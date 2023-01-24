Towards A Zero-Interest Economy

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Creating an Islamic Economy requires much more than setting interest to Zero. Within a financial capitalist system currently dominating the world, zero-interest rates will crash the system. They also are strongly contrary to the interests of the financial rentier class, and will be strongly resisted. Many specific and general ideas on how to create a just and equitable Islamic Economy are discussed in this talk , given in Doha Qatar at HBKU on 25th Jan.
