Weekly Job Bulletin Week 26 Looking for opportunities or promising talents for positions in the area of development?
New Postings this week 1. Entry and Mid-Level Positions Duty Station Position Grade Closing Date Jerusalem Field Security
New York, USA Accountant Office of Programme Planning, Budget and Accounts Mid 12 Aug 2017 2. Senior Positions Duty Statio
New York, USA Public Information Officer Office of the Special Adviser on Africa Senior 10 Aug 2017 Bangkok, Thailand Chie
Kiev, Ukraine Imagery Analyst Officer OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Senior 04 Jul 2017 Bangkok, Thailand Chie
Week 26

  1. 1. Weekly Job Bulletin Week 26 Looking for opportunities or promising talents for positions in the area of development? Does your Organization/Employer offer any vacancies that could be a match for previous JPOs or SARCs? Please feel free to forward us any vacancy to asdrubal.santana@undp.org and we will add them to the weekly bulletin! This week’s highlight – Positions in Migration and Development The Global Forum on Migration and Development is taking place this week in Berlin, Germany. The conference offers a space where governments can discuss the multidimensional aspects, opportunities and challenges related to migration and its inter-linkages with development. The forum is currently focused on developing a strategy to contribute to the United Nations’ Global Compact on Migration which is intended to be a signal for an enhanced global migration policy by 2018. If you are into this field, please find below some relevant positions that we are highlighting this week. Duty Station Position Grade Closing Date Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Programme Coordinator (Mixed Migration) International Organisation for Migration Mid 02 Jul 2017 Banjul, Gambia International Consultant on Migration of Children UNICEF Mid 10 Jul 2017 Juba, South Sudan Migration Health Programme Coordinator International Organisation for Migration Mid 13 Jul 2017 Geneva, Switzerland Director, Migration Health Division International Organisation for Migration Senior 17 Jul 2017 Tunisians fleeing their home country board bus in Lampedusa, Italy. © UN Photo/UNHCR/Phil Behan
  2. 2. New Postings this week 1. Entry and Mid-Level Positions Duty Station Position Grade Closing Date Jerusalem Field Security Officer (Temporary Job Opening) Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Mid 06 Jul 2017 Sana’a, Yemen Human Rights Officer (Temporary Job Opening) Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Mid 06 Jul 2017 New York, USA Procurement Officer (2 Positions) (Temporary Job Openings Office of Central Support Services Mid 06 Jul 2017 New York, USA Graphic Design Officer (Temporary Job Opening) Department of Public Information Mid 07 Jul 2017 New Delhi, India Programme Officer (Transnational Organized Crime) United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Mid 27 Jul 2017 Brussels, Belgium Programme Management Officer (Risk knowledge and analysis) United Nations International Strategy for Disaster Reduction Secretariat Mid 27 Jul 2017 Geneva, Switzerland Information Officer Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Mid 06 Aug 2017 Geneva, Switzerland Public Information Officer Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Mid 06 Aug 2017 Geneva, Switzerland Public Information Officer (Project Manager) Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Mid 06 Aug 2017 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Deputy Chief, Security and Safety Service Economic Commission for Africa Mid 10 Aug 2017 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Procurement Officer Economic Commission for Africa Mid 10 Aug 2017 New York, USA Intergovernmental Affairs Officer Department for General Assembly and Conference Management Mid 11 Aug 2017
  3. 3. New York, USA Accountant Office of Programme Planning, Budget and Accounts Mid 12 Aug 2017 2. Senior Positions Duty Station Position Grade Closing Date New York, USA Chief of Service, Political Affairs (Temporary Job Opening) Department of Political Affairs Senior 06 Jul 2017 New York, USA Conduct and Discipline Officer (Temporary Job Opening) Department of Field Support Senior 07 Jul 2017 El Fasher, Sudan Chief of Staff AU/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur Senior 07 Jul 2017 Suva, Fiji Human Rights Officer (Temporary Job Opening) Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Senior 08 Jul 2017 New York, USA Human Resources Officer (Temporary Job Opening) Office of Human Resources Management Senior 09 Jul 2017 Washington, USA Manager, Multilateral Investment Fund Inter-American Development Bank Senior 18 Jul 2017 Goma, DR Congo Programme Management