы 0-ой с...
0 разность 5 1 100 125 225 2 400 225 625 3 900 325 1225 4 1600 425 2025 5 2500 525 3025 6 3600 625 4225 7 4900 725 5625 8 ...
 Я хочу доказать эту закономерность формулой: Z(k)=D+T(k-1)  D-это разность первых квадратов из сталбцов, т.е. квадрат б...

  1. 1. И их применения Даниил Зайва ученик 10 класса Средней школы Имени Махмета Каыйрбаева
  2. 2. Если взять первые квадраты 1; 4; 9; 16; 25; 36 То можно заметить закономерность 4-1=3 9-4=5 16-9=7 25-16=9 36-25=11 Разность между квадратами увеличивается на 2(Я сам лично проверил эту закономерность с помощью школьной таблицы квадратов, и эта вся таблица подчинялась этой закономерности)
  3. 3.  Эта закономерность нужна для того, что бы получать квадраты не способом умножения числа самого на себя, а способом сложения Что бы пользоваться этой закономерностью нужно знать квадраты десятков (10^2)100+21=121+23=144+25=169… (20^2)400+41=441+43=484+45=529… (30^2)900+61=961+63=1024+65=1089… (40^2)1600+81=1681+83=1764+85=1849… (50^2)2500+101=2601+103=2704+105=2809… (60^2)3600+121=3721+123=3844+125=3969… (70^2)4900+141=5041+143=5184+145=5329… (80^2)6400+161=6561+163=6724+165=6889… (90^2)8100+181=8281+183=8464…9604+197=9801+199=10000 Что бы понять с какого числа нужно прибавлять нужна формула Nk=20k+1 N-число которое нужно прибавлять к квадратному десятку( и в следствии дальше прибавлять по этой закономерности для нахождения следующего квадрата) k-номер строки или десяток Пример:N8=20*8+1=161 теперь мы знаем с какого числа надо начинать прибавлять в 8-ой строке к 6400 и дальше прибавлять по этой закономерности
  4. 4.  Она служит для получения квадратов не способом умножения числа самого на себя, а как и 1-ая, сложением
  5. 5. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 100 121 144 169 196 225 256 289 324 361 Разность Q l 300 320 340 360 380 400 420 440 460 480 2 400 441 484 529 576 625 676 729 784 841 Разность Q ll 500 520 540 560 580 600 620 640 660 680 3 900 961 1024 1089 1156 1225 1296 1369 1444 1521 Разность Q lll 700 720 740 760 780 800 820 840 860 880 4 1600 1681 1764 1849 1936 2025 2116 2209 2304 2401 Разность Q lV 900 920 940 960 980 1000 1020 1040 1060 1080 5 2500 2601 2704 2809 2916 3025 3136 3249 3364 3481 Разность Q V 1100 1120 1140 1160 1180 1200 1220 1240 1260 1280 6 3600 3721 3844 3969 4096 4225 4356 4489 4624 4761 Разность Q Vl 1300 1320 1340 1360 1380 1400 1420 1440 1460 1480 7 4900 5041 5184 5329 5476 5625 5776 5929 6084 6241 Разность Q Vll 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 8 6400 6561 6724 6889 7056 7225 7396 7569 7744 7921 Разность Q Vlll 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 1860 1880 9 8100 8281 8464 8649 8836 9025 9216 9409 9604 9801 f +0 +20 +40 +60 +80 +100 +120 +140 +160 +180
  6. 6.  Я хочу доказать эту закономерность формулой Mn=300+20n+200(Q-1)  n-номер столбца или единицы  Q-строка разности  M-это разность большего и меньшего квадрата в столбце  Пример:M4=300+20*4+200(4-1)=980  Проверяем: 54^2-44^2=2916-1936=980  Доказано, дальше можно прибавлять по этой же формуле или к примеру прибавить к Q из 0-ого столбца и f из любого столбца и тем самым получить следующий квадрат ( к сведенью что бы найти f нужна формула f=20n,а это значит, что формулу которая с верху ,можно просто заменить 20n на fn)  Пример:60^2-50^2=3600-2500=1100(эта разность V или Q5 0-ого столбца), после к Q5 0-ого столбца прибавим f5 и получим 1100+20*5=1200  Проверяем:65^2-55^2=4225-3025=1200  Доказано
  7. 7.  Как и предыдущие закономерности она служит для другого метода нахождения квадратного числа  Что бы пользоваться 3-ей закономерностью нужно знать 2-ую
  8. 8.  Если взять квадраты столбцов с одинаковыми цифрами на концах , то можно заметить ещё одну закономерность
  9. 9. 1 разность 9 1 121 240 361 2 441 400 841 3 961 560 1521 4 1681 720 2401 5 2601 880 3481 6 3721 1040 4761 7 5041 1200 6241 8 6561 1360 7921 9 8281 1520 9801 +20 +160 +180 2 разность 8 1 144 180 324 2 484 300 784 3 1024 420 1444 4 1764 540 2304 5 2704 660 3364 6 3844 780 4624 7 5329 900 6084 8 6889 1020 774 9 8649 1140 9604 +40 +120 +160
  10. 10. 3 разность 7 1 169 120 289 2 529 200 729 3 1089 280 1369 4 1849 360 2209 5 2809 440 3249 6 3969 520 4489 7 5329 600 5929 8 6889 680 7569 9 8649 860 9409 +60 +80 +140 4 разность 6 1 196 60 256 2 576 100 676 3 1156 140 1296 4 1936 180 2116 5 2916 220 3136 6 4096 260 4356 7 5476 300 5776 8 7056 340 7396 9 8836 380 9216 +80 +40 +120
  11. 11. Можно заметить, что закономерность работает, но как и в любом правиле есть исключения Данное исключение–это столбцы 0-ой с 5-ым и 0-ой с 9-ым Можно заметить, что у квадратов этих столбцов цифры на концах не схожи, но закономерность работает
  12. 12. 0 разность 5 1 100 125 225 2 400 225 625 3 900 325 1225 4 1600 425 2025 5 2500 525 3025 6 3600 625 4225 7 4900 725 5625 8 6400 825 7225 9 8100 925 9025 +0 +100 +100 0 разность 9 1 100 261 361 2 400 441 841 3 900 621 1521 4 1600 801 2401 5 2500 981 3481 6 3600 1161 4761 7 4900 1341 6241 8 6400 1521 7921 9 8100 1701 9801 +0 +180 +180
  13. 13.  Я хочу доказать эту закономерность формулой: Z(k)=D+T(k-1)  D-это разность первых квадратов из сталбцов, т.е. квадрат большего столбцо отнять квадрат меньшего столбца, если представить это формулой,то это будет выгледеть так: D=nБ-nМ  Т=fБ-fМ , Т-разность коофицентов  f-коофицент  Z-разность квадратов в той или иной строке  Пример: возьмём 1-ый и 9–ый столбец и найдём разность квадратов во 2-ой строке.Z(2)=(361-121)+(180-20)(2- 1)=240+160*1=400  Проверяем:29^2-21^2=841-441=400 Доказано, т.е. если прибавлять каждый раз к разности по Т , а после прибавлять к квадрату из nм , то мы будем получать квадраты из nб, так же можно проделать это решение и наоборот просто на проста найти nм через nб  Пример: найдём следующий квадрат с этими же столбцами зная 31^2=961 прибавив к 400 ещё Т=160 Получим 560 и после получим 961+560=1521=39^2
  14. 14.

×