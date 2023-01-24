Successfully reported this slideshow.
Towards A Zero-Interest Economy

Jan. 24, 2023
Creating an Islamic Economy requires much more than setting interest to Zero. Within a financial capitalist system currently dominating the world, zero-interest rates will crash the system. They also are strongly contrary to the interests of the financial rentier class, and will be strongly resisted. Many specific and general ideas on how to create a just and equitable Islamic Economy are discussed in this talk , given in Doha Qatar at HBKU on 25th Jan.

Creating an Islamic Economy requires much more than setting interest to Zero. Within a financial capitalist system currently dominating the world, zero-interest rates will crash the system. They also are strongly contrary to the interests of the financial rentier class, and will be strongly resisted. Many specific and general ideas on how to create a just and equitable Islamic Economy are discussed in this talk , given in Doha Qatar at HBKU on 25th Jan.

Towards A Zero-Interest Economy

  1. 1. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2023 AT 9 PM – 11 PM UTC+05 Moving Towards A Zero-Interest Economy: HBKU https://www.facebook.com/events/1382834429157101/ These Slides: http://bit.ly/AZtife
  2. 2. Moving Towards A Zero-Interest Economy Dr. Asad Zaman Slides from SlideShare: http://bit.ly/AZtife
  3. 3. Important Links: Radical & Unique Course on Islamic Economics, starting Sunday Feb 5th. For details and more information, join my mailing list: http://bit.ly/AZIEML AZ = Asad Zaman IE = Islamic Economics ML = Mailing List Slides For this talk Can Be Downloaded from: http://bit.ly/BoxIBA2022
  4. 4. In a Nutshell: For an Islamic Economy, zero interest is necessary, but NOT SUFFICIENT By itself, enforcing a zero interest today will cause a HUGE CRASH! Zero interest emerges as a NATURAL OUTCOME of a well-organized economy (both secular and Islamic). High interest rates are the emergency measures required to handle extreme mis-management of the economy – a band-aid for a wound. Reducing interest to zero REQUIRES good management of the economy. The Best Management can be achieved by using Islamic Principles.
  5. 5. Major Portions of the Talk 1. Politics – brief summary – not main goal of talk, and not my area of expertise. 2. Economics – Replacing MYTHS by TRUTHS. 3. Islamic Economic System: What are the essentials we need to implement, in order to be able to run a zero-interest economy? 4. TRANSITIONING: How to move from present highly unjust and exploitative capitalist economy towards the justice of an Islamic Economic System?
  6. 6. 1: Politics: Interest is extremely harmful to the economy. This has been recognized by many economists, on purely secular grounds. THEN – why does it persist? It is extremely beneficial to a small class of parasites. It allows them to accumulate incredible amounts of wealth. This wealth allows them to control the system and maintain it. MAIN instrument of control is MIND-CONTROL – making people believe in false economic theories, which tell us that interest is good.
  7. 7. Interest Based Transactions: Adversarial Benjamin Nelson: The Idea of Usury: From Tribal Brotherhood to Universal Otherhood. Atif Mian and Amir Sufi: House of Debt: The Global Financial Crisis would not have happened if US Mortgage Loans were made on Diminishing Musharka basis, rather than interest. Adversarial Contract: It was in the interest of banks to make loans which they know could not be repaid. Michael Hudson: Citibank Loans made to Latin American countries to acquire control of economies, KNOWING that they could never be repaid.
  8. 8. The Rentier Class Makes money without providing any service to the economy. Initially based on RENT of lands. Later, shifted to RENT of MONEY. In both cases, idle parasites make money from labor of others. Islamic Principle: Money on capital must share risks of doing business. No payment to Shylock if ships of Antonio sink. Keynes: Euthanasia of the Rentier Class – set interest rates to zero. When investments (in future of economy) are driven by gamblers, harm to economy will result.