Officer, Human Settlements (Team Leader) United Nations Human Settlements Programme Senior 22 Jul 2017 Bangkok, Thailand Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Senior 22 Jul 2017 Vienna, Austria Chief, Implementation Support Section II United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Senior 27 Jul 2017 Vienna, Austria Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Senior 28 Jul 2017 Nairobi, Kenya Director, Corporate Services United Nations Environment Programme Senior 06 Aug 2017 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Economic Affairs Officer Economic Commission for Africa Senior 06 Aug 2017 New York, USA Public Information (Resource Mobilization) Officer Human Security Unit Senior 06 Aug 2017
  4. 4. New York, USA Public Information Officer Office of the Special Adviser on Africa Senior 10 Aug 2017 Bangkok, Thailand Chief, Trade Policy and Facilitation Section Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Senior 11 Aug 2017 New York, USA Chief, Security Training and Development Department of Safety and Security Senior 12 Aug 2017 New York, USA Human Resources Officer Office of Human Resources Management Senior 12 Aug 2017 Previous Postings closing soon Duty Station Position Grade Closing Date Beirut, Lebanon Regional Advisor on Technology for Development Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia Mid 01 Jul 2017 New York, USA Sustainable Development Officer Department of Economic and Social Affairs Mid 01 Jul 2017 Nairobi, Kenya Chief of Section, Conference Services (Planning & Coordination Section) Department for General Assembly and Conference Management Senior 02 Jul 2017 Nairobi, Kenya Administrative Officer United Nations Environment Programme Senior 02 Jul 2017 Skopje, Macedonia Police Training Adviser OSCE Mission to Skopje Senior 03 Jul 2017 Bogota, Colombia Mission Planning Officer (Temporary) United Nations Mission in Colombia Mid 03 Jul 2017 Kabul, Afghanistan Protection Technical Officer (Child Protection) Norwegian Refugee Council Mid 03 Jul 2017 New York, USA Associate Public Information Officer (Temporary) Department of Public Information Mid 04 Jul 2017 Kiev, Ukraine Database Officer OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Senior 04 Jul 2017
  5. 5. Kiev, Ukraine Imagery Analyst Officer OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Senior 04 Jul 2017 Bangkok, Thailand Chief, Space Applications Section (Temporary) Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Senior 05 Jul 2017 Bangkok, Thailand Chief, Space Applications Section (Temporary) Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Senior 05 Jul 2017 Bujumbura, Burundi Humanitarian Affairs Officer / Inter Cluster Coordinator Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Senior 05 Jul 2017 Baghdad, Iraq Political Affairs Officer (Temporary) United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Mid 05 Jul 2017 Erbil, Iraq Political Affairs Officer (Temporary) United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Mid 05 Jul 2017 Nicosia, Cyprus Special Assistant, Political Affairs (Temporary) United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Mid 05 Jul 2017 Kiev, Ukraine Geographical Information System Officer OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Senior 05 Jul 2017 Nairobi, Kenya Communications Officer United Nations Environment Programme Mid 05 Jul 2017 Incheon City, Republic of Korea Sustainable Development Expert Department of Economic and Social Affairs Mid 05 Jul 2017 Belgrade, SerbiaProject Coordinator OSCE Mission to Serbia Senior 06 Jul 2017 Vienna, Austria Associate Programme Officer (Temporary) United Nations Office at Vienna Mid 06 Jul 2017 The Hague, The Netherlands Head, Judicial Operations Unit International Criminal Court Mid 06 Jul 2017 Nairobi, Kenya Programme Management Officer United Nations Environment Programme Mid 06 Jul 2017
  6. 6. Expand your opportunities of getting a relevant job by checking the following websites: • UN jobfinder: http://unjobfinder.org/ (has extensive search options, also list jobs for other international organizations). • UN Job List: http://unjoblist.org/ (unofficial UN jobs compilation, with extensive search options). • UN Jobs (Swiss Association): http://unjobs.org/ (unofficial UN jobs compilation). • UN Career Portal: http://careers.un.org/lbw/Home.aspx • UNDP Jobs: http://jobs.undp.org/ • UNOPS: https://gprs.unops.org/pages/viewvacancy/VAListing.aspx • UNRWA: https://www.unrwa.org/careers • Climate Change Policy & Practice: http://climate-l.iisd.org/jobs/ • Development Aid weekly job newsletter: http://www.developmentaid.org/jobs • The Market Place for International Development: http://www.comminit.com/job_vacancies

