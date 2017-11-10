закономерности в таблице квадратов

Государственное учреждение «Средняя общеобразовательная школа имени Махмета Кайырбаева» Актогайского района Павлодарской о...
Оглавление Аннотация……………………………………………………………….2стр. Введение………………………………………………………………. .3стр. 1.Основнаячасть..................
Аннотация В девятом классе на уроке алгебры, мы находили закономерностив последовательностичисел. Однойиз последовательнос...
Введение Математика довольно сложный, но интересный предмет. Она требует усидчивостиинастойчивости, есливы решили изучать ...
1. Основная часть 1.1. Из истории таблицы квадратов В древней Греции жил одинучённый. Он был известенна всю Грецию, а в на...
(20^2) 400+41=441+43=484+45=529… (30^2) 900+61=961+63=1024+65=1089… (40^2) 1600+81=1681+83=1764+85=1849… (50^2) 2500+101=2...
А – число. Котороенужно прибавить к квадрату для получения следующего числа (или разность двух соседнихквадратов). k - ном...
получить следующий квадрат ( к сведенью что бы найти f нужна формула f=20n,а это значит, что формулу которая с верху ,можн...
Можно заметить, что закономерность работает, но как и в любом правиле есть исключения. Данное исключение – это столбцы 0-о...
Проверяем:29^2-21^2=841-441=400 Доказано, т.е. если прибавлять каждый раз к разностипо Т , а после прибавлять к квадрату и...
