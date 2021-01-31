Konsep Kepribadian - Psikologi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Konsep Perkembangan kepribadian Kelompok 1 Reguler 1 tingkat 1
Anggota Kelompok 1 Agnes Meilina Safitri 2014471001 Anisa Dwi Ramadhan 2014471002 Avip Septia Hayusi 2014471005 Arya Teja Pramutsu 2014471004 Anisa Marrizka Sari 2014471003
1. PENGERTIAN KEPRIBADIAN
Pengertian Kepribadian Berapa pengertian kepribadian menurut para ahli dalam Sunaryo (2004) berikut ini. 1. Allport berpen...
Berdasarkan pendapat para ahli tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa, kepribadian adalah suatu organisasi psichophysis yang uni...
2. Ciri-ciri kepribadian
Elizabeth (Syamsu Yusuf, 2003) mengemukakan ciri-ciri kepribadian yang sehat dan tidak sehat, sebagai berikut :  Kepribad...
8 • Mampu menilai prestasi yang diperoleh secara realistik; dapat menilai keberhasilan yang diperolehnya dan meraksinya se...
9 • Dapat mengontrol emosi; merasa nyaman dengan emosinya, dapat menghadapi situasi frustrasi, depresi, atau stress secara...
10 • Penerimaan sosial; mau berpartsipasi aktif dalam kegiatan sosial dan memiliki sikap bersahabat dalam berhubungan deng...
 Kepribadian yang tidak sehat 1. Mudah marah (tersinggung) 2. Menunjukkan kekhawatiran dan kecemasan 3. Sering merasa ter...
7. Hiperaktif 8.Bersikap memusuhi semua bentuk otoritas 9. Senang mengkritik/mencemooh orang lain 10. Sulit tidur 11. Kura...
3. Faktor yang mempengaruhi kepribadian
1. Biologis (Heredity) Aspek biologis memengaruhi kehidupan manusia dan setiap manusia mempunyai kondisi biologis yang uni...
2. Lingkungan Alam (Natural Environment) Perbedaan iklim, topografi, dan sumber daya alam menyebabkan manusia harus menyes...
3. Sosial (Social Heritage) atau Kebudayaan Kita tahu bahwa antara manusia, alam, dan kebudayaan mempunyai hubungan yang s...
4. Pengalaman Kelompok Manusia (Group Experiences) Kehidupan manusia dipengaruhi oleh kelompoknya. Kelompok manusia, sadar...
5. Pengalaman Unik (Unique Experience) Setiap orang mempunyai kepribadian yang berbeda dengan orang lain, walaupun orang i...
THANKS! Any questions?
