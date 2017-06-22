Agenda Arquidiocesana Del 20 de junio al 20 de julio de 2017 Año 8 - Nº 336 Facebook: www.facebook.com/arzobispadodearequi...
Horas: 17:00 Catequesis para jóvenes y adultos (Lunes a viernes) Parroquia “San Lorenzo” Horas: 19:30 20al 22 de junio Rez...
22 de junio Asamblea G.O. Puertas del Señor, Adoración al Santísimo y Misa. Parroquia «La Merced» - Cercado Horas: 08:00 J...
Retiro el Viñedo de Raquel Para Sanar secuelas post - Aborto Av. Ramon Castilla 1408, María Parado de Bellido Alto Cayma I...
Catequesis de Confirmación Parroquia “San Miguel Arcángel” – La Recoleta Horas: 16:00 Reunión de los Grupos Parroquiales (...
Horas: 15:00 Catequesis de Confirmación Parroquia “San Juan Diego” Horas: 09:00 26 de junio Rezo del Santo Rosario (Todos ...
Formación para Misioneros (Todos los Jueves) Organiza: Lazos de Amor Mariano Horas: 18:30 Lugar: Parroquia “Nuestra Señora...
Parroquia “San Juan Bautista” – Yanahuara Horas: 07:00 a 15:00 Catequesis de Iniciación Cristiana para Adultos Parroquia “...
Ingreso libre, conferencias, exposición del Santísimo, confesiones, videos y Santa Misa Horas: 10:00 03 de julio Asamblea ...
Horas: 18:00 Capilla «Virgen de Chapi», Mariscal Castilla – Pachacutec Horas: 18:00 Capilla «Señor de los Milagros», José ...
Informes e inscripciones: Calle Santa Catalina N ° 106 – Cercado Teléfono: (054) 283605 – Cel. 958840330 Correo: agenciade...
Bazar Arquidiocesano ACAIA Calle San Francisco 123 – Cercado Horarios de Atención: Lunes a viernes: 9:00 a 13:00 y 15:00 a...
Agenda Arquidiocesana N° 336

  1. 1. Agenda Arquidiocesana Del 20 de junio al 20 de julio de 2017 Año 8 - Nº 336 Facebook: www.facebook.com/arzobispadodearequipa Twitter: www.twitter.com/ArzobispadoAreq Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVTbQTn6Sjn-IrLjJD2uswA Arzobispado de Arequipa 20al 24 de junio Novena en Honor a Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Soccorro Parroquia Del Sagrario Templo de “San Agustín” Horas: 09:00 Misa y Novena. 19:00 Misa y Novena con Exposición al Santísimo 20de junio Confesiones en el Frontis de la Basílica Catedral Todos los días Horas: 10:00 a 13:00 y 17:00 a 19:00 Oración de intercesión con los fieles (Todos los Martes) Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” La Recoleta Si quieres compartir alguna actividad de tu parroquia, movimiento o comunidad escríbenos a arzcomunicacionesaqp@gmail.com con todos los datos y el afiche, nosotros ayudaremos a difundirla en nuestra agenda de cada semana y en nuestras redes sociales.
  2. 2. Horas: 17:00 Catequesis para jóvenes y adultos (Lunes a viernes) Parroquia “San Lorenzo” Horas: 19:30 20al 22 de junio Rezo de Novena en honor al Sagrado Corazón Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” La Recoleta Horas: 08:00 Parroquia “Señor de la Caña” - Cayma Horas: 17:00 21 de junio Asamblea de Comunidad Comunidad Católica Misioneros de Jesús Parroquia «Santa Marta» - Cercado Horas: 18:30 Santa Misa, Exposición del Santísimo y confesiones Organiza Movimiento de Vida Cristiana Capilla del Instituto del Sur Horas: 19:30 Adoración al Santísimo Sacramento De lunes a viernes Parroquia «Virgen de Fátima» – Hunter Horas: 17:00 Santo Rosario de la Legión de María (Todos los Miércoles) Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” La Recoleta Horas: 16:00 22al 29 de junio Ejercicios Espirituales para varones Parroquia “Señor de la Caña” - Cayma Informes: 958255987
