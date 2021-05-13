Customer Service in Payroll

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Customer Service with a PayrollTwist ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 1 Presented onTuesday, September 3, 2019
Our Focus ForToday  New buzz word for twenty-first century  But what is customer service?  Is it relevant to payroll? ...
Customer Service ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 8 First we need a working definition… Policy to ensure that customers receive w...
Customer Service ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 9  Is it relevant to payroll?  Take your product no matter how you treat them...
Setting Up the Policy ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 10 ►Must be in writing ►Address all issues ►Signed off by management ►Staf...
Setting Up the Policy ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 11  Should be a formal policy  Need to identify the customers  Employee...
Setting Up the Policy ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 12 ►Address each task that payroll has that interacts with its customers ►...
Listen toYour Customers ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 13  When creating the policy use customer complaints to improve areas ...
What to Include in the Policy ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 14  What you can and cannot do and when you can or cannot do it ...
Example Policy for FormW-4 ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 15 Policy should include:  Where the forms are available  How to ac...
Methods of Communication ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 16  Telephone/Voice Mail  E-mail  Website  Bulletin Boards  Snail ...
Creating or Updating the Policies- Telephone ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 17  Answering the phone  Should pick up within 3 ...
Putting Employees on Hold ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 18  Ask permission or announce it first  Do not leave on hold for lo...
Transferring Calls ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 19  Avoid transferring calls when you can  Instead do the leg work and get ...
Voice Mail ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 20  Establish a policy of responding to voice mails—24 hours no longer and keep it ...
Creating or Updating Policy-Email ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 21  Set up schedule to handle e-mails  Notifications are a m...
E-Mail ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 22  Use language that is visual, auditory or feeling—reader can’t see your face or hear ...
E-Mails ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 23  Grammar still counts and so does spelling  Keep short, use attachments for documen...
Websites ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 24  If you have one they must be up-to-date  If you don’t have one— get one if possib...
Bulletin Boards ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 25  On the walls type of communication  Use if you can—paper is still necessar...
Written Communications ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 26  Staff should use templates to speak with “one voice”  No errors!  ...
Writing the Policy ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 27 ►This takes time ►Not a quick task—could take a year ►Procedures need to b...
Having Management Sign Off ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 28 ►Must be done to be effective ►Before it is published or given to ...
Payroll Calendars And Customer Service ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 29 ►Establish a payroll calendar for other departments to...
TrainingYour Staff ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 30 ►Should be included from the beginning to help them buy into the new polic...
Example—University of Notre Dame ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 32
Implementing the Policy ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 33  Make sure everyone know it  Stick to it even in busy times  Year ...
Calming the Irate Customer ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 34  Listen, let them vent within reason  Stay calm yourself but be ...
Calming the Irate Customer ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 35  Once calm—move to problem solving  Focus on the employee needs ...
Learn to Listen… Problem Solved? ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 36  Listen with both ears and with your mind as well—old sayin...
TrackYour Progress ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 37  Screen voice mails/call centers periodically  Screen e-mails periodical...
Failures Will Occur ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 38 ►You are human—enough said ►Learn from them and go on ►Follow up when mis...
IfYou Failed… ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 39  Take responsibility and apologize  Solve the problem quickly  Add a little ...
But ifYou’re Right and They’reWrong… ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 40  Deal with the emotions first  But establish the facts...
GeneralTips ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 41 ►Never blame the computer for any errors ►Never be madder than the customer ►It i...
GeneralTips ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 42 Never lie! You can only do what you can do  Impossible is impossible  The law...
GeneralTips ©2019 The Payroll Advisor 43  Customer service hours  For call centers  For office  For employee service c...
Customer Service in Payroll

By establishing a customer service policy with a payroll twist, the manager creates an environment within the payroll department that focuses on increasing productivity and efficiency of the department rather than on the customer needs. However, this in turn actually allows the department to offer better service to its customers in the long run. It sets up when the department is available and when it is not. What it needs and when it needs it to ensure that all of its customers are paid on time and in compliance with all labor and tax laws.

