LJ Advertising & Marketing | LJ Group

MIS. WORK Acrylic Letters Board Bags Balloon Bunting Canopy Cap Clock & Wrist Watch Coffee Mugs Direction Board Easel Stan...
OUTDOOR MEDIA: LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING are offering best Hoardings solutions which can ease difficulty of outdoor promo...
WALLWRAP ADS: Wall wrap advertising is a highly cost effective advertising and branding solution for the retail spaces, ro...
BANNER ADS: Clients can avail from us an astonishing range of Banner Advertisement. In our services, we provide designing ...
WALL PAINTING ADS: Wall painting Advertising on walls of various buildings is one of our major promotional activities to r...
Road shows give an opportunity to the customer to have a first hand experience of the products. It is a highly cost effect...
AUTO RICKSHAW & BUS ADS: Auto Rickshaw Advertising is the new hub for advertisers. it is a low cost medium to advertise. I...
OFFSET PRINTING & DIGITAL PRINTING: BROCHURE Quality Brochure is the most popular way for your business presentations. for...
GATE BRANDING:
GLOW SIGN BOARD: Glow Sign Boards have been used as an advertisement tool to communicate to the customers effectively abou...
With sincere intentions to preserve and uplift our reputation in the market, we are rendering Non-lit Board or Flex Board ...
LETTERS SIGNAGE:
INSHOP BRANDING: In-shop branding is the best branding option inside retail shops, showrooms etc. Because it targets custo...
DIGITAL STANDEE & DIGITAL VAN
NEON BALLOON HYDROGEN BALLOON
Newspapers are the most basic and important source of information for the masses. For ages, Newspapers have always been th...
Radio continues to be an effective and strong advertising medium. Radio is a penetrating broadcast medium that engages the...
WHY CINEMA & T.V ADS:
PROMOTIONAL ITEMS: Sensor-Meter Branding Umbrella Gazebo Canopy Standee
Welcome to the world of Branding Elements Promotional Material & Many More PRODUCTS • Exclusive Gift Items •Key Chain •Bot...
EVENTS & ACTIVATION
WORK SHOP & ENGAGEMENT ACTIVITES
CORPORATE ACTIVITIES
DIGITAL MARKETING:
OUR CLIENTS:
LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING Arvind Gupta +91 9918601210 ljt@ljgroup.co.in www.ljgroup.co.in Office Address: UGF - 87 & 102,...
Marketing
47 views
Jun. 13, 2021

LJ Advertising & Marketing | LJ Group

LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING is a growing advertising agency providing 360-degree solutions dedicated to building brands. We effectively combine planning, strategy, and creativity to deliver effective solutions for every client. We work towards providing our clients with cost-effective and result-oriented solutions that help them reach their advertising goals.
What makes us different is our passion for advertising and it is visible in our solutions. We strive to offer creative, innovative, and relevant solutions and are engaged in Outdoor, Indoor, Print, and Electronic Media.
We partner with our clients in their journey of building and promoting a great brand.