  3. 3. 22 de junio Asamblea G.O. Puertas del Señor, Adoración al Santísimo y Misa. Parroquia «La Merced» - Cercado Horas: 08:00 Jueves Eucarístico de Adoración Parroquia «San Juan Bautista» en Yanahuara Horas: 17:00 Adoración Eucarística 18:00 Santa Misa 19:00 Ceremonia Penitencial Reunión de junio Infancia Misionera de Arequipa Lugar: Calle Rivero 2018 Horas: 18:00 Oración y Alabanza Carismática (Todos los Jueves) Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” La Recoleta Horas: 16:00 23de junio al 01 de julio Novena en honor a San Pedro y San Pablo Parroquia “Señor de la Caña” - Cayma Horas: 19:00 23al 25 de junio Retiro Siloé Organiza: Escuela de Evangelización San Andrés Inscripciones: Parroquia “Del Sagrario” templo de “San Agustín” del Cercado Encuentro de Vida para Adultos Parroquia “Madre de Misericordia” - Capuchinos Inscripciones: Tlf. 257284 Cel. 959094801 Retiro de Conversión Organiza: Lazos de Amor Mariano Inscripciones: arequipa@misioneroslam.com Telf. 961322909 o 983002725
  4. 4. Retiro el Viñedo de Raquel Para Sanar secuelas post - Aborto Av. Ramon Castilla 1408, María Parado de Bellido Alto Cayma Informes: 954198985 raquelvineyarrd@gmail.com 23 de junio Reunión de Jóvenes Comunidad Católica “Totus Tuus” Lugar: Parroquia “Santísima Cruz” La Tomilla - Cayma Horas: 18:00 Misa de Fiesta en honor al Sagrado Corazón Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” La Recoleta Horas: 08:00 Parroquia “Señor de la Caña” - Cayma Horas: 17:00 Cena de Gala Seminario Arquidiocesano “San Jerónimo” Lugar: Club de Abogados Horas: 20:00 24 de junio Misa de Comunión en Honor a Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Soccorro Parroquia Del “Sagrario Templo” de “San Agustín” Horas: 19:00 Curso “La familia en los derechos de la mujer y del hombre” Cursos de Cultura Católica Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Emperatriz de Ámerica” Horas: 17:00 Talleres de oración y vida para jóvenes Parroquia “Madre de Misericordia” – Umacollo Horas: 16:30 Reunión de animadores de la Infancia Misionera Obras Misionales Pontificias Lugar: Calle Rivero 208 - Cercado Horas: 17:00
  5. 5. Catequesis de Confirmación Parroquia “San Miguel Arcángel” – La Recoleta Horas: 16:00 Reunión de los Grupos Parroquiales (Todos los Sábados) Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” La Recoleta Horas: 17:00 Catequesis de Primera Comunión Parroquia “San Juan Diego” Horas: 15:00 25 de junio Misa Dominical Basílica Catedral de Arequipa Horas: 11:00 Misa de Fiesta en Honor a Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Soccorro Parroquia “Del Sagrario” Templo de “San Agustín” Horas: 10:00 Procesión del Corpus Christi Parroquia “Madre de Misericordia” - Umacollo Horas: 16:30 Procesión en honor al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús Parroquia “Señor de la Caña” - Cayma Horas: 17:00 Jornada para Confirmandos Parroquia “San Juan Diego” Horas: 09:00 Asamblea de Alabanza y Adoración Comunidad Católica Shemá Av. Salaverry 202 – Vallecito (Frente al Instituto del Sur) Horas: 09:30 y 16:30 Tarde de Alabanza y evangelización Grupo de Oración Amigos de Cristo Parroquia “San José Obrero” – La Apacheta
  6. 6. Horas: 15:00 Catequesis de Confirmación Parroquia “San Juan Diego” Horas: 09:00 26 de junio Rezo del Santo Rosario (Todos los Lunes) Capilla “San José”, La Merced 108 Cercado Organiza: Radio y Tv. Nuestra Señora del Encuentro con Dios Ingresando de pueden dejar las intenciones particulares Horas: 19:00 26al 28 de junio Triduo en Honor a Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Soccorro Parroquia “Del Sagrario” Templo de “San Agustín” Horas: 09:00 y 19:00 27 de junio Atención Sacramental para Ancianos y Enfermos Parroquia «Nuestra Señora de Monserrat» – La Recoleta Se lleva la Santa Comunión a quien lo solicite. Informes: despacho parroquial Atención todos los días. Misa en Honor a San Hilarión Parroquia “del Sagrario”, Templo de “San Agustín” Horas: 18:00 Preparación de la Consagración a Jesús por María (Todos los Miércoles) Organiza: Lazos de Amor Mariano Horas: 18:30 Lugar: Parroquia “Nuestra Señora del Pilar” 29 de junio Misa en Honor a “San Judas Tadeo” Templo del “Convento de Santo Domingo” - Cercado Horas: 19:00
