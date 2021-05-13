Customer Service in Payroll

By establishing a customer service policy with a payroll twist, the manager creates an environment within the payroll department that focuses on increasing productivity and efficiency of the department rather than on the customer needs. However, this in turn actually allows the department to offer better service to its customers in the long run. It sets up when the department is available and when it is not. What it needs and when it needs it to ensure that all of its customers are paid on time and in compliance with all labor and tax laws.