  9. 9. 20th C History of Rentier Class Massive creation of credit by private banks – enabled by creation of Federal Reserve Bank in 1914. Money for stocks, real estate, consumer loans, everything. Massive crash in 1929 followed by strict regulation of banking. Fifty years of unprecedented prosperity in USA Europe. Counter-Revolution by Chicago School of neoliberal economists. Reagan-Thatcher Era: De-Regulation of Financial Industry Starts. Regulation removed 1999-2000. Global Financial Crisis in 2007
  10. 10. 2: Economic Transformation Based on the Uloom-ul-Umran Approach: http://bit.ly/AZUUU UuU is the Islamic Alternative to Western Social Science. To understand why Social Science is the study of Western Society only, and not a Science at all, see: The Puzzle of Western Social Science: http://bit.ly/AZpss Origins of Western Social Sciences: http://bit.ly/IR3owss Recent Paper: How Theories Shape, and are Shaped by History. Available from SSRN (search)
  11. 11. The 3-Dimensional Approach to Social Change 1. POSITIVE: Describe and Understand the situation on the Ground 2. NORMATIVE: Have clarity of vision about desired outcomes. 3. TRANSFORMATION: How to get from here to there? Strategies. For our present purpose – creation of an Islamic Economy – all three dimensions present great difficulties. We will describe these issues in greater detail. However, complete treatment is impossible
  12. 12. POSITIVE: Describe Current Economic System (in terms of Obstacles and Differences from Ideal)
  13. 13. The Biggest Obstacle: Economic Theory Economic Theory is DESIGNED to prevent us from understanding how the financial system works. • Textbooks says that money is a veil – it only affects prices, but not the real economy. • This idea prevents us from understanding and resolving inflation. See: Modern Money and Inflation: DAWN on Nov 12, 2022: https://www.dawn.com/news/1720438
  14. 14. Four Myths about Money 1. Money is sole cause of Inflation – NO: Inflation caused by COSTS 2. Printing Money by the Government will cause Inflation – NO: It is possible to create money, without causing inflation. 3. The Government must raise taxes, or borrow money, to finance its expenditures. NO: Government is NOT like a household. It can create money from NOTHING. 4. Government must borrow money from domestic sources, and from foreign sources, to function. FALSE: By using the right strategies, government NEVER needs to borrow, and has no need of TAXES.
  15. 15. Myth 1: Inflation is a Monetary Phenomenon
  16. 16. Friedman’s Folly: Inflation is everywhere and always a monetary phenomen OBVIOUSLY FALSE: Stagflation in USA was caused by OPEC oil price hikes in 1971. Current Inflation in Pakistan is imported. KEY ISSUE: What determines PRICES? Neoclassical Answer: Supply and Demand. MMT Answer: Costs of Production. Ancient unresolved controversy among Economists.
  17. 17. WHY Monetarism, when it is Obviously False? Monetarism says that money only affects prices, it cannot create employment. Government should not create Jobs. This was the RESPONSE to Keynesian Economics, which says that free markets DO NOT guarantee full employment. It is the responsibility of Government to create jobs. WHY was this FALSE doctrine created to counter a TRUE and BENEFICIAL theory?
  18. 18. Statistics are Designed to HIDE Inequality
  19. 19. Benefits of Keynesian Economics Keynesian Era Monetarist Era Reagan-Thatcher
  20. 20. Naomi Klein: The Shock Doctrine I learned more Economics from this book, than from my Stanford Ph.D. The top 1% watched their share erode, as a result of Keynesian theory An era of unprecedented prosperity in USA and Europe: 1945 to 1975 The Reagan-Thatcher Revolution AGAINST Keynesian Economics Rise of Chicago School, in wake of the Oil Shock, following Yom-Kippur War. Dramatic Rise in Inequality. Share of top 1% skyrockets. Alkire-Ritchie: Winning Ideas: Lessons from Free Market Economics https://www.ophi.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/OPHI-wp06.pd
  21. 21. The Forest-Level View • Dominant Economic Theories support power structures, and have nothing to do with reality. • Keynesian Theories are far closer to truth, but were rejected by mainstream economists. • Key Difference between Keynesians and Monetarists: Monetarists: Free markets automatically provide jobs for everyone Keynesians: The Government must use Fiscal and Monetary Policy to provide jobs for everyone.
  22. 22. The Truths About Money
  23. 23. Capitalist Economies Require Money Creation Gold and Silver Are Not Adequate As Money – BECAUSE these cannot be created according to requirements of the economy. Fundamental Equation: Created Money = Business Profits + Household Savings + Trade Surplus Money Must Created to Allow Capitalism to Function. Who Will Create Money? Where Will the Money Go? Who Will Derive the Benefits?
  24. 24. Transitioning Strategy: An Islamic Economic System is radically different from Capitalism BUT, in transitioning, removing capitalism will be the final step. Working WITHIN a capitalist economy, we must focus on • WHO will create money? • HOW will this money be used? Currently available for purchase on Amazon. For detailed discussions, join my weekly mailing list: http://bit.ly/AZieML
  25. 25. Crucial Function of Banks: Money Creation Myth: Banks are financial intermediaries. They take money of depositors and lend it to investors. Truth: Banks CREATE the money they lend (contrary to textbooks) See: Money Creation in the Modern Economy – Bank of England https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/quarterly-bulletin/2014/q1/money- creation-in-the-modern-economy Some implications of this understanding:
  26. 26. The Battle for the Control of Money Over the centuries, there has been a struggle between Private Financial Sector and Governments over the privilege of money creation. https://ssrn.com/abstract=2766855 The power to create money by banks is a central privilege of the state. It can be given to private banks only by will and consent of governments. (Shari’a also supports this view) Without government support via Central Bank, Private Banks cannot exist. Banks MUST be organized as public sector entities! Not as commercial, for-profit, private sector entities.