  7. 7. Formación para Misioneros (Todos los Jueves) Organiza: Lazos de Amor Mariano Horas: 18:30 Lugar: Parroquia “Nuestra Señora del Pilar” Misa en honor a San Pedro y San Pablo Parroquia “Señor de la Caña” - Cayma Horas: 09:00 y 18:00 30 de junio Asamblea de oración Comunidad “Misioneros de Jesús” Lugar: Parroquia “Santa Marta” - Cercado Horas: 18:00 Grupo de Oración Lazos de Amor Mariano Calle La Merced 108 a media cuadra de la Plaza de Armas Hora: 18:30 Informes: arequipa@misioneroslam.com Telef. 961322909 / 983002725 01 de julio Reunión de Comunidad Comunidad Católica «Francisco Palao» Horas: 19:00 Reunión de Comunidad Perseverancia en Cristo Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” – La Recoleta Horas: 17:30 Reunión de Matrimonios Comunidad Católica “Totus Tuus” Lugar: Parroquia “Santísima Cruz La Tomilla” - Cayma Horas: 18:00 02 de junio Fiesta Familiar Parroquial
  8. 8. Parroquia “San Juan Bautista” – Yanahuara Horas: 07:00 a 15:00 Catequesis de Iniciación Cristiana para Adultos Parroquia “San Juan Bautista” – Yanahuara Informes: Despacho parroquial Horas: 16:30 Catequesis de Primera Comunión Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” – La Recoleta Horas: 08:00 Parroquia “Sagrados Corazones” Mariscal Castilla-José Santos Atahualpa-Semi Rural Pachacutec Horas: 15:00 Parroquia “Virgen de la Medalla Milagrosa” Asistir en Familia Horas: 09:00 Parroquia “Parroquia San Juan de la Cruz” Horas: 10:00, finaliza con la Santa Misa Parroquia “Cristo Obrero” Horas: 09:00 Reunión de Ministerio de Jóvenes Comunidad Católica Shekiná Parroquia «Virgen del Carmen» - Hunter Horas: 15:00 Catequesis de Confirmación Parroquia “Señor de la Caña” - Cayma Horas: 16:00 Reunión de comunidad de Niños y Adolescentes Comunidad Católica «Totus Tuus» Lugar: Parroquia «Santísima Cruz» – Acequia Alta Horas: 08:00 Preparación a la Consagración a María (Todos los Sábados) Organiza: Lazos de Amor Mariano Horas: 16:00 Lugar: Templo “Cristo Liberador” - Miraflores Retiro de Perseverancia (Primer domingo de cada mes) Capilla “San José”, La Merced 108 Cercado Organiza: Radio y Tv. “Nuestra Señora del Encuentro con Dios”
  9. 9. Ingreso libre, conferencias, exposición del Santísimo, confesiones, videos y Santa Misa Horas: 10:00 03 de julio Asamblea G.O. “María Libertadora” (Todos los Martes) Parroquia “La Merced” - Cercado Horas: 15:00 07 de julio Vigilia en honor al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús (Primer viernes de cada mes) Capilla “San José”, La Merced 108 Cercado Organiza: Radio y Tv. “Nuestra Señora del Encuentro con Dios” Horas: 17:00 08 de julio Tarde con María (Primer sábado de cada mes) Capilla “San José”, La Merced 108 Cercado Organiza: Radio y Tv. “Nuestra Señora del Encuentro con Dios” Ingreso libre, rezo del Santo Rosario, película y procesión con la imagen de la Virgen. Horas: 16:00 20 de julio Misa en Honor al «Divino Niño Jesús» Parroquia «Nuestra Señora de Monserrat» – La Recoleta Horas: 7:00, 8:30, 10:00, 17:00 y 19:00 Parroquia «Inmaculado Corazón de María» - Miraflores Horas: 17:00 Parroquia «Madre de Misericordia» – Umacollo Horas: 17:30 (bendición de niños) y 19:00 (bendición de madres gestantes) Parroquia Del Sagrario – Templo de «San Agustín» Horas: 18:00 Parroquia «San Antonio Abad» – Miraflores Horas: 18:00 Parroquia «San Miguel Arcángel» – Cayma Horas: 18:00 Templo del Convento de «San Francisco» – Cercado
