КГКП «Усть-Каменогорский медицинский колледж» Участие в Региональной конференции «Наука и медицина: точка зрения современн...
Тема: «ЭСТЕТИЧЕСКАЯ СТОМАТОЛОГИЯ. СНЯТИЕ ЗУБНЫХ ОТЛОЖЕНИЙ УЛЬТРАЗВУКОМ.» Подготовила: студентка гр.ДАНТ – 212 Кузнецова Ол...
Цель: Пропаганда здорового образа жизни; Воспитание чувства долга за своё здоровье и здоровье окружающих; Знакомство с сов...
Красивая белоснежная улыбка не только признак хорошего здоровья, но и элемент культуры, символ благополучия и преуспевания...
Прежде всего, это эстетическая реставрация зубов. Термин «художественная реставрация» подразумевает восстановление идеальн...
Наши зубы выполняют следующие функции: • Участие в процессе пищеварения — откусывание и пережевывание пищи, удерживание ее...
Как защитить зубы от кариеса Одно из основных заболеваний зубов — кариес. Это заболевание твердых тканей зуба, вызванное д...
Гигиена полости рта – один из разделов личной гигиены человека. Как и всякая гигиена , она направлена на сохранение здоров...
Механический метод снятия зубных отложений Всем известен тот факт, что на 100% избавится от зубных отложений в домашних ус...
Ультразвуковая чистка зубов  это один из самых современных и наиболее безопасных способов профессиональной чистки зубов ....
Так называемое лечение зубного камня ультразвуком проводят при помощи специальных аппаратов, называемых ультразвуковыми ск...
Мягкий зубной налет
Сама по себе ультразвуковая чистка зубов редко применяется как отдельная процедура. Чаще всего она либо дополняет профилак...
 Поддесневой зубной камень
Полировка эмалиПолировка эмали инструментоминструментом Air-FlowAir-Flow Ассистент врача в это время с помощьюАссистент вр...
ВЫВОД Следите за своими зубами, регулярно чистите зубы и посещайте стоматолога два раза в год, и вы сохраните свои зубы зд...
ультразвук.чистка зубов
ультразвук.чистка зубов
ультразвук.чистка зубов
ультразвук.чистка зубов
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ультразвук.чистка зубов