LJ Advertising & Marketing | LJ Group

  1. 1. LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING is fast growing Advertising Agency We leads in providing 360° Solutions for all kind of marketing needs. INTRODUCTION:
  2. 2. LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING is a growing advertising agency providing 360 degree solutions dedicated to building brands. We effectively combine planning, strategy and creativity to deliver effective solutions for every client. We work towards providing our clients with cost-effective and result-oriented solutions that help them reach their advertising goals. What makes us different is our passion towards advertising and it is visible in our solutions. We strive to offer creative, innovative and relevant solutions and are engaged in Outdoor, Indoor, Print and Electronic Media. We partner with our clients in their journey of building and promoting a great brand. ABOUT US:
  3. 3. To be recognized as the top advertising agency with innovation at our core, providing effective and hassle-free solutions to clients. VISION:
  4. 4. At LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING , we pay attention to the details, scheduling of timelines and keen project management that makes us stand out from our competitors. We are creative and innovative, while keeping a close eye on the deadlines and your budget. We bring our diverse background of experience of advertising, design, branding, research and strategic planning to work for your company. We are seasoned professionals – vigilant of deadlines, and committed to exceeding client expectations. WHY LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING:
  5. 5. MIS. WORK Acrylic Letters Board Bags Balloon Bunting Canopy Cap Clock & Wrist Watch Coffee Mugs Direction Board Easel Standy Exclusive Gift Items Flanges Frame Board Gate Branding Gazebo Glow Sign Board Iron Standy Key Chain Pen Pin Board Rollup Standy T Shirt Table Top Tin Board Umbrella Yard Sign PRINTING WORK Offset Printing Booklet Brochure Catlog Clander Dangler Flyer Leaflets Letter Head Paper ID Card Phamplets Plastic ID Card Post Card Poster Press Floder Sticker Tent Card Visiting Card Digital Printing Back Black Flex Back Lite Eco Solvent Vinyl Glowsy Flex Matt Flex Normal Flex One Way Solvent Vinyl Translite Transparent Two Way OUTDOOR ADS Billboard Bridge Panel Bus Shelter Bus Stand Foot Over Bridge Hoarding Hydrogen Balloon Mall Media Metro Pillar Pole Kisok Police Booth Railway Station Traffic Island Unipole Wall Painting Wallwrap Branding Auto Branding Bus Branding Display Van Branding Office Branding Shop & Outlets Branding Train Branding PUBLICATION ADS Magazine Ads News Paper Ads ELECTRONIC ADS Radio Ads Local & States FM Channel Ads Cinema Ads Local & Multiplexes Cinema T.V. Ads Local & Multiplexes Cinema Digital Marketing Bulk SMS - Promotional & Transctional Cinema Ads Digital Balloon E Mail Marketing Led Bill Board & Unipole Led Van SEM (Search Engine Marketing) SEO (Search Engine Optimization) SMM (Social Media Marketing) WhatsApp Marketing Activation & Events Work Shop & Engagement Activites Corporate Activities SERVICES & PRODUCTS:
  6. 6. OUTDOOR MEDIA: LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING are offering best Hoardings solutions which can ease difficulty of outdoor promotion for businesses. The company gives the most recent components and an easy to understand environment that allows advertising brands to achieve their clients and ensure best service in a financially effective way. OOH advertising industry and promoters have become more creative and found extra approaches to make successful use of the billboard which now comes in numerous shapes and forms. So once you post your needs on any portal like hoarding advertising agencies in East India. LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING Hoarding advertising agencies in U.P. are a prominent competitor of this quality service across INDIA UNIPOLE HOARDING BILLBOARD BUS SHELTER POLICE BOOTH POLE KISOK PUBLIC UTILITY
  7. 7. WALLWRAP ADS: Wall wrap advertising is a highly cost effective advertising and branding solution for the retail spaces, road walls, office buildings, family rooms or institutions. We deals in entire India. Wall wraps make use of vinyl sheets which are specially manufactured to adhere to various surfaces such as concrete, drywall, glass, brick and block. Magic of a wall wrap transforms any wall in to a highly impactful marketing medium. Wall Wrap Advertising Works? Wall wraps are designed as per the requirement of the advertiser. In a very economical budget a very attractive wall grab can be designed. The size of wall wrap depends on the area where it has to be installed. Wall wraps are very easy to install and are appropriately durable. If wall wrap advertising is brought to use at the very right place then the impact could be very generous. Wall wraps can turn any empty neglected space in to a lively medium of advertising. Generally wall wraps used for advertising consist of very large graphics and only a compulsory amount of text. Wall wraps are very eye catching and surely an efficient medium of outdoor advertising.
  8. 8. BANNER ADS: Clients can avail from us an astonishing range of Banner Advertisement. In our services, we provide designing and manufacturing services for display banners. These banners are available in various sizes, material and printing. Our services of these banners are treasured for their eye catching appearance and are available at reasonable rates. Flex Banner We are engaged in delight our customers by offering best-in-class outdoor advertising services by designing and manufacturing Flex Banner. The astonishing eye-catching products are designed by our creative experts using innovative ideas and best quality material. Our clients can get the banners customized in terms of their size, material and printing. We are also instrumental in catering to the bulk requirements of the clients and customizing the range as per their specifications Banner We at LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING entertain our customer by providing an extensive range of Banners. Our product range is extensively used for both outdoor and indoor advertisements and branding. Our product range is fabricated using high quality is used for outdoor advertisements, trade shows and exhibitions. Clients can avail these products at market leading prices from us. we have in-house work shop of offset printing and high quality printers.
