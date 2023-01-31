Bone disorders and management.pptx

7.
RICKETS
• Disease of growing skeleton
• Failure of normal mineralisation
• Seen prominently on growth plates
• Resulting in softening of bones and
development of deformities
8.
Types
Type 1
-Due to deficiency of vitamin D
-due to disturbance in vit D metabolism
Type 2
-Defective absorption of phosphates
through renal tubules
-diminished intake or absorption of
phosphates
17.
INVESTIGATION
Radiological examination
Diffuse rarefraction of bones
Loosers zone (pseudo fractures)
Triradiate pelvis in females
Protrusio acetabuli
Bone biopsy confirms the diagnosis
Serum ca+ low,k+ low,ALP raised
18.
Treatment
Vit D supplementation therapy
In case of malabsorption higher dose or IM
Calcium supplementation given
19.
Osteitis fibrosa cystica
Occurs as part of hyperparathyroidism
Common in women
Features –
Bone pain
Pathological fracture
Browns tumour
Anorexia, nausea, vomiting,
Abdominal cramps
20.
Radiological investigations
Irregular, diffuse rare fraction of bones
Salt pepper appearance
Loss of lamina dura
Subperiosteal resorption
Browns tumour
Renal calculi
Other investigations-urinary excretion of calcium low, that of
phosphates high.
21.
Salt and pepper appearence
PATHOLOGICAL FRACTURE WITH BROWN TUMORS
22.
TREATMENT
Surgical excision of hormone secreting tissue
Deformities corrected surgically
Removal of calculi
23.
osteoporosis
Most commonest metabolic bone disease
More common in females
Characterised by diffuse reduction in the bone density due to decrease in the bone mass
23