25 views

Published on

презентация

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ультразвук.чистка зубов

  1. 1. КГКП «Усть-Каменогорский медицинский колледж» Участие в Региональной конференции «Наука и медицина: точка зрения современной молодежи», посвященной Международной выставке «ЭКСПО – 2017»
  2. 2. Тема: «ЭСТЕТИЧЕСКАЯ СТОМАТОЛОГИЯ. СНЯТИЕ ЗУБНЫХ ОТЛОЖЕНИЙ УЛЬТРАЗВУКОМ.» Подготовила: студентка гр.ДАНТ – 212 Кузнецова Ольга Евгеньевна Руководитель проекта: Преподаватель высшей категории дисциплины «Анатомия» Насонова Ольга Викторовна
  3. 3. Цель: Пропаганда здорового образа жизни; Воспитание чувства долга за своё здоровье и здоровье окружающих; Знакомство с современными методами гигиены полости рта, а в целом – профилактика стоматологических заболеваний. Актуальность: По статистическим данным, в г.Усть- Каменогорске, распространенность кариеса среди населения составляет 75%. Из 100 осмотренных 12-тилетних детей, у 76 диагностирован кариес, среди взрослого населения из 100 осмотренных у 87 кариес. Стоматологическая заболеваемость в нашем городе достаточно велика, и в связи с этим следует обратить огромное внимание на профилактику.
  4. 4. Красивая белоснежная улыбка не только признак хорошего здоровья, но и элемент культуры, символ благополучия и преуспевания. Она очаровывает, привлекает взгляды, вызывает восхищение. Стать обладателем безупречной улыбки позволяют возможности современной эстетической стоматологии.
  5. 5. Прежде всего, это эстетическая реставрация зубов. Термин «художественная реставрация» подразумевает восстановление идеального внешнего вида зуба, его цвета, структуры и других параметров. Специалист, занимающийся ею, должен быть настоящим художником. Здесь важна полная имитация природы. Ткани естественного зуба, эмаль и дентин, различны по цвету, плотности, светопреломлению. С помощью современных пломбировочных материалов, обладающих природным цветом (более 30 оттенков белого), блеском и прозрачностью живых зубов, возможно создать абсолютно незаметную, полностью гармонирующую с окружающими зубами реставрацию. Иными словами, реставрация зубов – это устранение всех изменений и дефектов, связанных с их поражением кариесом или с проведенным стоматологическим лечением.
  6. 6. Наши зубы выполняют следующие функции: • Участие в процессе пищеварения — откусывание и пережевывание пищи, удерживание ее в полости рта. • Участие в произношении звуков. Если не будет передних зубов, то такие звуки, как [Д], [Т], [Ф] произнести будет нельзя. • Формирование внешнего облика. Эстетика улыбки приобретает все большее значение в жизни человека. Сейчас и взрослые и дети хотят иметь здоровые и красивые зубы. Несомненно, внешний облик и впечатление, которое человек производит на окружающих, во многом зависит от состояния его зубов.
  7. 7. Как защитить зубы от кариеса Одно из основных заболеваний зубов — кариес. Это заболевание твердых тканей зуба, вызванное действием кислотообразующих микроорганизмов. Кариес приводит к анатомическим, функциональным и эстетическим дефектам зуба. Основной фактор, вызывающий кариес и воспаления в окружающих зуб тканях (пародонте) — бактериальный налет. Зубной налет возникает уже через 6 часов после чистки зубов. По мере того как количество зубного налета увеличивается, в нем создается благоприятная среда для кариесогенных микроорганизмов. Больше всего зубной налет скапливается в труднодоступных для очищения участках полости рта: • на щечных поверхностях и фиссурах (углублениях) жевательных зубов (моляров и премоляров); • в апроксимальных поверхностях зубов; • в области десневого края; • под десной.
  8. 8. Гигиена полости рта – один из разделов личной гигиены человека. Как и всякая гигиена , она направлена на сохранение здоровья и профилактику заболеваний. В стоматологии разделяют гигиену полости рта на индивидуальную и профессиональную. Индивидуальная гигиена полости рта– тщательное и регулярное удаление пациентом зубных отложений с поверхностей зубов и десен с помощью различных средств. Правильная и качественная самостоятельная либо индивидуальная чистка зубов является основным залогом стоматологического здоровья.
  9. 9. Механический метод снятия зубных отложений Всем известен тот факт, что на 100% избавится от зубных отложений в домашних условиях невозможно, это под силу только профессиональному стоматологу — гигиенисту. Связано это с тем, что только стоматолог может видеть зуб со всех сторон и имеет доступ в самые дальние участки зубного ряда, туда, где доступ зубной щеткой невозможен. Межзубные промежутки не менее трудно почистить самостоятельно. Процедура гигиенической чистки, включает в себя не только удаление зубного налета и зубного камня, но и чистку зубов под десной, благодаря чему мы можем избавиться от болезнетворных микроорганизмов, и, следовательно от неприятного запаха изо рта. Самым эффективным способом удаления зубных отложений является механическая чистка. Этот метод, заключается в инструментальном снятии камня и налета с зубов, а так же полировке поверхностей зуба, что замедляет дальнейшее отложение камня. Основными способами механического удаления зубного камня являются чистка ультразвуком, чистка с помощью кюрет или кюретаж, и Air-Flow порошково-струйная чистка зубов.
  10. 10. Ультразвуковая чистка зубов  это один из самых современных и наиболее безопасных способов профессиональной чистки зубов .  Суть данной методики заключается в удалении зубного налета и зубного камня с поверхности зубной эмали специальным аппаратом (ультразвуковым скалером) при помощи воздействия ультразвуковой вибрации на поверхность зуба.  Довольно твердый по составу зубной камень с трудом поддается механическому воздействию. Удаление же зубного камня химическим методом может привести к повреждению эмали. Специально подобранная частота и амплитуда колебаний в ультразвуковом скалере позволяет без труда отделить зубной камень от поверхности зуба, не повреждая при этом саму зубную эмаль.
  11. 11. Так называемое лечение зубного камня ультразвуком проводят при помощи специальных аппаратов, называемых ультразвуковыми скалерами (или скейлерами). Такие аппараты могут быть выполнены либо в виде отдельного блока, либо встроены непосредственно в стоматологическую установку. Самое главное в ультразвуковом скалере – это специальный наконечник, на конце которого будет закреплена металлическая насадка. Кончик этой насадки совершает колебательные движения очень высокой частоты (от 25 до 50 кГц), что относится к ультразвуковому диапазону. В процессе работы на насадку обильно подается вода, которая сразу же удаляется из полости рта через слюноотсос.
  12. 12. Мягкий зубной налет
  13. 13. Сама по себе ультразвуковая чистка зубов редко применяется как отдельная процедура. Чаще всего она либо дополняет профилактическую процедуру Air Flow (ультразвук, а также струя из воздуха, воды и соды подаётся в полость рта, очищая поверхность зубов от тёмного налёта и делая сами зубы более гладкими), либо выступает как дополнение к процедуре кюретажа пародонтальных карманов (это необходимо в том случае, когда зубной камень оказывается под десной и поражает ткани, не защищённые эмалью).
  14. 14.  Поддесневой зубной камень
  15. 15. Полировка эмалиПолировка эмали инструментоминструментом Air-FlowAir-Flow Ассистент врача в это время с помощьюАссистент врача в это время с помощью стоматологического эвакуатора-пылесосастоматологического эвакуатора-пылесоса следит за своевременным удалением изследит за своевременным удалением из полости рта пациента распыляемого состава.полости рта пациента распыляемого состава. до после
  16. 16. ВЫВОД Следите за своими зубами, регулярно чистите зубы и посещайте стоматолога два раза в год, и вы сохраните свои зубы здоровыми, красивыми, что не может не быть замечено окружающими. Ведь наша улыбка — это наша визитная карточка, наш имидж и составляющая образа успешного, уверенного в себе человека.

×