  9. 9. WALL PAINTING ADS: Wall painting Advertising on walls of various buildings is one of our major promotional activities to reach the common people. This is done mainly on the main roads, inside towns, bus stops, circles, etc. where implementing it is very difficult because of the presence of others advertising mediums like – TV Channels, hoardings, etc. We have become successful in this medium and continuously undertake building wall painting, street wall painting, shop front painting, shop painting, etc. keeping our customers’ interests in mind. Wall painting is a low cost media to reach the masses and lasts for minimum of three year.
  10. 10. Road shows give an opportunity to the customer to have a first hand experience of the products. It is a highly cost effective way of launching a product and generates hype in the targeted market segment. It increases product or service visibility. We design, fabricate and format activities on the float, implement promotions, plan the routes and get the necessary permissions. We have the experience and ability to execute innovative and creative road show concepts. We are having many years of experience in terms of hosting Road Shows PAN East India via Mobile Display Vans, Mobile Canter Activities .Road shows are the best way to create a huge amount of awareness among the masses at a time of Product Launch, Brand Promotion Activities, Promotional Marketing and Sales Promotion Exercises. Our Road Show Services includes Planning, Conceptualization and Complete Execution of road shows. Road Show Organizers in Uttar Pradesh WE PROVIDE ELEMENTS IN ROAD SHOWS PROMOTIONS AS: •Tata Ace / Canter Branding & Fabrications as per Design •Product Display •Manpower •Anchor •Plasma TV •Sound Systems •Honda Generators •LED Wall Display •Nukkad Natak team •Dancer Road Shows Activity elements added will be as per needs of product promotions VAN DISPLAY ADS & ROAD SHOW NUKKAD NATAK :
  11. 11. AUTO RICKSHAW & BUS ADS: Auto Rickshaw Advertising is the new hub for advertisers. it is a low cost medium to advertise. If compared with the range of audience covered its the most feasible and innovative mode to advertise. You must be seeing auto Rikshaw’s while driving to your office and on the way back to home and millions of other people watching it too. Imagine your company`s advertisement on them.. We at Auto Rickshaw Spark Advertising, make this possible. As Rickshaws ply everywhere around the city, it ensures that your ad is noticed almost everywhere on main thoroughfares, lanes and alleys, crossroads and at traffic signals. Also, the message stands a good chance on an average of 18 hours of exposure everyday as each rickshaw travels about 70-100kms a day. A single auto covers 30 000 people in a campaign of one months. So isn’t it a pleasing piece of news for all the brand promoters, ‘Promotion in Motion’ is what we call it at Auto Rickshaw LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING. WHY AUTO RICKSHAW ADVERTISING •Autos are used as most convenient mode of public transport for short distances •Average travel time in an auto is 15 minutes, thus dedicated eyeballs for the interior advertisements •High quality branding opportunity in terms of recall value associated with advertisements on the inside •Low cost advertisements •Auto rickshaw travels at least 150 kms per day. •Roaming Visibility to your brand for at least 16 hours a day. •Middle class target group which constitutes largest consumer population.
  12. 12. OFFSET PRINTING & DIGITAL PRINTING: BROCHURE Quality Brochure is the most popular way for your business presentations. for better presentation, brochures need to be eye catching, lucrative and communicate a clear message. Your may not always be present to explain about your company or your products but your brochure will always be there to serve as your brand ambassador. your brochure will be an effective sales tool that make others to understand your business effectively. POSTER Posters are one of the best tool to exhibit your product or services, as well as to spread knowledge towards the consumers. And in an world of digital rage in the market space, a well-designed poster always plays crucial role to spread information across the table. Posters contain all the necessary details of the company’s ethos and able to attract a large scale audience at a single time. LEAFLETS Leaflets can play very crucial role in your physical marketing if used correctly. Our leaflet designs focus on spreading vital information so that readers will remember your message, even if they only get a brief glimpse of the leaflet. We mix exciting visuals with carefully phrased content to achieve the leaflet's maximum potential as an effective marketing device.