  10. 10. Horas: 18:00 Capilla «Virgen de Chapi», Mariscal Castilla – Pachacutec Horas: 18:00 Capilla «Señor de los Milagros», José Santos Atahuallpa – Pachacutec Horas: 18:00 Otros Santuario de Chapi – Polobaya Horarios de Misa Lunes a Viernes Rezo del Rosario: 10:00 horas Misa: 10:30 horas Sábados Rezo del Rosario: 10:00 horas Misas: 10:30 y 12:00 horas Domingos Rezo del Rosario: 9:00 horas Misas: 9:30 y 11:30 horas Requisitos para Bautizos: Partida de nacimiento, DNI de padrinos (ambos casados) y constancia de charlas pre bautismales de padres y padrinos. Informes: 054-633525 Peregrinación Santuario de «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» y «Divino Niño» Organiza: Agencia de Viajes Arquidiocesana «ACAIA» Visitarémos: México, Xochimilco, Cuernavaca, Taxco, Acapulco, Bogotá, Monserrate, Zipaquirá Del 27 de julio al 06 de agosto de 2017 La peregrinación será acompañada por un sacerdote de la Arquidiócesis Informes e inscripciones: Calle Santa Catalina N ° 106 – Cercado Teléfono: (054) 283605 – Cel. 958840330 Correo: agenciadeviajes@arzobispadoarequipa.org.pe Santuarios Mariano Europeos Organiza: Agencia de Viajes Arquidiocesana «ACAIA» Visitarémos: Paris, Lourdes, Monserrat, Barcelona, Zaragoza, Madrid, Toledo, Ávila, Salamanca, Fátima, Santarém, Lisboa, entre otros lugares Del 05 al 19 de septiembre de 2017 La peregrinación será acompañada por un sacerdote de la Arquidiócesis
  11. 11. Informes e inscripciones: Calle Santa Catalina N ° 106 – Cercado Teléfono: (054) 283605 – Cel. 958840330 Correo: agenciadeviajes@arzobispadoarequipa.org.pe Adoraciones Eucarísticas Basílica Catedral: De lunes a sábado, 7:00 a 19:00 horas Templo de La “Compañía de Jesús”: 9:00 a 14:00 horas y 15:00 a 19:30 horas Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de la Merced” – Cercado: miércoles y jueves 08:00 a 9:30 horas Parroquia «Espíritu Santo» - A.S.A: todos los jueves 8:00 a 19:00 horas Parroquia “Del Sagrario”, Templo de “San Agustín”: todos los jueves, 16:30 horas Parroquia “San Juan de la Cruz” - Lambramani: todos los jueves, 17:00 horas Parroquia “San Juan Bautista”- Yanahuara: todos los jueves, 17:00 a 18:00 horas Parroquia “Santa Gertrudis” – Sachaca: primeros jueves de cada mes, 17:40 p.m Parroquia “Señor de los Milagros” – Mariano Melgar: todos los días, las 24 horas Parroquia “Madre de Misericordia” – Umacollo: todos los jueves, 19:00 horas Parroquia “Espíritu Santo” – Alto Selva Alegre: todos los jueves, 15:00 horas Parroquia “Nuestra Señora de Monserrat” – La Recoleta: todos los jueves, 8:30 horas Parroquia “San Juan Diego”: todos los jueves, 17:00 horas http://www.arzobispadoarequipa.org.pe/horarioparroquias.html Canal Nuestra Señora del Encuentro con Dios - NSE Nuestros hermanos de NSE ponen a nuestro alcance todas las conferencias sobre los cursos organizados por el Arzobispado de Arequipa durante el “Jubileo Extraordinario de la Misericordia”. En su sitio web también encontrarán un resumen de las últimas actividades en nuestra Arquidiócesis, así como «La Voz del Pastor» junto a Mons. Javier Del Río Alba, Arzobispo de Arequipa. Visita su canal de Youtube en el siguiente enlace y suscríbete: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_2HinqZ_r86PSVwapPcjpw Cáritas Diocesana de Arequipa Talleres laborales: industria alimentaria, cocina y repostería, tejido a máquina, tejido a mano, confecciones textiles, manualidades, cosmetología, platería y otras especialidades. Dirigido a: Todas las edades Informes: Calle Federico Barreto 146, Ferroviarios - Cercado Teléfono: 608800 Artículos y ofertas en:
  12. 12. Bazar Arquidiocesano ACAIA Calle San Francisco 123 – Cercado Horarios de Atención: Lunes a viernes: 9:00 a 13:00 y 15:00 a 18:00 Sábados: 9:00 a 13:00 Visítanos en: www.arzobispadoarequipa.org.pe www.facebook.com/arzobispadodearequipa Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArzobispadoAreq

