Precision Drug Predictor

WELCOME!!
We, Arwa Bohra & Anurag Kanase are glad to have you on board with us. We are very keen to present to you our application, ...
What is Precision Medicine? • It is a medical model that proposes the customization of healthcare, with practices or produ...
In 2018, Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to honor the discovery that enabled us to use our own Immune System to fight ...
• The dawn of 2020, heralded a bitter time where the rising death rates made the entire globe to shut down. • While the Na...
What if, we knew that pre-existing drug like Corticosteroid would reduce deaths (by one-third) in January before Corona Vi...
If the answer is YES, then, we are not far from SUNRISE…..
The Pathogenesis of ARDS & Immune Toxicity 1. Infected by Virus 2. Viral Replication 3. Infiltration by PBMCs 4. Cytokine ...
Our Approach.. { Omics Precision Drug Prediction
1 2 3 4 5 Find NGS data RNA Seq Analysis Obtain Differential Expressed Genes Look for Druggability GSEA for Pathways
1 2 3 4 5 Find NGS data Find from Open Sources like NCBI Obtain from a sample using Next Generation Sequencer We used NCBI...
1 2 3 4 5 RNA Seq Analysis Download SRR files of Control and Diseased Convert to FASTQ Download Reference BOWTIE2 Indexed ...
3 4 5 Find Differentially Expressed Genes DE Seq tells us how phenotypically different Healthy v/s Infected cells are..
Upregulated genes were designated pathways using Interactome 4 5 Gene Set Enrichment Analysis: Find Implicated Pathways
4 5 Look for Potential Druggability For this we used, Drug Gene Interaction Database
Results…. 82 specific drugs predicted..
Implications • Transit from Hypothesis based to Data driven analytics & generate evidence quicker by allocating fewer popu...
THANK YOU!!