  13. 13. GATE BRANDING:
  14. 14. GLOW SIGN BOARD: Glow Sign Boards have been used as an advertisement tool to communicate to the customers effectively about the identity and brand value of a company, and Backlit Sign Board is one such kind of signages used by many shops and hotels to drive traffic to their business. LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING offers a wide range of Backlit Sign Board designs to suit all your requirements regarding your illuminated displays. The boards can be installed either inside the shop or company or outside of the office and come in many sizes. Signage Desk is one of the most popular Backlit signage manufacturer in UP and can help you get a lot of customers with its eye-catching Backlit glow sign board.
  15. 15. With sincere intentions to preserve and uplift our reputation in the market, we are rendering Non-lit Board or Flex Board Branding. These services are executed by our proficient team members who are best in this field and widely appreciated by our customers. We provide best services to our customers at very affordable rates. Flex Board have following specification : Weight of Pipe used to Make the Frame Quality of Flex ( Normal 260gsm flex or Star Flex ) The Rates vary according the specification. We provide this service across INDIA NON-LIT FLEX BOARD MANUFACTURING:
  16. 16. LETTERS SIGNAGE:
  17. 17. INSHOP BRANDING: In-shop branding is the best branding option inside retail shops, showrooms etc. Because it targets customers as soon as they enter the shops. The process of branding starts with prior visit & measurement of prominent, eye-catching spaces available in the shops, after that sharing presentations with client & adapting artwork as per products displayed nearby measured spaces.
  18. 18. DIGITAL STANDEE & DIGITAL VAN
  19. 19. NEON BALLOON HYDROGEN BALLOON
  20. 20. Newspapers are the most basic and important source of information for the masses. For ages, Newspapers have always been the most preferred medium of advertising in India because of its extensive reach. Its reach is not limited to urban or the internet users, as it have the potential to reach out to the remote areas as well. Through newspaper advertising businesses can create brand awareness among its prospective customers. Consumers welcome newspaper ads, considering it to be the most believable and are more likely to act on its advertising messages. Newspapers are powerful and present advertisers with the opportunity to deliver messages in a trusted, engaging environment. WHY NEWSPAPER ADS:
  21. 21. Radio continues to be an effective and strong advertising medium. Radio is a penetrating broadcast medium that engages the consumer and build a powerful connection with its audience. This makes Radio a strong medium to build awareness. Radio stations target different audiences with their programming schedules, enabling advertisers to target special interest groups or different age groups with minimal waste. The fast growth in population that is out of home (car population rising, more traffic on roads, no entertainment on public transport, etc.) leads to a captive audience for radio. It is the best way to reach rich audiences (car listenership, long hours). WHY RADIO ADS:
  22. 22. WHY CINEMA & T.V ADS:
  23. 23. PROMOTIONAL ITEMS: Sensor-Meter Branding Umbrella Gazebo Canopy Standee
  24. 24. Welcome to the world of Branding Elements Promotional Material & Many More PRODUCTS • Exclusive Gift Items •Key Chain •Bottles & Sippers •Coffee Mugs •Bags •Clock & Wrist Watch •T Shirt Printing •Jackets •Caps •Umbrella BRANDING ELEMENTS:
  25. 25. EVENTS & ACTIVATION
  26. 26. WORK SHOP & ENGAGEMENT ACTIVITES
  27. 27. CORPORATE ACTIVITIES
  28. 28. DIGITAL MARKETING:
  29. 29. OUR CLIENTS:
  30. 30. LJ ADVERTISING & MARKETING Arvind Gupta +91 9918601210 ljt@ljgroup.co.in www.ljgroup.co.in Office Address: UGF - 87 & 102, Ansal City Center Near Tulsi Theater, Hazratganj, Lucknow – 226001. | Uttar Pradesh | India Manufacturing Office Address: C-49, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow - 226010. | Uttar Pradesh | India

