What cms features your e commerce portal needs doc

E-commerce portal development is on the rise more than ever these days, since E-commerce seems to be the only way for commerce to continue as we stay home, stay safe, and go digital to avoid the Coronavirus. There are a number of E-commerce development services, and numerous E-commerce development companies in India, and other countries in the world, and there are a number of terms associated with E-commerce, as well. In case you have an E-commerce portal, or are planning to have one developed, the information here could prove useful to you.

  1. 1. What CMS Features Your E-commerce Portal Needs E-commerce portal development is on the rise more than ever these days, since E- commerce seems to be the only way for commerce to continue as we stay home, stay safe, and go digital to avoid the Coronavirus. There are a number of E-commerce development services, and numerous E-commerce development companies in India, and other countries in the world, and there are a number of terms associated with E- commerce, as well. In case you have an E-commerce portal, or are planning to have one developed, the information here could prove useful to you. To achieve success in the busy, booming world of E-commerce, one of the major things that you would need to concentrate on would be your CMS, or Content Management System. A CMS is a software that helps you to edit, manage, and publish website content. A CMS can manage various kinds of content in the case of an E-commerce site, like –  Pages related to Product Description  Information related to Payment and Shipping
  2. 2.  Page Layouts  Promotional Matter (Popups, Banners)  Email Content (Marketing, Transactional)  Mobile-friendly Content  Coupons, Discounts CMS can be either self-hosted, or hosted by a SaaS software. To suit the times of today, and the future, an E-commerce CMS needs to have a certain set of features. Here are some of them. CMS Features for UX Optimization  Content Optimization for mobile devices  Good Inventory Management  Easy Integrations and Flexible Design Options  Hassle-free Process of Check Out  Recommendations related to Products CMS Features for SEO  Meta Descriptions and Page Titles  Buttons for Social Sharing  Page URLs  Auto XML Sitemap  Canonical Link Markup  Navigation Links Control  Integrated Blogging Platforms CMS Features for Analytics and Testing  Analytics Integration  A/B Testing CMS Features for Optimization of Offsite Marketing and Sales  Customer Support Management System  Email Marketing Automation One thing that has to be kept in mind is that there can hardly be a ‘One Size Fits All’ CMS System for E-commerce portals. You, therefore, need to know your custom needs, selling strategies, and requirements thoroughly in order to decide what would be the best solution for you. There are various E-commerce development services, and you can gather as much information regarding E-commerce portal development as you want to, before you finally embark upon your unique project. In fact, you are welcome to discuss your ideas with us, as well.
  3. 3. We are an E-commerce system development company based in India, and we have the requisite experience, and expertise, to not only give you the right information, guidance, help, and advice in a friendly consultation, but also provide you with customized solutions, once we get together on your project.

