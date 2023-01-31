Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Bone disorders and management.pptx

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Neurological Manifestations of HIV.ppt
MdMansurAalam2
Psychobiologic basis of behavior ppt final.pptx
CHRISTIANRAYALPASPAS
Hypertension.ppt
vermgunjan
Iodine Deficiency Disorders.pptx
Khem21
Process Validation.pdf
Md. Zakaria Faruki
Topical medication administration.pptx
MohammedAbdela7
Opportunistic respiratory tract infections-PR.pptx
MdMansurAalam2
Host Modulation.pptx
DrAjey Bhat
1 of 33 Ad

Bone disorders and management.pptx

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

bone disorders
osteomalacia
rickets
osteoporosis

bone disorders
osteomalacia
rickets
osteoporosis

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
16k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Neurological Manifestations of HIV.ppt
MdMansurAalam2
0 views
Psychobiologic basis of behavior ppt final.pptx
CHRISTIANRAYALPASPAS
0 views
Hypertension.ppt
vermgunjan
0 views
Iodine Deficiency Disorders.pptx
Khem21
0 views
Process Validation.pdf
Md. Zakaria Faruki
0 views
Topical medication administration.pptx
MohammedAbdela7
0 views
Opportunistic respiratory tract infections-PR.pptx
MdMansurAalam2
0 views
Host Modulation.pptx
DrAjey Bhat
0 views
Intro to Psychiatric Mental Health (1).ppt
CHRISTIANRAYALPASPAS
0 views
Drug Interaction.pptx
Bimal Magar
0 views
mastitis.pdf
Reena Bhagat
0 views
Infection Control_SLP.ppt
skjshkijn
0 views
Global submission of IND, NDA ANDA ( Santosh Kumar) (1).pptx
SANTOSHKUMAR506229
0 views
Third Party Manufacturing Pharma Companies
Unimarck Pharma India Ltd.
0 views
IC Clinical Staff.ppt
skjshkijn
0 views
thrombosis.pdf
Reena Bhagat
0 views
Apolipoprotein E in Alzheimer diesease.pdf
AnaPaulinaCardonaOla
0 views
Life saving Drug.pptx
Bimal Magar
0 views
Infectious disease terminology.pptx
p ramu
0 views
Public-Private Multistakeholder Platform for Last Mile Animal Healthcare
EuFMD
0 views
Neurological Manifestations of HIV.ppt
MdMansurAalam2
0 views
48 slides
Psychobiologic basis of behavior ppt final.pptx
CHRISTIANRAYALPASPAS
0 views
21 slides
Hypertension.ppt
vermgunjan
0 views
43 slides
Iodine Deficiency Disorders.pptx
Khem21
0 views
18 slides
Process Validation.pdf
Md. Zakaria Faruki
0 views
26 slides
Topical medication administration.pptx
MohammedAbdela7
0 views
36 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.4k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.2k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Bone disorders and management.pptx

  1. 1. BONE DISORDERS AND MANAGEMENT DR ARUNIMA P 2ND YR PG SCHOLAR DEPARTMENT OF SHALYATANTRA 1
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION A condition or disease that affects the flexibility, strength and normal growth of bones are called as bone disorders. In world 300 million people suffer from bone related issues. 2
  3. 3. CLASSIFICATION Causes 3 Hereditary Nutritional deficiency Hormonal Dystrophic Inflammatory Metabolic Tumours and neoplastic Developmental Idiopathic Cystic
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. Metabolic bone disorders  200 million suffer from osteoporosis which comes under metabolic bone disorders.  Rickets  Osteomalacia  Osteoporosis  Osteitis fibrosa cystica 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. RICKETS • Disease of growing skeleton • Failure of normal mineralisation • Seen prominently on growth plates • Resulting in softening of bones and development of deformities 7
  8. 8. Types Type 1 -Due to deficiency of vitamin D -due to disturbance in vit D metabolism Type 2 -Defective absorption of phosphates through renal tubules -diminished intake or absorption of phosphates 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. Commonest cause –poor socioeconomic conditions 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. • Delayed appearance of epiphysis -widening of epiphyseal plates -cupping of metaphysis -fraying of metaphysis -rarefaction -bone deformities RADIOLOGICAL FINDING 12
  13. 13. LAB INVESTIGATIONS Serum calcium usually low serum phosphate low serum alkaline phosphatase high 13
  14. 14. Treatment administration of vit D 6,00,000 units CONSERVATIVE METHODS Splints and shoes for deformities Operative methods-corrective osteotomies 14
  15. 15. Osteomalacia Softening of bones, It is adult counter part of rickets Due to vit D deficiency Aetiology Lack of exposure to sunlight Dietary deficiency of vitamin D Malabsorption syndrome 15
  16. 16. Clinical features 16
  17. 17. INVESTIGATION Radiological examination Diffuse rarefraction of bones Loosers zone (pseudo fractures) Triradiate pelvis in females Protrusio acetabuli Bone biopsy confirms the diagnosis Serum ca+ low,k+ low,ALP raised 17
  18. 18. Treatment Vit D supplementation therapy In case of malabsorption higher dose or IM Calcium supplementation given 18
  19. 19. Osteitis fibrosa cystica Occurs as part of hyperparathyroidism Common in women Features – Bone pain Pathological fracture Browns tumour Anorexia, nausea, vomiting, Abdominal cramps 19
  20. 20. Radiological investigations Irregular, diffuse rare fraction of bones Salt pepper appearance Loss of lamina dura Subperiosteal resorption Browns tumour Renal calculi Other investigations-urinary excretion of calcium low, that of phosphates high. 20
  21. 21. Salt and pepper appearence PATHOLOGICAL FRACTURE WITH BROWN TUMORS 21
  22. 22. TREATMENT Surgical excision of hormone secreting tissue Deformities corrected surgically Removal of calculi 22
  23. 23. osteoporosis Most commonest metabolic bone disease More common in females Characterised by diffuse reduction in the bone density due to decrease in the bone mass 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. Clinical features 25
  26. 26. Radiological features COD FISH APPEARANCE GROUND GLASS APPEARANCE OF THE BONES 26
  27. 27. SINGHS INDEX 27
  28. 28. INVESTIGATIONS: Ca, K and ALP within normal limits Total plasma proteins and plasma albumins may be low Bone biopsy Neutron activation analysis 28
  29. 29. TREATMENT High protein diet Calcium supplementation Androgens Oestrogen Vitamin D Calcitonin Orthopaedic treatment Exercises Bracing to prevent Fractures 29
  30. 30. 30
  31. 31. 31
  32. 32. 32
  33. 33. 33

×