UCSP-LESSON-3.pptx

An ethnic group refers to a specific group of people having certain similar characteristics and

a distinct cultural identity, which distinguish them from other groups in the community or

society. Tagalog, Ilocano, Ifugao, and Kapampangan are all examples of ethnic groups. While

ethnic group refers directly to a category or collection of people, the term ethnicity is used to

denote the shared culture of these groups, which includes cultural heritage, language or

dialect, religion, traditions and rituals, norms, values, beliefs, and other practices. Having an

ethnicity makes it easy for people to feel that they can identify with an ethnic group. In other

words, the shared culture (or ethnicity) of a group of people is what solidifies their identity asethnic group. Interestingly, it is also ethnicity that enables an individual to separate and

distinguish himself from other groups of which he is not part.

Race is a socially constructed category attributed to people who share the same biological

traits or attributes. People’s classification of race are usually based on physical characteristics

like skin color, facial features, and hair texture and color. Some of the commonly known racial

attributes are black, white, or Asian. It is important to remember that even though race is

based on biological characteristics, the concept is still socially constructed. Meaning, it is still

society that decides whether which physical characteristics are significant enough to get a

label or name. Differentiating race and ethnicity is actually not that difficult since they have

different bases. Race is constructed from biological characteristics while ethnicity is

constructed from cultural traits.