  27. 27. Global Losses From Failure to Understand • Global Financial Crisis Cause: Private Sector Banks pursuing private profits AGAINST public interest KNOWINGLY. Trillion dollar bailout. • Same pattern all over the globe. • Reagan deregulates S&L Industry in USA. Pursuing private profits leads to S&L crisis, wiping out all private sector banking profits since the Great Depression of 1929. • Huge Bailout protects the banks. • Privatizing the GAINS, and Socializing the Losses.
  28. 28. Key Consequence: Essential for Interest Free Economy Money Creation MUST be done in public interest, NOT for private profits. Many ways to accomplish this goal. 1. Sovereign Money, 100% Reserve Banking – takes power away from private sector, and gives it to the Government. 2. Strong Bank Regulation: Created Prosperity in USA for fifty years. 3. Islamic Banks: Instead of working for Private Profits, start working to SERVE the public interest!
  29. 29. Main Cause of Global Economic Stagnation: Financial Sector (Rentier Class) Takeover. Future of Society is determined by Investments in the future. New Money Created is Invested. Fundamental Equation (with trade balance): Created Money = Business Profits + Household Savings Business uses internal profits to invest. Household Savings encourage higher consumption, creating demand for more production. Business = Real Business + Financial Parasites. Financial Parasites = Profits without Productive Activity.
  30. 30. Keynesian Insights: ‘Socialization of Investment’ and ‘Euthanasia of the Rentier’ “Capitalism is the astounding belief that the most wickedest of men will do the most wickedest of things for the greatest good of everyone.” Investments in a Capital Economy are Gambles: "When the capital development of a country becomes a by-product of a casino, the job is likely to be ill-done.“ Key argument: Future depends on GOOD Investments in Production, not BAD investments in speculation. High Investments require Low Interest Rates. In an economy with full employment, Interest Rates will go to zero, leading to Euthanasia of the Rentier Classes, which make money without productive activity.
  31. 31. Hiding the Rentier in Economic Theory Production Function: Q=F(K,L,T) T:Terra (Land) Labor Deserves its Marginal Product (or Average Product) Manufacture Capital Also plays important role in industrial production. Dispute between Marxists and Capitalists on role of Kapital Terra: is not produced. Natural Resource. TRUST given by God to Humanity. Financial Capital is DIFFERENT from Physical Capital – BUT Money is treated the same as Machinery in modern economics.
  32. 32. There is no Justification for RENTS What is the justification for RENTS? Question occupied classical economists. Rents REDUCE productivity, being payments for idleness. Islamic Perspective: Justification for ownership of land: provision of value-added. Return to Financial Capital MUST be based on profit sharing basis – participate in risks of business, provide service to economy.
  33. 33. Operational Lessons Banks CREATE money and hence should serve Public Interest. Banks exist because of government support, and cannot exist without it Pursuit of private profits at expense of public interest has caused huge damage to the world. Banks finance investment. It can be in lands and stock (non-productive) Or in the future of the nation, for maximum social profits (not private) HOW to switch investment patterns for banks?
  34. 34. A New Vision for Islamic Banks http://bit.ly/AZibf Talk at IBA 4th ICIBF 2020. A New Paradigm for Islamic Finance: http://bit.ly/AZnpif 12th IFSB, Bank Negara, Malaysia. Since Banks are performing Public Service, they get money at 0% from Central Bank. Transition in 5 years: First Year: 20% of total credit from Central Bank to be provided at 0% interest to Private Banks, earmarked for investments in public interest. Invest in Schools, Hospital, Roads, Energy, other socially beneficial projects.
  35. 35. Governments can FORCE Banks to Serve • Central Banks have legal right to regulate bank activities. • If Central Bank refuses to provide Overnight Loans, Banks will collapse, due to reputational problems. • The Japanese Experience: Princes of Yen by Richard Werner • Central Bank set targets for lending by prioritizing sectors of the economy where lending would be most socially productive. • Banks which met targets were rewarded, and those which did not were penalized.
  36. 36. Meso-Economics: The Key to Islamic Economics In transition to secular society, the community was lost. Secular society based on the idea of religious conflict, no agreement on common goals. Transition of idea of society as a body, united in purpose, to a collection of individuals with conflicting interests. Darwinian metaphor: Survival of the fittest in jungle of fierce selfish competition Governments now regulate and adjudicate conflicts via rule of Law. No consensus on common code of social conduct. ONLY place for collective action is the government.
  37. 37. Community Driven Development Key to Prosperity Secret of Grameen Success: Lending was to communities, not individuals. Communities create social norms. Loss of communities in Europe, USA has caused massive damage. Minister of Loneliness in UK, Decrease in Life Expectancy due to increase in Suicides in the USA. Credit Creation should be community based.
  38. 38. Three-Part Solution to Credit Creation Governments are corrupt – Private Firms are greedy. Socially Productive Loans by Community Based Banks: Lend to Communities for Productive Projects. ONE index of productivity is profits. Some aspects of this solution are covered in my SBP talk on: Modern Monetary Theory for Pakistan: http://bit.ly/MMT1Pak ABC’s of Modern Monetary Theory: http://bit.ly/ABCmmt
  39. 39. 3-Way Partnership for Credit Creation Credit Creation is the most powerful tool to manage the economy. It controls investments in the future of the economy. Japanese created the world’s highest growth rates by forcing banks to invest in targeted sectors for development In private sector, mismanagement leads to speculation in land and stocks, creating price runs and crashes. In government sector, we see BOTH massive failures of public infrastructure projects – AND shining examples of massively beneficial public infrastructure. Public sector CANNOT be eliminated. Both Public and Private sector are needed. BUT we ALSO need the Middle Path: Community Based Investment. See: http://bit.ly/MMT3way
  40. 40. Community Building: Essential to Islam Communities are built on foundations of strong families. Families have broken down in the West – more than 50% children born to single mothers – WHY: Pursuit of Individual Pleasure – ignoring social responsibility – highly encouraged by Hollywood. Marriage is a commitment to build future – not a contract for fulfilment of pleasure. Massive Emphasis on rights of neigbhors, neighborhoods, Masjid, and common prayers – meant to build a community.
  41. 41. Pioneer of Community Based Development Akhtar Hameed Khan – East Pakistan – Comilla Project. Key Contribution: Build Communities and help them to solve their own problems. Orangi Pilot Project. Legacy: NRSP: 250,000 Communities organized. Many Unsung Heroes of Islamic World: See: The Deadliest Weapon: Fabricated History: http://bit.ly/AZDeadly see: Honoring Mahbubul Haq: http://bit.ly/AZMUH
  42. 42. Community Based Credit Creation All communities entitled to Qarz-e-Hasna, proportional to size of community. Communities score creditworthiness points on repayment of loan. Quality of Projects accomplished evaluated, and used to increase size of loan. Banks serve the monitoring and evaluation purpose for community based loans. Communities can build schools, roads, infrastructure, businesses, green projects, vegetables, dairy, etc. etc. etc.
  43. 43. Two Specific Suggestions Skills Training Loans: Anyone who needs skills to get suitable job should be able to take a loan to get this training. Life-Loans: Long term loans provide all children with complete financial support to enable them to become productive members of society. ONCE they start producing, they can repay society for this loan. Community Participation and Responsibility is essential to make this work.
  44. 44. MMT meets Islam MMT is intellectual heir of Keynesian legacy. Theoretical Structure of Economy built around zero-interest rate. Chicago School policies create boom-bust business cycles. MMT provides Job Guarantee Program by Government as a buffer, to prevent swings in economy and zero inflation. This is necessary and sufficient to have zero interest rate economy. Job Guarantee is built on the principle that Governments can create money to provide productive jobs to everyone who can contribute productively to society.
  45. 45. Concluding Remarks Islamic Economy is not JUST a 0% interest rate. Rather, it is a JUST economic system. Equal Opportunities for Education to all. Everyone who wants to contribute productively to society MUST be provided with a job. MMT provides a theoretical framework for achieving ZERO inflation, and thereby enables its recommended 0% interest rate system.
  46. 46. Concluding Dua’s Translation: O Allah! show us the truth as true, and inspire us to follow it. Show us falsehood as falsehood, and inspire us to abstain from it. O Allah, benefit me by that which You have taught me, and teach me that which will benefit me, and increase me in knowledge. Praise is to Allah in all situations, and I seek refuge with Allah from the torment of the Fire.
  47. 47. Some Links to Relevant Materials These Slides: http://bit.ly/AZtife Islamic Monetary Policy: http://bit.ly/AZRiba1 New Vision for Islamic Banks: http://bit.ly/AZibf Modern Monetary Theory for Pakistan: http://bit.ly/MMT1Pak ABC’s of Modern Monetary Theory: http://bit.ly/ABCmmt

×