Situs jasa angkut pindahan

Slide jasa angkut pindah yang dibuat utk diri sendiri dalam bentuk pdf. Utk bahan referensi diri saat ingin melakukan pindahan. Mungkin berguna juga untuk publik yang berencana pindah.

Situs jasa angkut pindahan

  1. 1. 2 3 4 1 Purenti Purenti.com situs penyewaan truk, termasuk jasa pindahan rumah. Deliveree Deliveree adalah situs logistik. Nama CEO yang menjabat saat ini Tom Kim. Thelorry Thelorry jasa penyewaan kendaraan dan truk on demand. Co-founder adalah Chee Hau. Indomovers Indomovers adalah perusahaan jasa angkutan pindahan profesional. PENYEDIA JASA PINDAHAN Berikut ini adalah 4 situs penyedia jasa pindahan. Daftar disini hanya sebagai referensi saja bukan rekomendasi ataupun endorse, dan urutan bukan berarti menentukan kualitas.
  2. 2. URL www.purenti.com Berdiri Domain di registrasikan pada 10 September 2016 berdasarkan data dari https://whois.domaintools.com/purenti.com Service Sewa truk pindahan rumah, kost, kantor, kontrakan, ruko. Asal Indonesia (berdasarkan Registrant Country pada https://whois.domaintools.com/purenti.com) PURENTI
  3. 3. URL https://www.deliveree.com/i d/ Berdiri Domain di registrasikan pada 12 September 2011 berdasarkan data dari https://whois.domaintools.com/deliveree.com Service Jasa layanan transportasi ekspedisi, logistik, kargo Asal Singapore (berdasarkan Registrant Country pada https://whois.domaintools.com/deliveree.co m) DELIVEREE
  4. 4. URL https://www.thelorry.com/id Berdiri Domain di registrasikan pada 05 April 2014 berdasarkan data dari https://whois.domaintools.com/thelorry.com Service Jasa angkut barang, pindah & titip belanja. Asal Kuala Lumpur (berdasarkan Registrant State/Province pada https://whois.domaintools.com/thelorry.com) THELORRY
  5. 5. URL www.indomovers.co.id Berdiri Domain di registrasikan pada 20 Oktober 2017 berdasarkan data dari https://whois.domaintools.com/indomovers.co.i d Service Jasa pindahan gudang & kantor Asal INDOMOVERS Indonesia (berdasarkan Registrant Country pada https://whois.domaintools.com/indomovers.co.id
  6. 6. Semoga slide ini membantu bagi Anda yang sedang ingin pindah. Saya membuat ini disaat bersamaan sedang memilih jasa pindahan TERIMA KASIH

