Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HoloLensを使ったデジタルな キャラクターとの付き合い方 HoloMoto
About Me • HoloMoto • 最近はロービジョン（視覚的な困難）の方々×HoloLensに取り組み中 • ブログ「夜風のMixedReality」でMixedReality関連の記事を毎日更新中
今日お話しすること • HoloLens 2でのデジタルなキャラクターの表現
キャラクター×HoloLens • 以前HoloLens 1stでキャラクターに関するアプリを リリースした。 • 自分自身の分身でもあるキャラクターがネット上 で勝手に利用されいつのまにか炎上していた。 （非常に悲しい‥‥） • デジタルなキ...
HoloLens2での表現 • EyeTrackingを使用した目の動きの表現 • ユーザーのVoiceInputを使用した表情の表現 • HandTrackingを使用したキャラクターに触る表現
目(Eye) • EyeTrackingTargetコンポーネントを 使ってキャラの目を見ると時間差でこ ちらを見てくれる。 • EyeTrackingTargetにはDwell Time（時 間差で発火する)イベントがある。
表情 • HoloLens 1stではボタンで変えてい た。＝＞ロボットみたい • EyeTrackingとSpeechInputを使っ て[Come on Smile]!で笑ってくれる ようにした。
キャラクターに触る (touch) • 触る場所によって表情が変わる。 • キャラクターのボーンに合わせて [Interactable]コンポーネント • 触る場所によってはキャラが怒って NearClipが上がり一時的にキャラク ターから拒絶...
最後に • HoloLens→HoloLens 2になってInputとして使える表現が増えたのでできる表現が数倍になった • デジタルなキャラクターをデータではなくキャラクターとして表現する手法もより自然になった。 • 磨いたらストアにリリース...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HoloLens_meetup_val.21

17 views

Published on

LT Speech

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HoloLens_meetup_val.21

  1. 1. HoloLensを使ったデジタルな キャラクターとの付き合い方 HoloMoto
  2. 2. About Me • HoloMoto • 最近はロービジョン（視覚的な困難）の方々×HoloLensに取り組み中 • ブログ「夜風のMixedReality」でMixedReality関連の記事を毎日更新中
  3. 3. 今日お話しすること • HoloLens 2でのデジタルなキャラクターの表現
  4. 4. キャラクター×HoloLens • 以前HoloLens 1stでキャラクターに関するアプリを リリースした。 • 自分自身の分身でもあるキャラクターがネット上 で勝手に利用されいつのまにか炎上していた。 （非常に悲しい‥‥） • デジタルなキャラクターを３Dオブジェクトではなく キャラクターとして大切に扱えるようにしたい。
  5. 5. HoloLens2での表現 • EyeTrackingを使用した目の動きの表現 • ユーザーのVoiceInputを使用した表情の表現 • HandTrackingを使用したキャラクターに触る表現
  6. 6. 目(Eye) • EyeTrackingTargetコンポーネントを 使ってキャラの目を見ると時間差でこ ちらを見てくれる。 • EyeTrackingTargetにはDwell Time（時 間差で発火する)イベントがある。
  7. 7. 表情 • HoloLens 1stではボタンで変えてい た。＝＞ロボットみたい • EyeTrackingとSpeechInputを使っ て[Come on Smile]!で笑ってくれる ようにした。
  8. 8. キャラクターに触る (touch) • 触る場所によって表情が変わる。 • キャラクターのボーンに合わせて [Interactable]コンポーネント • 触る場所によってはキャラが怒って NearClipが上がり一時的にキャラク ターから拒絶される。
  9. 9. 最後に • HoloLens→HoloLens 2になってInputとして使える表現が増えたのでできる表現が数倍になった • デジタルなキャラクターをデータではなくキャラクターとして表現する手法もより自然になった。 • 磨いたらストアにリリース予定…表現とかやったことはブログで更新しているのでよかったら見てくださ い。

×